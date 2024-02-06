Taylor Sheridan Brings Another Star-Studded TV Series To Fort Worth — Quiet On Set For Landman

Quiet on the set please Fort Worth, filming is in progress on Landman.(Photo by Emerson Miller)

If you see a guy who looks an awful lot like Billy Bob Thornton knocking around Fort Worth in the coming weeks, it just might be him. Paramount+ just announced that production is underway in and around Cowtown on its next original drama series, Landman.

The new series starring Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Thornton, of course, played Fort Worth’s legendary sheriff “Longhaired Jim” Courtright in Sheridan’s 1883, which also filmed in and around the Fort.

Fans also know that Sheridan hosted his Yellowstone Season 5 red carpet premiere in Fort Worth in November of 2022 ― the second half of which (we have been led to believe its final installment) has yet to appear.

How is it going to end? It’s a cliffhanger that’s been hanging around longer than the mystery of “Who shot J.R.?” At this rate, Landman could complete its filming and get released before we find out the fate of the Duttons. At least we know this new show is in production.

Inside the Oil-Rich Tale



“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs,” a release notes. “Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown [from Texas Monthly], the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

In addition to Thornton, the series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls The Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

Perhaps the cast will be hanging out at The Petroleum Club, or brushing up on a bit of background research over cocktails with the descendants of the very wildcatters who laid the groundwork for Fort Worth’s oil-rich history.

Like Yellowstone and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Landman is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and local actor/writer/ producer Taylor Sheridan, whose Bosque Ranch Productions works exclusively for Paramount+. Sheridan also serves as one of the executive producers of the forthcoming saga.

Fort Worth continues to fuel the imagination of Hollywood.