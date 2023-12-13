Killers of the Flower Moon Assistant Director Feels the Osage Pain and Heartbreak — When Helping Martin Scorsese Craft a Masterpiece is Personal

For Killers of the Flower Moon assistant art director Addie Roanhorse, the essence of Osage resilience rings true to her core. Roanhorse’s family endured incalculable heartbreak and loss after murders on both sides of the family during The Reign of Terror on the Osage in the early 1920s.

Bearing witness to her family’s story during the Osage Murders has become a journey of the heart for Roanhorse, and it has informed every moment of her work during the filming of Martin Scorsese’s epic movie. Roanhorse’s great-great grandfather Henry Roan was murdered on the Osage Reservation in 1923 — a victim of the The Reign of Terror.

“My grandparents didn’t talk about the murders as much as my mom did,” Roanhorse says. “There were murders on both sides of my family. My grandparents were orphaned, and also other friends’ grandparents were orphaned because of The Reign of Terror. They (Osage families) immediately scooped up the orphans and adopted them into our immediate family as quickly as possible. Because of the head rights, and they wanted to keep the culture alive with the children.”

Scorsese’s movie recounts the horrific murders of Osage tribal members from 1921 to 1926 who were killed over their head rights and the deep oil reserves that proliferated under the land of the Osage. The film is based on the bestselling book Killers of the Flower Moon by New Yorker writer David Grann who researched the Osage murders during The Reign of Terror.

The filming of this gruesome chapter of Oklahoma history was challenging, demanding and tough on the soul. Yet, the story was so important to tell. Scorsese’s movie takes place when the Osage were considered the richest people per capita in the world right after the discovery of vast oil reserves under their land. But there was a catch. Even though the Osage had abundant wealth and head rights, they were not allowed by the United States government to spend their own money freely. Many Osage Native Americans felt they had a target on their back, according to Roanhorse.

“Not only the trauma about the actual Reign of Terror, but making the film was really hard,” Roanhorse tells PaperCity. “When I watched the film for the first time, I can remember the first day. What was happening the exact day, how hot it was. I was so overcome with emotion.

Discover De Beers Swipe















Next

“The film is definitely creating conversation. Some people have not had a circle to discuss things. I’m having conversations with Natives, non-Natives and Osages —and it’s creating emotion. That’s healthy and that’s part of healing.”

The Reign Of Terror On the Osage Nation

While Grann’s book focused on the string of unsolved crimes and murders against the Osage, Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon took a different turn. It evolves from a whodunnit mystery in Osage County to embracing the twisted love story of Osage woman named Mollie Kyle (played by Lily Gladstone) and Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio). The movie follows Ernest as he courts and marries Mollie at the direction of his uncle William King Hale (Robert DeNiro) who then plots with Burkhart to kill off Mollie’s family and several other Osage tribal members.

“When I read David Grann’s book, that’s when I started thinking about the missing Indigenous women. . . and knowing this about my grandma,” Roanhorse says. “She was put in an Indian school on purpose because it was important to hide her because she had so many head rights.

“The Osage were hiding their kids, and that was just two generations ago. It’s entirely possible, especially if they have head rights, you have to question it, if there’s any suspicious death.”

During The Reign of Terror at least 24 members of the Osage Nation, including Mollie’s mother Lizzie, sisters Minnie and Rita, brother-in-law Bill and cousin Henry Roan all died from suspicious or violent deaths.

“Not only did you have to have a guardian, but you had to have a lawyer too during that time,” Roanhorse says, “Even if you’re 7 years old — like my great grandmother who was 7 years old sitting in a courtroom just days after her father was murdered.

“You just keep digging a little deeper or at least I did.”

Conversations with Leo DiCaprio

Roanhorse explains that the story of betrayal and trust is a palpable one that is etched in the consciousness of the Osage. During the filming of the movie, DiCaprio asked Roanhorse more about what ignited the relationship between Mollie and Ernest.

“I remember Leo asked me, ‘What did Mollie see in him, and what did he see in her? What did this look like? How did they get there?’ ” Roanhorse says. “I said as an Osage woman that has grown up understanding what having a head right means for some people, even other Natives. I always perceive it as something they would want because of the head rights — meaning that they would want you because of the head rights.”

Roanhorse adds that if you were an unmarried, full-blood Osage female or male during that time, you would be appointed a guardian and listed as “incompetent.”

“If you got married and your partner was a non-Native, then he or she could be your guardian for you, so you wouldn’t be out of complete control of your money,” Roanhorse notes. “In a way, maybe Mollie was also looking at him as a way to get some wiggle room.”

