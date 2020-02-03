Jerry Jones yacht cowboys
05

Jerry Jones' yacht is bigger than yours.

Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones' $250 million super yacht is a fitting gift for the tycoon who runs the Dallas Cowboys.

Caroline Jones with grandfather Jerry Jones.

Charlotte Jones and her father, Jerry Jones, strike a pose.

Culture / Sporting Life

Jerry Jones’ Mega Yacht Party is the Greatest Super Bowl Flex Ever

Dallas Cowboys Owner Proves That the Bigger Boat Wins

BY // 02.02.20
Jerry Jones shows his heart more and more these days. The Dallas Cowboys owner came to Houston to honor his deceased friend, Bob McNair, recently at the city’s sports awards and he couldn’t have been more magnanimous. And who can forget the tycoon desperately trying to find a way to keep Jason Garrett — who might as well be his third son — in the organization somehow someway? (Annoyed Cowboys fans certainly can’t.)

But Jerry is still Jerry. He’s still a showman at age 77. He still understands what moves the needle.

Like showing up at the Super Bowl in a $250 million mega yacht. Jones did just that — and then he threw a giant party on it Friday night that drew A-list celebs, dignitaries and NFL power players. Jones has had the superyacht, which comes with two helipads, its own on-board gym, a steam room and a plunge pool, since the 2018 NFL season.

But have you really fully lived the mega yacht life until you take it to a Super Bowl?

Jones’ yacht docked in Miami Island Gardens, the domain of billionaire boats galore. But not even all superyachts are created equal. Jones’ “boat” comes in at a whopping 357-feet long. The sight of it docked by other normally awe-inspiring ships — and making them look tiny — quickly created a viral scene.

Jerry Jones’ mega yacht is one of the largest that Oceanco, the Netherlands company that built it, has ever produced. Designer Pascale Reymond of Reymond Langton centered the interiors of the ship around light woods, signature furniture pieces and the fine art works loved by Jerry and his wife Gene, who are well-known collectors.

The superyacht is named Bravo Eugenia in homage to the full name of Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones. Naming something sweet after the woman you’ve been married to for 57 years is a baller move of another level. Jerry Jones owns a lot of things, but few impress quite on the level of his floating paradise.

Gil Brandt, the Cowboys former vice president of player personnel, left Jones’ Super Bowl yacht party gushing over the big boat. “The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” Brandt tweeted. “Had to take my shoes off before boarding. ”

That’s the yacht life. Only Jerry Jones could bring it to the Super Bowl quite like this.

John Daugherty Realtors
John Daugherty Realtors

