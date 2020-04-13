Spectacular Scenes of the Light It Blue Campaign Sweeping Across America — Colorful Tributes to Health Care Workers

View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Reunion Tower and the Omni Dallas were among many Dallas sites that went blue in honor of front line workers in the COVID-19 battle. (Instagram photo @visit_dallas)

02
25

Houston City Hall goes blue during the pandemic crisis in salute to health care workers, first responders and workers who daily risk being exposed.(Instagram @DowntownHouston)

03
25

Typhoon Texas Water Park in Katy Lone Star Racers attraction is swathed in blue. (Instagram photo @typhoonTexas)

04
25

New Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (Instagram photo @igballparks)

05
25

NRG Stadium was among the sites joining the tribute. (Instagram photo)

06
25

BBVA Stadium joins the salute (Instagram photo @houstondash)

07
25

Even Niagra Falls salutes health care workers and others by going blue. (Instagram photo @nygovcuomo)

08
25

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California (Instagram photo @OCregister)

09
25

The Dallas Cowboy's AT&T Stadium lights up in support of warriors in the COVID-19 battle. (Instagram photo @attstadium)

10
25

The Wishing Tree in Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach (Instagram photo @wpblifestyle)

11
25

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida (Instagram Photo @amwaycenter)

12
25

Atlanta, Georgia, shows its love (Instagram photo @alantadroneguy)

13
25

Toyota Center lights up the night with its salute (Instagram photo @rocketswire.usatoday.com)

14
25

With baseball on hold, Minute Maid Park is dark except for the #lightitblue salute.

15
25

The Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park offers a special thanks. (Instagram photo @astros)

16
25

Kauffman Center in Kansas City, Missouri (Instagram photo @kauffmancenter)

17
25

The National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. (Instagram photo @elizabethacoco)

18
25

@liberty_wireless, a pre-paid phone service, based in Rockville, Maryland posted this message on its Instagram account.

19
25

First responders help Walt Disney World celebrate those on the front lines in the coronavirus battle. (Instagram photo @waltdisneyworld)

20
25

Another great view of Dallas' blue skyline (Instagram photo @dianegutierrez537)

21
25

San Diego's concert venue The Forum (Instagram photo @nbcsandiego)

22
25

Santa Monica Boulevard where the rainbow lighting was changed out to blue in honor of health care workers, first responders and essential personnel on the front lines of the fight against COVIC-19. (Instagram photo @yogavibeweho)

23
25

The historic house museum Casa Loma in Toronto (Instagram photo @libertygroup)

24
25

BAPSAtlanta temple (Instagram photo @friendsofbapsatlantama)

25
25

Janet Jackson posted this on her Instagram account.

Culture / Newsy

Spectacular Scenes of the Light It Blue Campaign Sweeping Across America — Colorful Tributes to Health Care Workers

City Landmarks Become Symbols of Thanks

BY // 04.13.20
Reunion Tower and the Omni Dallas were among many Dallas sites that went blue in honor of front line workers in the COVID-19 battle. (Instagram photo @visit_dallas)
Houston City Hall goes blue during the pandemic crisis in salute to health care workers, first responders and workers who daily risk being exposed.(Instagram @DowntownHouston)
Typhoon Texas Water Park in Katy Lone Star Racers attraction is swathed in blue. (Instagram photo @typhoonTexas)
New Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (Instagram photo @igballparks)
NRG Stadium was among the sites joining the tribute. (Instagram photo)
BBVA Stadium joins the salute (Instagram photo @houstondash)
Even Niagra Falls salutes health care workers and others by going blue. (Instagram photo @nygovcuomo)
Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California (Instagram photo @OCregister)
The Dallas Cowboy's AT&T Stadium lights up in support of warriors in the COVID-19 battle. (Instagram photo @attstadium)
The Wishing Tree in Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach (Instagram photo @wpblifestyle)
Amway Center in Orlando, Florida (Instagram Photo @amwaycenter)
Atlanta, Georgia, shows its love (Instagram photo @alantadroneguy)
Toyota Center lights up the night with its salute (Instagram photo @rocketswire.usatoday.com)
With baseball on hold, Minute Maid Park is dark except for the #lightitblue salute.
The Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park offers a special thanks. (Instagram photo @astros)
Kauffman Center in Kansas City, Missouri (Instagram photo @kauffmancenter)
The National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. (Instagram photo @elizabethacoco)
@liberty_wireless, a pre-paid phone service, based in Rockville, Maryland posted this message on its Instagram account.
First responders help Walt Disney World celebrate those on the front lines in the coronavirus battle. (Instagram photo @waltdisneyworld)
Another great view of Dallas' blue skyline (Instagram photo @dianegutierrez537)
San Diego's concert venue The Forum (Instagram photo @nbcsandiego)
Santa Monica Boulevard where the rainbow lighting was changed out to blue in honor of health care workers, first responders and essential personnel on the front lines of the fight against COVIC-19. (Instagram photo @yogavibeweho)
The historic house museum Casa Loma in Toronto (Instagram photo @libertygroup)
BAPSAtlanta temple (Instagram photo @friendsofbapsatlantama)
Janet Jackson posted this on her Instagram account.
For those of the Christian faith, it was Maundy Thursday. For those of any faith, it was #LightItBlue Thursday as communities across the country, and even the world, spotlighted historic buildings, major sports stadiums and event venues, national landmarks and even Niagara Falls in blue lighting as a show of gratitude for health care professionals, first responders and essential workers caring for people on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue movement began in the United Kingdom as major landmarks were lighted throughout the country in salute to health care providers. When introduced in the United States, support for the concept was impressive. The NFL joined the party. Mayors jumped on board. Major corporations lighted their headquarters.

Estimates are that more than 100 sites in New York City, home to the highest numbers of the coronavirus patients, and more than 400 other sites across America turned on the lights at 8 pm local time last Thursday. This age of LED lighting made the effort all the more dramatic.

“We hope it just creates this giant hug for all the health care workers and essential workers,” Michael Fiur, one of the Light It Blue campaign’s organizers and an internationally renowned entertainment producer, told CBS New York.

To name just a few prominent spots which embraced the group hug, let’s salute Arlington’s Globe Life Field, new home of the Texas Rangers whenever Major League Baseball resumes in its regular stadiums; Houston’s City Hall and all its major sports stadiums; Dallas’ Reunion Tower and Omni Hotel. And those are just some of the stunning shots corralled from Instagram.

Take a closer look at this new wave of blue, a symbol of heartfelt appreciation and thanks, that extended across the country to include Seattle’s Space Needle, Walt Disney World, Niagara Falls and more:

Featured Properties

