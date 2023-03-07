Celebrate International Women’s Day— and Update Your LinkedIn — With Wildlike’s ‘Take Back Your Headshot’ Event

“I really need to update my headshot,” is a phrase I’ve said at least 15 times over the past three years without any plan to act on it. I crave something more fun and reflective of my career, but alas, a black-and-white shot of me having a bad eyebrow day remains… perfectly innocuous, perfectly bland. If this sad chorus rings a bell for you, the good folks at Wildlike are finally here to help those without photographer friends. On Wednesday, March 8, you can visit the popular Dallas piercing parlor for the “Take Back Your Headshot” event in honor of International Women’s Day 2023.

From 5 to 7 pm at their Shops of Highland Park boutique, the free-to-the-public event (headshots will be taken on a first come first serve basis) invites attendees to come as they are and give their portfolios and LinkedIn pages a lively revamp with the help of photographer Tamytha Cameron. While you wait your turn, Wildlike is also throwing a celebration in honor of the global holiday.

Other Ways to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 in Dallas

Beyond headshots at the woman-owned Wildlike, there are other opportunities around Dallas to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023. Swing by Kendra Scott for a give-back happy hour or try your hand at women’s history trivia at the Beeman Hotel. On March 9, Eataly will be celebrating with La Festa della Donna, featuring more than 30 female-led tasting stations, and on Saturday, March 11, Ocho Latin Cuisine is hosting an International Women’s Day Brunch, market, raffle, and presentation from speaker Amanda Moreno-Lakes from 11 am to 1 pm.