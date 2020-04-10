View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Leon Bridges drops new single, featuring John Mayer today. (Photo courtesy Mick Management).

John Mayer previewed the new single on his Instagram yesterday.

Art for the single "Inside Friend."

Culture / Entertainment

Leon Bridges and John Mayer Become Inside Friends for Coronavirus Pandemic With a True Texas Music Star Taking Center Stage

It's a Good Friday for a Heartfelt Collaboration

BY // 04.10.20
Leon Bridges drops new single, featuring John Mayer today. (Photo courtesy Mick Management).
John Mayer previewed the new single on his Instagram yesterday.
Art for the single "Inside Friend."
Leon Bridges drops new single, featuring John Mayer today. (Photo courtesy Mick Management).

John Mayer previewed the new single on his Instagram yesterday.

Art for the single "Inside Friend."

Fort Worth native Leon Bridges has been staying home like the rest of us, thanks to the coronavirus. Based on his Instagram posts, that means he’s been sheltering in The Fort.

He did a little collaboration with fellow singer/songwriter John Mayer as well. The fruit of that endeavor is a single titled “Inside Friend,” which dropped Friday.

Bridges is known as much for his vintage vibe and fashion choices as for his showmanship and dance moves. But it’s his soulful and smooth voice that has fans mesmerized.

The sultry single, “Inside Friend” blends the harmonies and falsettos of both Bridges and Mayer ― two of music’s most talented performers. And the respect between them is clearly mutual. Mayer humbly posted, “You can be my inside friend, tonight at midnight. New single backing up the great @leonbridgesofficial.”

Art for the single “Inside Friend.”

Though Bridges and Mayer recorded the single much earlier, now seemed the perfect time to release it, as the lyrics speak to many people’s current condition ― inside and isolated, hopefully with loved ones. “Come through with your hair still wet / Yoga pants, sweatshirt on the bed / Heart heavy and week been crazy / We can be lazy, baby, embrace me,” they read.

“The current state we’re in globally compelled John Mayer and me to dig this back up and finish it,” Bridges posted. “I hope y’all find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this.”

If coronavirus conditions permit it, Bridges is currently scheduled to be back out this summer performing many concert dates, some with Maroon 5. This is one of Fort Worth’s true hometown stars.

Leon Bridges’ debut album, Coming Home, rocketed him to fame when it reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 back in 2015. Coming Home was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 58th Grammy Awards that year, followed by another nomination for Best Music Video for his hit song “River” in 2016.  Since then, Bridges has done some globetrotting, and even brought home a little hardware winning his first Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand.”

Now, he’s brightening up these social distancing days. With a little help from a friend.

