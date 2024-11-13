The Woodlands’ New Hometown Heroes Get Revealed — Meet the Next Class of True Community Difference Makers

Missy Herndon (left) with Amber Scheer and Chris Davis of Truluck's, along with Linda Nelson. Truluck's was recognized as a corporate Hometown Hero by Interfaith. (Photo courtesy of Mauricio Photography)

Interfaith of The Woodlands revealed the six new Hometown Heroes that it will honor at the 2025 Celebration of Excellence gala in February. These exceptional individuals, a nonprofit and a corporation will join the 106 past Hometown Hero honorees since 1999. The new class includes Cathy Brady, Jim Rapp, Nick Wolda, Jim Wendt, Truluck’s and YES to YOUTH.

The grand reveal took place at a reception hosted by Howard Hughes and Truluck’s. Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon and 2015 Hometown Hero Linda Nelson introduced the newest honorees, sharing the reasons behind their selections. The Woodlands’ new Hometown Heroes will receive their official medallions on stage at the gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

Let’s take a closer look at the new class of difference makers:

Cathy Brady: A Behind-the-Scenes Supporter

Cathy Brady has served The Woodlands community through various boards, including The Woodlands Community Association. Known for her behind-the-scenes support, she’s deeply committed to causes close to her heart. Above all, she is a devoted wife and a mother. She supports her husband, retired congressman Kevin Brady, and their two sons Will and Sean.

As a volunteer, Cathy Brady played a key role in organizing events like Arbor Day, the farmers market and The Woodlands flea market. She also initiated the Yard of the Month award through the Grogan’s Mill Village Association.

Brady’s tireless dedication to The Woodlands community and her role in making a significant impact through education, leadership and service make her a deserving Hometown Hero.

Jim Rapp: A Lifelong Commitment to The Woodlands Athletics

Jim Rapp, The Woodlands High School’s athletic director and head football coach, has deep roots in the community. A lifelong resident of The Woodlands, he attended Lamar Elementary and was part of the first class at Knox Junior High before moving on to McCullough High School.

It was here that his passion for football began to take shape, leading him to a standout career as an offensive lineman. His commitment to the sport, both as a player and later as a coach, helped solidify the Highlanders’ legacy of success in the 1980s.

In 2018, Rapp was promoted to the athletic director and head coach of The Woodlands High School. In this role, he got nominated for Coach of the Year by the Greater Houston Football Coaches Association. He also earned the distinction of being named District Coach of the Year. Under his leadership, the Highlanders have been nominated several times for good sportsmanship, further cementing his reputation as a leader, on and off the field.

Nick Wolda: Shaping Iconic Events and Spaces

Nick Wolda has made a significant impact on The Woodlands’ landscape. From his work on the Town Center Improvement District to projects like The Woodlands Marriott hotel and the convention center, Wolda’s influence is all around. His contributions also include the expansion of the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and the developments of Market Street, Town Green Park and Waterway Square, as well as the Woodlands Convention and Visitors Bureau.

He also played a significant role in the development of The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. His influence helped it become a major cultural event in the region and state.

Wolda served multiple terms on The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and on the Education for Tomorrow Alliance, among other leadership roles.

Jim Wendt: Designing The Woodlands

Jim Wendt’s relationship with The Woodlands began in 1973. He entered a design contest for the area’s first civic center. At the time, he was studying for his bachelor of architecture at Rice University. The contest involved designing a civic center for a new project in the planning stages north of Houston, called The Woodlands.

In 1976, after earning his Master of Architecture, Wendt was hired in the planning department of The Woodlands Development Company.

Wendt personally detailed the internal layout of every neighborhood. He also designed many of the parks himself. This includes Wendtwood Park, which honors his contributions.

Over the years, Wendt served on The Woodlands Community Association and The Woodlands Association community boards for a combined 16 years. He also lend his expertise to the Design Review Committee for 15 years.

Additionally, he served on the public art selection committee for The Woodlands Arts Council, contributing to the cultural development of The Woodlands too.

Truluck’s: A Corporate Hero Giving Back

Truluck’s restaurant, a longtime supporter of local charities, has been recognized as a corporate Hometown Hero. Since opening in 1993 in Houston, Truluck’s has remained committed to making a positive impact.

In 2015, The Woodlands Truluck’s restaurant hosted its first charitable endeavor in its new Lakeside space. Its ongoing dedication to giving back resonates within the community and makes a lasting difference in the lives of those it supports.

YES to YOUTH: Empowering the Next Generation

Represented by CEO Michele Kooken, YES to YOUTH has been a vital part of The Woodlands for 45 years. The organization offers critical services to at-risk youth and families. Its mission is to provide a safe space for youth impacted by abuse, homelessness and sex trafficking. These services help them heal from their traumatic pasts and become empowered to build for a brighter future.

All services are provided at no cost. YES to YOUTH partners with local school districts to offer counseling groups at area schools. It also provides crisis support to families, assisting with basic needs such as rental and utility assistance.

The program’s goal is to prevent child abuse, neglect and self-harm. It also works to prevent involvement in the juvenile justice and child welfare systems by helping kids develop positive coping skills.

Interfaith of The Woodlands’ Celebration of Excellence Gala, “Dancing in the Moonlight,” is set for February 28, 2025. For more information, go here.