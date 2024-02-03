InvitedHome’s Extraordinary Luxury Vacation Rentals in Telluride This Winter

Close to the historic downtown and walking distance to the slopes, the home can sleep 12 people, making it great for families or reunions.

If you’re dying to get away from Texas but don’t have a plane ticket with your name on it, it’s not too late. Whether you’re looking to be the first one to hit the trails covered in fresh snow or purely enjoy the après-ski life, the Rocky Mountains of Telluride, Colorado are calling your name and it has never been easier to escape in luxury than with InvitedHome.

About InvitedHome

Nestled in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Utah, InvitedHome offers exclusive vacation rentals and the ultimate mountain town getaways. When you stay with InvitedHome, you experience a true winter vacation with all the amenities you can dream of and the highest level of service. Their high-end collection features a wide range of luxury vacation rentals including ski-in/ski-out homes, luxury condos, and exclusive cabins. And, no matter which mountain you’re partial to, they have a presence in all the biggest mountain towns, including Telluride, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Park City, and Deer Valley.

The InvitedHome Experience

This vacation rental company is unlike any other mountain getaway. True experts in hospitality and these unique mountain destinations, the InvitedHome team acts as your personal travel concierge. It recognizes that every guest has their own reasons, tastes, and purposes for traveling. And, as such, the brand’s discreet, experienced staff seamlessly curates bespoke trips for guests to ensure their mountain vacation is simple, enjoyable, and always remarkable. Not to mention, convenient. Leave the travel logistics to InvitedHome who can organize everything from chartered jets to commercial flights, private drivers to shuttle transportation to car rentals, and more.

InvitedHome can curate experiences for its guests that are simply unobtainable to other visitors. A guest favorite is First Tracks, where they open the ski resort for their VIP guests before the public. Private ski and snowboard lessons, heli-skiing, cross-country ski tours, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, dog sledding, and sleigh tours all also contribute to once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

For the health and wellness aficionados, there’s no lack of amenities. Private yoga, in-home massage, in-home personal trainers, private spa and salon services, private acupuncture treatments, and healthy meal delivery create an experience that’s not only memorable but rejuvenating.

Speaking of meals, no need to leave the epicurean in you at home. InvitedHome has access to the best private chefs, catered meals, restaurant reservations, VIP access to events, mountain-top dining experiences, and more to ensure you never ski on an empty stomach.

InvitedHome Accommodations in Telluride

Ready to book a stay with InvitedHome? Let’s take a look at some of their guest favorites and most luxurious properties that still have availability this season.

Cabin on the Ridge

Located in Telluride, this four-bedroom home is ski-in/ski-out with an ideal location. The markedly iconic wood interior sets the perfect ambiance for your mountain stay. Ample natural light pours in through an abundance of floor-to-ceiling windows. Cozy up by one of its multiple fireplaces or enjoy the fresh air on its deck overlooking the mountains.

Sky High at the Plaza

Sky High at the Plaza in Telluride is a four-bedroom, ski-in/ski-out condo with a playful, open floor plan. The condo sits above the Mountain Village Core, and is within walking distance of the gondola, shops, and restaurants, making it ideal for all parts of your stay. Modern, bold colors and patterns brighten the condo and make it a joyful place to relax after a day on the slopes. This recently remodeled condo is the ideal place to settle in for a trip full of snow, memories, and laughs.

T’Ride and True

Located in downtown Telluride, this five-bedroom home is a quintessential Western getaway with a feature sure to be your crowd’s favorite — a hot tub. Close to the historic downtown and walking distance to the slopes, the home can sleep 12 people, making it great for families or reunions. And, good news for pet lovers — it’s dog-friendly! No need to leave your furry friend behind. Everyone deserves a chance to play in the snow. This funky and trendy home beckons to be your Telluride oasis.

Best Ever Vista at Cassidy Ridge

For smaller groups, we love the Best Ever Vista at Cassidy Ridge. The two-bedroom, ski-in/ski-out offers warm hues inside and stunning views of the San Sophia ridgeline outside. Each bedroom is tucked away to offer privacy, while common spaces allow for intimate gatherings to dine, wine, game, and more. Snuggle up by the fireplace and let the warmth of Telluride fill your soul.

You can view their entire collection of luxury homes here.

Do you need assistance in planning your next vacation? Simply call or text 720-537-1661, or email InvitedHome.