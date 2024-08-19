Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
01
10

A King room with mid-century styling overlooking the courtyard at Le Mériden Fort Worth.

02
10

Living room with peek-a-boo screen and courtyard view at Le Méridien Fort Worth.

03
10

Rooms with peg-leg furnishings provide a cozy ambience to relax.

04
10

Guests can enjoy illy coffee in-room at Le Méridien Fort Worth.

05
10

Geometric nods repeat in the junior suite bathroom.

06
10

Poolside cocktails on the sixth-floor pool deck at Le Méridien Fort Worth.

07
10

Mid-century meets modern cowboy inside Fort Worth's newest boutique hotel.

08
10

The executive suite with its city view of downtown Fort Worth.

09
10

A peek inside The Hub seating inside Le Méridien Fort Worth's Bouvier Brasserie — perfect for coffee or cocktails.

10
10

The ANNEX is a new rooftop perch overlooking downtown Fort Worth.

Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Le Méridien Fort Worth
Culture / Travel

Le Méridien Fort Worth Brings Mid-Century Modern Interiors, French Cuisine, and Rosé All Day to Downtown

The New Hotel's Sixth-Floor Rooftop Offers Sweeping Views and Poolside Cocktails

BY // 08.19.24
A King room with mid-century styling overlooking the courtyard at Le Mériden Fort Worth.
Living room with peek-a-boo screen and courtyard view at Le Méridien Fort Worth.
Rooms with peg-leg furnishings provide a cozy ambience to relax.
Guests can enjoy illy coffee in-room at Le Méridien Fort Worth.
Geometric nods repeat in the junior suite bathroom.
Poolside cocktails on the sixth-floor pool deck at Le Méridien Fort Worth.
Mid-century meets modern cowboy inside Fort Worth's newest boutique hotel.
The executive suite with its city view of downtown Fort Worth.
A peek inside The Hub seating inside Le Méridien Fort Worth's Bouvier Brasserie — perfect for coffee or cocktails.
The ANNEX is a new rooftop perch overlooking downtown Fort Worth.
1
10

A King room with mid-century styling overlooking the courtyard at Le Mériden Fort Worth.

2
10

Living room with peek-a-boo screen and courtyard view at Le Méridien Fort Worth.

3
10

Rooms with peg-leg furnishings provide a cozy ambience to relax.

4
10

Guests can enjoy illy coffee in-room at Le Méridien Fort Worth.

5
10

Geometric nods repeat in the junior suite bathroom.

6
10

Poolside cocktails on the sixth-floor pool deck at Le Méridien Fort Worth.

7
10

Mid-century meets modern cowboy inside Fort Worth's newest boutique hotel.

8
10

The executive suite with its city view of downtown Fort Worth.

9
10

A peek inside The Hub seating inside Le Méridien Fort Worth's Bouvier Brasserie — perfect for coffee or cocktails.

10
10

The ANNEX is a new rooftop perch overlooking downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth’s historic Hotel Texas annex building has been completely reimagined. Its transformation into the city’s first Le Méridien has been hotly anticipated ― adding more keys to the downtown area. The 14-story boutique hotel, located at 811 Commerce Street, will celebrate its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 20 at 4 pm, before opening to the public on August 29.

It’s the third buzzy opening in a matter of weeks in downtown. First, Reata restaurant moved from its longtime home in Sundance Square to its intermediate home in The Tower ― still a fab location, but with way more appealing lease terms. Then, Fort Worth welcomed its first residential high rise in three decades with the opening of Deco 969 ― Southern Land Company’s first investment in the city. Now Le Méridien is set to open just across the street, with walkable access to Main Street dining and the Convention Center.

Of course, Le Méridien will add nearly 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting space of its own to the downtown landscape, along with French-inspired dining, an inviting pool deck, and a rooftop lounge overlooking all the goings-on.

Living room with peek-a-boo screen and courtyard view.
Living room with peek-a-boo screen and courtyard view at Le Mériden.

Mid-Century Modern Le Méridien

Originally The Annex was built to add hotel rooms to the former Hotel Texas (now the Hilton — where President Kennedy spent his last night and addressed a crowd in the parking lot before departing for Dallas).

