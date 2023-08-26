The Best Things To Do In The Woodlands Labor Day Weekend — Resort Pool and Restaurant Perks Beckon

The Spruce Market is one of the newest additions to the Woodlands Resort. Image: Lincoln Barbour.

Guests can enjoy an amazing day in the sun at The Woodlands Resort pool. (Courtesy The Woodlands Resort)

The rooftop pool terrace at Como Social Club, part of The Westin at The Woodlands.

The Westin at The Woodlands is in the heart of it all.

It might not feel like it yet here in Texas, but the last real moments of summer are almost upon us. Labor Day is right around the corner on Monday, September 4, and there’s plenty to look forward to in The Woodlands. Hello three-day weekend. . .

Whether you’re heading to The Woodlands for the weekend or just looking for something fun to do locally, here are some ideas for celebrating the holiday weekend that signals the end of summer.

These are the Best Things to Do in The Woodlands Labor Day Weekend:

The Westin at The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Place

Yep, it’s still scorching outside, so why not spend your day off cooling off at a rooftop infinity pool? The Westin at The Woodlands is offering pool day passes, available to book on Resort Pass. Get the gang together and book a cabana with bottle service or opt for a sun lounger and enjoy the cocktail and light bites menu.

When the sun goes down, The Westin’s cocktail bar Como Social Club becomes a great spot to celebrate with live music and delicious drinks. The signature drink is “The Don Old Fashioned” made with reposado tequila.

Staying the night? At the front desk, guests at The Westin can reserve a table at Italian favorite Sorriso and receive a complimentary amuse bouche and cocktail sample from Como Social Club.

The Woodlands Resort

2301 N Millibend Drive

The Woodlands Resort is a great place to spend time with the family. After a large-scale renovation project, there’s lots of new experiences to discover at this showcase resort this Labor Day weekend too.

The two new additions to the resort — Harrison’s and the Spruce Market — are now open to all. Harrison’s will be serving breakfast and lunch, with amazing lakeside views complementing the menu.

At the Spruce Market, you can sip on martinis from the Martini Bar and browse the collection of independent boutiques offerings in the retail store. Texans also get a 15 percent discount on any purchases at the store as part of a special local shopping day. Just show your driver’s license at the counter.

At Back Table Kitchen & Bar, you can treat your group to steak and BBQ night with a special menu served all weekend, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

For hotel guests and day pass holders, there will be plenty of poolside fun to enjoy all weekend too. On Friday, September 1, you can join in the fun at the Cool Water Bar & Grill for Frozen Fridays with delicious and refreshing drinks. There will be dive-in movie nights each night at 8:15 pm. Day

Passes for the Woodlands Resort can also be booked on Resort Pass.

Embassy Suites

1855 Hughes Landing Boulevard

This Labor Day weekend, Embassy Suites at Hughes Landing is offering a special resort day pass. Enjoy the hotel’s rooftop pool for $60 per day per person and get poolside food and drinks from 1 pm to 6 pm on both Sunday, September 3 and Monday, September 4. You can stop by the front desk to purchase arm bands. They are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Labor Day Weekend in The Woodlands is something else. Something worthy of summer’s unofficial swan song.