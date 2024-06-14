Lexus Monogram GX
Culture / Cars

The Lexus Monogram GX Puts A New Spin on Al Fresco Dining With Its Own Pizza Oven and Bar

It's A Foodie Wonderland On Wheels

BY // 06.14.24
What do you get when you combine the newest luxury Lexus GX with bespoke Monogram appliances and the artistry of McKinney-based Complete Customs car designs? One tricked-out ride that takes fine dining on the road. Introducing the Lexus Monogram GX.

As Plano-headquartered Lexus debuted its 2024 Lexus GX, they decided to dial it up a notch ― taking this custom car all the way to foodie Nirvana. Culinarians, oenophiles, and spirits aficionados will not believe the results. It’s the ultimate on-the-road customized experience, complete with a pizza oven, an incorporated bar with a clear ice sphere maker, and tableware and drinkware storage ― all outfitted in tufted leather.

This bespoke concept vehicle, called the Monogram GX is just ridiculously cool.

“Our all-new Lexus GX was designed to highlight the unique duality of luxury and off-roading capability, enabling our guests to create amazing experiences on the road,” says Cynthia Tenhouse, Vice President of Lexus Marketing. “Together with Monogram, Lexus is taking the GX experience to a new level, where road adventures meet culinary experiences.”

It’s the modern-day equivalent of a Merchant Ivory film where aristocrats regularly dined outdoors complete with silk tablecloths, silver candelabras, and their family’s fine China. But, with the Lexus Monogram GX, all you need to pack is your parasol and favorite pair of sunnies.

It’s an over-the-top, fully outfitted dream car.

A Peek Inside The Lexus Monogram GX

The Monogram GX features a custom two-toned, tufted, camel leather interior. Trims include bold brass and titanium metals ― just like the bespoke in-home Monogram appliances ― even on the overhead luggage racks. There are Dekton slate stone accents, custom rims, and exterior detailing.

When you open the rear double doors you’ll find a Monogram 30-inch smart flush hearth oven. This “electric hearth oven was handcrafted to capture the performance of a wood-fired brick oven to prepare pizza, soft artisanal bread, or fresh-caught roasted branzino.”

Your pizza peel stores neatly in its own storage inside the passenger side trunk door.

And, a convenient plating station topped with Dekton slate is fitted below the hearth oven along with cutlery, and a trash bin are all positioned within the trunk.

“This unique pairing of unexpected luxury cooking while away from home is created with signature pieces from Monogram that elevate the everyday,” says Julie Burns, Executive Director of Monogram appliances. “The Monogram GX puts an entirely new spin on the road trip experience with a crafted, culinary journey.”

Lexus Monogram GX side panel custom stemware storage
Open the exterior side panel to reveal the ingenious custom storage for your stemware.

Entertaining Al Fresco

The driver’s side trunk door contains your full bar, outfitted with your favorite wines and spirits. It stores your shaker, strainer, stirs, bitters, garnish, and a folding cutting board. Open the exterior side panel to reveal pressure-fitted cutouts protecting your glassware, and added storage for bottles of wine, bourbon ― even a bottle opener.

The back seat is fitted with chilling compartments, including “a rear cold drawer and an additional cold console compartment in the back seat offer flexible chilling for your ingredients.”

That’s also where you’ll make the fresh clear ice spheres you’ll need for your cocktails. Yes, the Lexus Monogram GX comes with its own Monogram Forge heated ice press, “the first and only heated ice press in the U.S.”

The first time I encountered a clear ice sphere was over 30 years ago, at a stylish bar in Tokyo, Japan where I watched mesmerized by the skill of a professional bartender carefully chiseling each sphere by handcrafting the ultimate cocktail accouterment. Now, you can churn out unlimited clear ice spheres in under a minute each, as you cruise down the highway of life in your Monogram GX. Cheers to that.

This epic collaboration was inspired by the Monogram Designer Collection, and the creative director of its luxury appliance brand ― celebrated interior designer, Richard T. Anuszkiewicz. Combining the high-performance edge of the Lexus GX with the cutting-edge customizations by Complete Customs, the ultimate concept vehicle was brought to life.

And, if you happen to be headed to the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, CO, this weekend (June 14 to 16) you can catch it in person ― as the vehicle will make its official debut.