The completely remodeled boutique hotel leaned into a mid-century modern design. Minimalist touches, warm wood tones, and tell-tale tapered furniture legs set the stage in the guest rooms and suites. Other notes include peek-a-boo partition walls and geometric repeat patterns.

Malin + Goetz toiletries are stocked in the bathrooms, and PURE air purifiers help guests breathe easy in the big city.

Get Tailgate Ready

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024

Communal spaces include the new sixth-floor pool and deck. The hotel sits atop its parking garage, so the sixth floor is where the hotel and its retreat spaces begin. The pool deck is surrounded on three sides by the horseshoe-shaped tower.

The Hub seating inside Bouvier Brasserie
A peek inside The Hub seating inside Bouvier Brasserie — perfect for coffee or cocktails at Le Méridien.

Plus, Dinner and Drinks

The ground floor is where Le Méridien Fort Worth has its restaurant positioned, and the rooftop bar affords a new perch overlooking downtown. Bouvier Brasserie is the hotel’s upscale restaurant that “blends French roots and Texan soul.” ANNEX is a rooftop lounge serving up cocktails and regular live music. In addition, there will be Market Place — offering convenient and prepared items and an in-room dining program.

Although menus have yet to be released, Bouvier Brassiere promises a fusion of Parisian elegance incorporating regional ingredients, including, of course, Texas-raised beef. A selection of bistro classics will be served along with a unique Franco/Texan wine list, and handcrafted cocktails. Located within the restaurant is a lounge space called The Hub which will transition from morning coffee to evening wine and cocktail sessions.

Finally, to top it all, ANNEX offers panoramic views of downtown Fort Worth. This is where you’ll be sipping an Annex Sidecar or a refreshing Parisian Martini at sunset.

Le Méridien Fort Worth
Poolside cocktails on the sixth-floor pool deck at Le Méridien Fort Worth.

Rosé All Day

The brand’s signature La Vie Rosé + Petit Plates program will be available daily in The Hub, allowing guests to sample an array of shareable, bite-sized offerings with a selection of rosé wines. At other Le Méridien hotels, the small plates menu has included puff pastries filled with braised pork Wellington, housemade salt and vinegar chips served with French onion dip, and artichoke and Boursin croquettes ― perfectly paired to nibble alongside your preferred pour of rosé ― a flute of Whispering Angel, a central coast DAOU, or a French-born Moillard.

At Le Méridien rosé is a state of mind. Best to get on board.

As summer winds down in downtown Fort Worth, we get a fresh new boutique hotel with a mid-century vibe and a truly French accent. With over 100 resorts worldwide, from Hamburg, Germany to Jaipur, India ― Le Méridien offers guests boutique destinations. Now Cowtown gets its own. Bienvenue to Le Méridien Fort Worth.

Discover dynamic performance in the Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid

Coming to Helfman Alfa Romeo
on August 22 6PM to 8:30PM

RSVP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
2002 Dunstan
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2002 Dunstan
Houston, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2002 Dunstan
507 Patchester
Wilchester West
FOR SALE

507 Patchester
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Cassandra Emerson
This property is listed by: Cassandra Emerson (832) 659-7492 Email Realtor
507 Patchester
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
4415 Wendell
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4415 Wendell
Houston, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
4415 Wendell
8012 Woodway
Charnwood Area
FOR SALE

8012 Woodway
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
8012 Woodway
3738 Nottingham
West Wniversity
FOR SALE

3738 Nottingham
West University, TX

$2,725,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3738 Nottingham
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
1902 Greenwich Terrace
FOR SALE

1902 Greenwich Terrace
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1902 Greenwich Terrace
8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$6,777,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Leisure Lane
28 River Hollow
River Hollow
FOR SALE

28 River Hollow
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
28 River Hollow
2118 Westgate
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2118 Westgate
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2118 Westgate
5554 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5554 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5554 Longmont Drive
3715 Graustark
Montrose
FOR SALE

3715 Graustark
Houston, TX

$4,750 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3715 Graustark
14454 Spyglass
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

14454 Spyglass
Galveston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
14454 Spyglass
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X