An Artsy Dallas Staycation In Heart of It All — What a Weekend at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District Can Be

As the clock ticks towards the inevitable return to reality — with post-Labor Day sending school kicking into high gear and the onslaught of Dallas’ busy fall social season — it’s time to think of making one last escape. With only days left before more adult responsibilities begin, squeezing in a local staycation actually might be the best option.That’s something I did recently, decamping to the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District with a girlfriend who was in town.

Perhaps you saw the construction going on for the 267 room hotel during COVID, with the hotel eventually opening last summer. Having ventured there a few times to try the JW Marriott Arts District‘s various restaurants and attend one of Klyde Warren Park’s Corporate Council luncheon programs in one of the hotel’s many event spaces, I thought I knew this hotel. But actually staying there, opened a new world.

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District is a large hotel, but it boasts numerous areas for an intimate, quiet catchup and a drink.

At check-in, we were surprised and extemely excited to be upgraded to the Vice-Presidential Suite. With that terribly important sounding name, you know you are in for some serious bells and whistles. This spacious suite on a high floor (one below the very top where the Presidential Suite is located) is impressive. Two words: The View.

Most of the suite is filled with floor to ceiling windows and being on a corner, it provides sweeping looks over downtown Dallas. Straight down is the Dallas Museum of Art and to the north, you can see all the way up to Highland Park.

After unpacking for the weekend, it’s time to head down to Vincent’s Sky Bar for early evening cocktails. Perched on 11th floor of the JW Marriott Arts District, this sky lounge brings some pretty spectacular views of its own. What is most intriguing, beyond the excellent aperol spritzes, is the interesting assortment of people enjoying the intoxicating libations. A chic gay couple with their adorable dog, a group of fashionable thirtysomethings who seemed to work at the same office and traded gossip between sips of their cocktails (we did listen in a bit). With an AKA conference happening in Dallas, a bunch of incredibly stylish women who seemed to be planning their activities around the ones being provided by the sorority, sipped on white wine.

Get Tailgate Ready Swipe















Next

I was pleasantly surprised when one of them came up to me and complimented my outfit, asking where to shop in Dallas. While sharing my favorite stores, I noted that Forty Five Ten is within walking distance (albeit, maybe it’s walking distance by New York City standards and not Dallas standards).

An Arty Land

One of the JW Marriott Dallas Arts Districts’ perks comes in its great location. So much is within a 10 to 15 minute stroll from the hotel. Besides Forth Five Ten, you can make an easy pilgrimage to the original Neiman Marcus and hopefully score a fabulous new pair of shoes. Klyde Warren Park and one of its weekend yoga programs or movie nights on the lawn is also a short walk away. Arts aplenty also beckon with the Nasher Sculpture Center and Dallas Museum of Art within easy reach.

Want to catch a concert? Just up the street you’ll find the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center with a full calendar of performances from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Directly next door is the beloved AT&T Performing Arts Center, home to the Texas Ballet Theater and Dallas Opera.

Over the course of the weekend, two of the amenities that stood out were the fitness center and the pool, which provides the perfect antidote for Dallas’ sometimes sweltering temps. Get a cabana and bring a pile of fashion magazines to peruse while you sip a cocktail. With periodic dips in the water, one can create the perfect Dallas summer afternoon. Th fitness center comes well equipped with any equipment you might need. Like in the Vice Presidential Suite, this fitness land boasts floor to ceiling windows with great views of downtown you can take in while working out on the many treadmills or elliptical machines.

Over the course of the weekend, we partook in room service once which turned out to perfect for a movie night in the spacious sitting area of the suite. One recommendation? The TX Sink Chili, which is made with house ground Wagyu, venison and Iberico, sour cream and served with jalapeno corn bread. The chili is amazing, but the real star is the corn bread — the perfect accompaniment for pretty much any meal of the day. You also might want to consider two orders of Truffle fries if the movie is a long one (we enjoyed them watching Dune: Part Two).

Even if you don’t find a way to pull off a staycation at the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District in the near future, popping over to the hotel’s in-house restaurant Margaret’s for a meal is always a good idea. The space is airy and bright and offers a great excuse to put on a fabulously fun frock (my friend not me — I went one with one of my Thom Browne blazers with a pair of shorts). Don’t miss the chicken and waffles and deviled eggs for brunch. It’s easy to share the classic Southern dish made with jalapeño cheddar waffles, buttermilk marinated fried chicken and Mikes Hot Honey, that’s also dribbled generously with bourbon maple syrup.

You’ll feel like you’re vacationing in style. Even if you’re close to home.

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District can be found at 800 N. Harword Street in downtown Dallas. For more information or reservations, click here.