Scorsese believed that Mollie and Ernest’s love story should be the “driving force” for the movie after he was reminded of their bond by the couple’s granddaughter Margie Burkhart. The Oscar contender pivoted to a story of love and betrayal.

Filming With Scorsese

Scorsese is dedicated to paying meticulous attention to historic detail, Roanhorse notes. The legendary director’s creative process is inspired by a passion for storytelling. Killers of the Flower Moon has received critical acclaim as the Best Picture favorite and has made more than $150 million box office. That’s no small feat for a three hour movie, but Killers did reportedly cost more than $200 million to make.

Roanhorse was appointed by Osage Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear as the Osage Nation Ambassador for the movie t0o.

Roanhorse details that Scorsese was dedicated by telling the story as accurately and poignantly as possible, but it was difficult for her to watch those scenes as the great-great granddaughter of Henry Roan who was murdered during The Reign of Terror.

“I was crying the whole time,” Roanhorse says. “Now, there are spots that I don’t want to see again in public. For me, it was a real roller coaster. Even in the beginning, when they were showing the Osage wealth, driving cars, wearing jewelry and just living life. Then, it goes South — and you see a healthy football player and then you see that he’s dead, no investigation.

“It’s just such a gut punch.”

The Quiet Dignity of Lily Gladstone

When the Los Angeles red carpet film premiere rolled out, Lily Gladstone, who plays Mollie Burkhart, decided to take in the beauty of the Osage Hills rather than being among the lights, camera and action.

“They had all of us walking the red carpet,” Roanhorse says. “Someone has to step in, and it is our film. I’m proud to do it and happy to do it. There were cameras everywhere so it’s a little daunting. Lily had such a grace about her. She’s an older energy. She’s quiet, and I like that.

“She observes first. Where was she on the night of the red carpet debut? Lily was in Fairfax, walking the quiet streets, while the LA premiere was going on.”

The Secret Behind Martin Scorsese’s Tenacity

Roanhorse reveals that the 81-year-old Scorsese used catnaps to keep up with his relentless work schedule.

“Marty is out there 15 hours a day, and he’s out there pushing away,” Roanhorse says. “How does he do it? It’s his scheduled catnaps. He would take one in his trailer. We would just leave him alone for 30 minutes and he would power nap it up.”

Scorsese opened up to his assistant director with a graciousness and kindness that touched Roanhorse. They bonded over conversations about raising curious daughters.

“There were a couple of times when we went to lunch together, just because we’re out on set,” Roanhorse notes. “We bonded over just having daughters. His youngest was just 20. We chatted about our children and talked about how we would wish they would read more and put down their phones.

“He was a real person. He was very kind, gracious and thoughtful. He’s a genuine person.”

Roanhorse deeply believes in making sure the next generations of Osage understand their legacy of resilience. She’s especially invested in the Osage language staying alive and vibrant. In Killers of the Flower Moon, there are multiple instances where the Osage language is spoken.

“Oh yeah, that was one of the first conversations we had with them about the filming,” Roanhorse says. “We reminded them — ‘You know we have a language, and we won’t just have us as props up against the wall.’ ”

More than anything, Roanhorse wants her daughter Anya to always embrace the Osage culture and the language — and have the courage to recount the story of what happened during The Reign of Terror. In fact, the Osage language is experiencing something of a rebirth in Oklahoma, and classes are now being offered at Bartlesville High School in the language.

“For me growing up, I had an understanding that no one wants to listen to you about incidents that happened 100 years ago,” Roanhorse says. “At this point, we can only come up. I want them to have confidence. I want my people to hold their heads high. I want my people to understand they are equals.

“That if they speak, people listen. That’s the biggest thing. I think about my grandkids.”

All Roads Lead Back to Pawhuska

For a good stretch when she was a child, Roanhorse lived in Santa Fe. Her mom left Pawhuska, and then raised her daughter and son in New Mexico. Roanhorse returned to Pawhuska when her mom wanted to be back near her family and tribe as she grew older.

“All roads lead back to the Pawhuska,” Roanhorse says. “My mom moved back in the ’90s to Tulsa. Then the older she got, she just wanted to be around her brothers and sisters. Then, the next thing I know, I’m coming back to take care of her in Pawhuska. If you had told me 10 years ago, you’re gonna live in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, I might not have believed you.

“But everything was going on with this film project. Again, it was almost like I was supposed to come back.”

Roanhorse is now the creative force behind the Big Rain Gallery in Pawhuska. In many ways, it feels like everything has come full circle for Roanhorse after Killers of The Flower Moon in a harmonious way that embraces healing.

“I want to feel like there is some settledness — to think about great-great grandfather Henry and understand everything we went through,” Roanhorse says. “It’s about knowing that our story will be heard.”

Now it is.