Le Méridien Fort Worth Brings Mid-Century Modern Interiors, French Cuisine, and Rosé All Day to Downtown

Fort Worth’s historic Hotel Texas annex building has been completely reimagined. Its transformation into the city’s first Le Méridien has been hotly anticipated ― adding more keys to the downtown area. The 14-story boutique hotel, located at 811 Commerce Street, will celebrate its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 20 at 4 pm, before opening to the public on August 29.

It’s the third buzzy opening in a matter of weeks in downtown. First, Reata restaurant moved from its longtime home in Sundance Square to its intermediate home in The Tower ― still a fab location, but with way more appealing lease terms. Then, Fort Worth welcomed its first residential high rise in three decades with the opening of Deco 969 ― Southern Land Company’s first investment in the city. Now Le Méridien is set to open just across the street, with walkable access to Main Street dining and the Convention Center.

Of course, Le Méridien will add nearly 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting space of its own to the downtown landscape, along with French-inspired dining, an inviting pool deck, and a rooftop lounge overlooking all the goings-on.

Mid-Century Modern Le Méridien

Originally The Annex was built to add hotel rooms to the former Hotel Texas (now the Hilton — where President Kennedy spent his last night and addressed a crowd in the parking lot before departing for Dallas).

The completely remodeled boutique hotel leaned into a mid-century modern design. Minimalist touches, warm wood tones, and tell-tale tapered furniture legs set the stage in the guest rooms and suites. Other notes include peek-a-boo partition walls and geometric repeat patterns.

Malin + Goetz toiletries are stocked in the bathrooms, and PURE air purifiers help guests breathe easy in the big city.

Communal spaces include the new sixth-floor pool and deck. The hotel sits atop its parking garage, so the sixth floor is where the hotel and its retreat spaces begin. The pool deck is surrounded on three sides by the horseshoe-shaped tower.

Plus, Dinner and Drinks

The ground floor is where Le Méridien Fort Worth has its restaurant positioned, and the rooftop bar affords a new perch overlooking downtown. Bouvier Brasserie is the hotel’s upscale restaurant that “blends French roots and Texan soul.” ANNEX is a rooftop lounge serving up cocktails and regular live music. In addition, there will be Market Place — offering convenient and prepared items and an in-room dining program.

Although menus have yet to be released, Bouvier Brassiere promises a fusion of Parisian elegance incorporating regional ingredients, including, of course, Texas-raised beef. A selection of bistro classics will be served along with a unique Franco/Texan wine list, and handcrafted cocktails. Located within the restaurant is a lounge space called The Hub which will transition from morning coffee to evening wine and cocktail sessions.

Finally, to top it all, ANNEX offers panoramic views of downtown Fort Worth. This is where you’ll be sipping an Annex Sidecar or a refreshing Parisian Martini at sunset.

Rosé All Day

The brand’s signature La Vie Rosé + Petit Plates program will be available daily in The Hub, allowing guests to sample an array of shareable, bite-sized offerings with a selection of rosé wines. At other Le Méridien hotels, the small plates menu has included puff pastries filled with braised pork Wellington, housemade salt and vinegar chips served with French onion dip, and artichoke and Boursin croquettes ― perfectly paired to nibble alongside your preferred pour of rosé ― a flute of Whispering Angel, a central coast DAOU, or a French-born Moillard.

At Le Méridien rosé is a state of mind. Best to get on board.

As summer winds down in downtown Fort Worth, we get a fresh new boutique hotel with a mid-century vibe and a truly French accent. With over 100 resorts worldwide, from Hamburg, Germany to Jaipur, India ― Le Méridien offers guests boutique destinations. Now Cowtown gets its own. Bienvenue to Le Méridien Fort Worth.