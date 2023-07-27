Juvenile Probation System Film Program Gives Harris County Teens Another Creative Chance — How Making Movies Makes a Difference

dan-gordon-c1-0061_52869740877_o
dan-gordon-c1-0103_52870747563_o
dan-gordon-c1-0001_52870695030_o
Screen+Shot+2022-08-28+at+3.08.00+PM
Screen+Shot+2022-08-28+at+3.16.56+PM
dan-gordon-c1-0368_52870694430_o
dan-gordon-c1-0137_52870480274_o
dan-gordon-c1-0187_52870694580_o
dan-gordon-c1-0339_52870747348_o
dgordon_-7_52829775402_o
Screen+Shot+2022-08-28+at+3.05.17+PM
dgordon_-17_52830526134_o
01
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

02
12

03
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

04
12

Film still from "Closer to the Sun," made by students during the summer 2022 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Courtesy Dan Gordon)

05
12

Film still from "Closer to the Sun," made by students during the summer 2022 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Courtesy Dan Gordon)

06
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

07
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

08
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

09
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

10
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

11
12

Film still from "Closer to the Sun," made by students during the summer 2022 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Courtesy Dan Gordon)

12
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

dan-gordon-c1-0061_52869740877_o
dan-gordon-c1-0103_52870747563_o
dan-gordon-c1-0001_52870695030_o
Screen+Shot+2022-08-28+at+3.08.00+PM
Screen+Shot+2022-08-28+at+3.16.56+PM
dan-gordon-c1-0368_52870694430_o
dan-gordon-c1-0137_52870480274_o
dan-gordon-c1-0187_52870694580_o
dan-gordon-c1-0339_52870747348_o
dgordon_-7_52829775402_o
Screen+Shot+2022-08-28+at+3.05.17+PM
dgordon_-17_52830526134_o
Culture / Entertainment

Juvenile Probation System Film Program Gives Harris County Teens Another Creative Chance — How Making Movies Makes a Difference

Teens Who've Been Let Down By Life Get to Discover a New Outlet

BY // 07.27.23
Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)
Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)
Film still from "Closer to the Sun," made by students during the summer 2022 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Courtesy Dan Gordon)
Film still from "Closer to the Sun," made by students during the summer 2022 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Courtesy Dan Gordon)
Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)
Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)
Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)
Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)
Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)
Film still from "Closer to the Sun," made by students during the summer 2022 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Courtesy Dan Gordon)
Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)
1
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

2
12

3
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

4
12

Film still from "Closer to the Sun," made by students during the summer 2022 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Courtesy Dan Gordon)

5
12

Film still from "Closer to the Sun," made by students during the summer 2022 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Courtesy Dan Gordon)

6
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

7
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

8
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

9
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

10
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

11
12

Film still from "Closer to the Sun," made by students during the summer 2022 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Courtesy Dan Gordon)

12
12

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

A filmmaking program is giving teenagers in Harris County’s juvenile probation system a new creative outlet. Led by filmmaker and instructor Dan Gordon, the program gives students aged 15 to 18 experience with camera operation, creative writing, acting and directing.

Since the start of the program in the summer of 2022, students have written, filmed and produced two short films through residencies led by Gordon. The first piece was inspired by Tupac Shakur’s collection of poems called A Rose That Grew From the Concrete. It also serves as a semi-autobiographical telling of the many difficulties these teens in the juvenile probation system have encountered in their lives.

Entitled Closer to the Sun, the movie features a rap with lyrics written and performed by the kids. The lyrics reference absent fathers, mothers dealing with substance abuse and incarcerated siblings. The teenagers brought their words to life by acting out the scenes described in the lyrics while wearing theater masks to protect their identities. 

Film still from "Closer to the Sun," made by students during the summer 2022 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Courtesy Dan Gordon)
Film still from “Closer to the Sun,” made by students during the summer 2022 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Courtesy Dan Gordon)

“They were able to express their feelings and their anger and their resentment for growing up in certain situations,” Gordon tells PaperCity. “Those feelings were expressed in a positive way through film. As opposed to expressing it in a more violent or non-productive way.” 

From beginning to end, the creative process was driven by the interests and intentions of the teens. That’s where the Tupac references started — the teenagers enjoyed his music. So Gordon began incorporating studies of Tupac’s poetry, discography and life into the lessons.

It inspired the students to write their own poetry, and eventually led to the creation of Closer to the Sun. 

The second movie produced is entitled Border Life, which tells the story of a kid whose parents are deported who then goes on to become a border patrol agent himself. As a border patrol agent, he allows a pregnant woman through because he recalled the difficulties his own mother faced when trying to bring him to the United States.

Eventually, he leaves his job as a border patrol agent to open his own business alongside the woman. 

Behind the scenes of "Border Life" during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)
Behind the scenes of “Border Life” during the spring 2023 filmmaking residency with the Juvenile Probation Department (Photo by Jonathan Myers)

Gordon’s program is particularly impactful because it serves teenagers who have likely had limited, if not nonexistent access, to artistic outlets. Many are accustomed to constant criticism and punishment as a result of their mistakes, and this film program offers a new uplifting way to exercise their creativity. 

“It’s a completely different framework from what they might have experienced by being in a probation center,” Gordon notes. 

The circumstances of the program have posed some challenges. Students may become truant, leading to a high turnover rate with kids constantly coming in and out of the program at various stages. Newcomers often have a difficult time fitting into the pre-existing dynamic. Still, by taking the time to listen to the students’ creative suggestions and building trust with them throughout the course of the program, Gordon is able to help them create an end product that expresses their ideas and gives them a voice through filmmaking.

That often creates a powerful and resounding impact. It also demonstrates the value of arts education for the well-being of all young people. 

“I do know that the young people that come to my programs are excited to come,” Gordon says. “They find meaning in it. They learn writing skills. They learn technical skills. And they’re able to share those skills and feel proud of their work. And that’s enough.”

Funding for the first residency was provided by a substantial grant from the Central Mission Endowment Fund from St. Philip Presbyterian Church, along with funding from the Texas Commission on the Arts. The second residency was funded by the Harris County Department of Education, the Cameron Foundation and the Texas Commission on the Arts. But Gordon hopes to do many more programs.

For more information and to support future projects, residencies and programs, visit the Gordon Education Initiatives for the Performing Arts here.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,925,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
1737 Sunset Boulevard
Rice | Museum District
FOR SALE

1737 Sunset Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
1737 Sunset Boulevard
1241 Ripple Creek Drive
Open House
Briargrove
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/30 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1241 Ripple Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$770,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Callan
This property is listed by: Debbie Callan (713) 851-5100 Email Realtor
1241 Ripple Creek Drive
3433 Westheimer Road #1603
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #1603
Houston, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Labanowski
This property is listed by: Kelly Labanowski (713) 298-2150 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #1603
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X