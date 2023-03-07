Culture / Style

Celebrate International Women’s Day— and Update Your LinkedIn — With Wildlike’s ‘Take Back Your Headshot’ Event

Put Your Best Face Forward

BY // 03.07.23
wildlike piercers della-4

Wildlike piercer Della. (courtesy)

“I really need to update my headshot,” is a phrase I’ve said at least 15 times over the past three years without any plan to act on it. I crave something more fun and reflective of my career, but alas, a black-and-white shot of me having a bad eyebrow day remains… perfectly innocuous, perfectly bland. If this sad chorus rings a bell for you, the good folks at Wildlike are finally here to help those without photographer friends. On Wednesday, March 8, you can visit the popular Dallas piercing parlor for the “Take Back Your Headshot” event in honor of International Women’s Day 2023.

From 5 to 7 pm at their Shops of Highland Park boutique, the free-to-the-public event (headshots will be taken on a first come first serve basis) invites attendees to come as they are and give their portfolios and LinkedIn pages a lively revamp with the help of photographer Tamytha Cameron. While you wait your turn, Wildlike is also throwing a celebration in honor of the global holiday.

 

international womens day dallas
Celebrate International Women’s Day at Eataly with La Festa della Donna. (courtesy)

Other Ways to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 in Dallas

Beyond headshots at the woman-owned Wildlike, there are other opportunities around Dallas to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023. Swing by Kendra Scott for a give-back happy hour or try your hand at women’s history trivia at the Beeman Hotel. On March 9, Eataly will be celebrating with La Festa della Donna, featuring more than 30 female-led tasting stations, and on Saturday, March 11, Ocho Latin Cuisine is hosting an International Women’s Day Brunch, market, raffle, and presentation from speaker Amanda Moreno-Lakes from 11 am to 1 pm.

Texas Capital Bank
Trust is a bank that knows what you need
today and way down the road.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Featured Properties

Swipe
2227 Pelham Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2227 Pelham Drive
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
2227 Pelham Drive
874 Rosastone Trail
Memorial West | Lease
FOR SALE

874 Rosastone Trail
Houston, TX

$7,900 Learn More about this property
Ida Lopez
This property is listed by: Ida Lopez (832) 454-9139 Email Realtor
874 Rosastone Trail
5555 Del Monte Drive #1206
Galleria | Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #1206
Houston, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Judy Levin
This property is listed by: Judy Levin (713) 204-8807 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #1206
3919 Cochran Street
North of Downtown
FOR SALE

3919 Cochran Street
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
3919 Cochran Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X