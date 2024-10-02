fbpx
Leon Bridges is at home with himself
Leon is a fixture in Fort Worth
Leon Bridges most personal album yet
Leon Bridges is dedicated to philanthropy
01
04

Leon Bridges is at home with himself and with his Fort Worth roots. (Courtesy of Columbia Records)

02
04

Leon is a fixture in Fort Worth along with his vintage Cadillac. (Photo by @sundazedaze)

03
04

This is Fort Worth native, Leon Bridges' most personal album yet.

04
04

Leon Bridges is dedicated to philanthropy in his home town of Fort Worth through The Big Good. (Photo by Olaf Growold)

Leon Bridges is at home with himself
Leon is a fixture in Fort Worth
Leon Bridges most personal album yet
Leon Bridges is dedicated to philanthropy
Culture / Entertainment

Leon Bridges Releases His Most Personal Album Yet — A Love Letter To His Hometown of Fort Worth

Look Out For The Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter's Self-Titled Album This Week

BY // 10.02.24
Leon Bridges is at home with himself and with his Fort Worth roots. (Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Leon is a fixture in Fort Worth along with his vintage Cadillac. (Photo by @sundazedaze)
This is Fort Worth native, Leon Bridges' most personal album yet.
Leon Bridges is dedicated to philanthropy in his home town of Fort Worth through The Big Good. (Photo by Olaf Growold)
1
4

Leon Bridges is at home with himself and with his Fort Worth roots. (Courtesy of Columbia Records)

2
4

Leon is a fixture in Fort Worth along with his vintage Cadillac. (Photo by @sundazedaze)

3
4

This is Fort Worth native, Leon Bridges' most personal album yet.

4
4

Leon Bridges is dedicated to philanthropy in his home town of Fort Worth through The Big Good. (Photo by Olaf Growold)

Fort Worth native, and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Leon Bridges is set to release his fourth, full-length LP this week. It’s his most personal offering yet. In many ways, it’s a love letter to his hometown and the community that shaped him. His newest self-titled album, Leon, will be released on October 4 through Columbia Records.

As for his upcoming tour? Fans in Fort Worth have already sold out his one-stop at Dickies Arena on November 15 ― proving Panther City is as fond of him as the singer is of his hometown.

Leon has been a long time coming,” Leon Bridges says in a personal letter to fans announcing his new album, “I started writing pieces of it as far back as Gold-Diggers Sound. They didn’t fit what I was trying to do with that album and I tried moving on. But I couldn’t shake them because they’re part of me. And, if I’m honest, also because I think this is some of my most excellent work yet.”

“In many ways, Leon has been in the works since my childhood,” he says. “This record is about simpler days. It’s about time spent in my beloved Fort Worth and the experiences that made me the man I am today. It’s soulful music in the truest sense – it’s imbued with my soul.”

Leon Bridges most personal album yet
This is Fort Worth native, Leon Bridges’ most personal album yet.

Leon Bridges Finds His Peaceful Place

Ever since his first record, Coming Home, launched his career in 2015 with his first Grammy Award nomination for best R&B album of the year (he’s racked up six nominations and one win so far) ― the musician has been swept up in a tidal wave of music industry success, world tours, and new music debuts. But, his friends and family in Fort Worth have kept him grounded ― as he returns home again and again.

Bridges has even joined forces with TCU’s former football coach Gary Patterson to give back to the Fort Worth community in impressive fashion, raising $1.3 million in its fourth year alone. The Big Good is tackling educational disparities, homelessness, and career training among other investments.

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

The artist has already had a busy year ― collaborating with Gunna on “clear my rain,” releasing “Chrome Cowgirl” for the Twister movie soundtrack, and joining Kacey Musgraves for a duet on “Superbloom”.

Leon is a fixture in Fort Worth
Leon is a fixture in Fort Worth along with his vintage Cadillac. (Photo by @sundazedaze)

Inside The First Record In Three Years

Leon features 13 handcrafted tracks spotlighting Leon’s signature storytelling and organic genre alchemy,” says Columbia Records.

The first single off the new album ― “Peaceful Place” ― was released on August 8, and it’s already a hit. According to Columbia Records, “The video was filmed in Leon’s own peaceful place, the outskirts of Mexico City, the official video gives a candid look at the recording of the album, showcasing Leon’s explorations as he finds inspiration in the culture with his newfound state of mind that no one can take away.”

Another track, “Laredo” was released the following month, on September 3. It’s a reminiscence of a trip he took to the border town for a dance competition at the age of 20. Of course, Bridge’s dance moves and fashion sense are both notable features that fans can’t get enough of.

No one rocks a 70s-style jumpsuit better, can look as dapper in a bucket hat, or exude as much swagger floating around town in an exaggerated pair of bell bottoms and boots. No one! If you know where to look, you might even spot him around town, at a local record store or coffee shop, or grooving with friends around a vintage white Cadillac, with its “65 LAC” license plate.

Leon unfolds as his most poignant, powerful, and personal body of work to date as the man himself takes you through the streets he knows best, the things he holds dearest, and the memories of the people and place that shaped him. This record is unmistakably Leon,” says Columbia.

The jet-setting, world tour will follow Leon’s October 4 debut. He’ll kick things off at Austin City Limits before crisscrossing Texas and hopping from California to Australia.

“I’m excited to share these stories about my home, about nostalgia, about my upbringing, about where I’m from, with all of you,” Bridges says. “I hope this music brings you back to your roots and your journey.”

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This June — Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This June — Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
read full series

Experience cutting-edge red light therapy and infrared recovery.

DISCOVER MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
12210 Whittington Drive
Briar Lake
FOR SALE

12210 Whittington Drive
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Kindi Scartaccini
This property is listed by: Kindi Scartaccini (713) 539-8828 Email Realtor
12210 Whittington Drive
2241 Wroxton Road
Rice | Museum District
FOR SALE

2241 Wroxton Road
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Labanowski
This property is listed by: Kelly Labanowski (713) 298-2150 Email Realtor
2241 Wroxton Road
14818 Russet Bend Lane
Cypress
FOR SALE

14818 Russet Bend Lane
Cypress, TX

$389,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
14818 Russet Bend Lane
9222 Hilldale Street
Open House
Spring Valley | Memorial Villages
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/6 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

9222 Hilldale Street
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
9222 Hilldale Street
16110 Pelican Beach Lane
Atascocita
FOR SALE

16110 Pelican Beach Lane
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Dana Olejniczak
This property is listed by: Dana Olejniczak (832) 527-2590 Email Realtor
16110 Pelican Beach Lane
4643 Richmond Avenue
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4643 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
4643 Richmond Avenue
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X