Brand New Lamborghini Blows the Roof Off Any Supercar Modesty — Embracing the Drift

Lamborghinis are not for wallflowers. If you’re trying to blend in, it’s probably best to not go tooling around town in one of the most recognizable supercars in the world.

Those driving a Lamborghini largely want to be seen. The newly revealed Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder makes this relatively easy. This is a version of the Huracan Evo Spyder where you can put the top down and embrace the drift. You’ll never have a problem getting noticed in this car.

This new Lamborghini can go from zero to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and reach speeds up to 201 MPH. But this is a Lamborghini as geared around making an impression as performance. After all, you’d better not think of opening that fabric roof while zooming by and waving ordinary automobiles goodbye.

Lamborghini’s safety features do not allow the roof to operate if the car’s moving faster than 31 MPH. Just a little built-in precaution so some would be Mario Andretti does not rip his own roof right off.

This is a lighter, dartier version of the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder, one that’s nearly $50,000 less than the all-wheel drive version. Of course, those spending $230,000 on a Lamborghini are likely more interested in features like the futuristic roof opening or closing taking a mere 17 seconds at the push of a button. Or the rear wheel drive’s ability to make it feel you’re pulling off a drift in a supped up, real-life version of Mario Kart (with the traction control system providing something of a safety net).

The Lamborghini promotional video for the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder showcases that drift to full effect, with professional drivers treating corners like ski slaloms. “Welcome back sky,” the narrator intones in the video as the roof opens.

Yes, this is a Lamborghini that wants to be seen — and heard. The video also highlights the fact that the open roof makes the roar of the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder’s 610 horsepower engine seem even louder to the driver. Hey, if you wanted to go quietly down the road, you wouldn’t be in a Lamborghini.

Watch the Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder preview video: