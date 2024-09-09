Finding Light and Hope at Lighthouse Recovery — Dallas’ Top Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center

If you or a loved one needs help, Lighthouse Recovery is available to speak anytime at 214-396-0259.

When Mike Jones and John Bowden met 15 years ago during their own personal recovery journeys in a sober living home, little did they know that they would reunite years later to help bring healing to hundreds of other men (and their loved ones) who walked the same paths. They both knew that drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs could be done more effectively, so they put their heads together, got to work, and brought Lighthouse Recovery to life in Dallas.

“We started small,” Jones says. “The idea behind it was creating a shame-free, tailored, and individualized environment that would promote long-term recovery from substance use and mental health disorders.”

And while the organization has experienced rapid, strategic growth — from one house with eight beds to now four properties with 29 beds and a plethora of additional programming — that founding principle has stayed at the crux of Lighthouse Recovery’s identity.

The addiction treatment center is committed to helping individuals attain long-lasting sobriety through a holistic, evidence-based care approach that is thoughtfully designed, personalized, and community-oriented. Its approach is so successful that Lighthouse Recovery has been nationally recognized as one of the most effective aftercare treatment programs.

“We’ve remained small, but we’ve added a lot of staff that has allowed us to pivot, identifying trends and adjusting programming to address those issues that we’re seeing crop up, particularly in this post-COVID world,” adds Jones.

Now, Lighthouse Recovery offers a wide variety of programming including Clinical Programs such as Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP), as well as its robust Residential Programs such as Extended Care Treatment and Sober Living. It also has its Coaching Program, which provides continued guidance and accountability to ensure sustained sobriety success. Lighthouse Recovery is the only organization in Dallas that does both residential and clinical support at its level.

Jones notes that hiring Dr. Brooke Keels, Ph.D., LPC-MHSP, LPC-Supervisor, Lighthouse Recovery’s Chief Clinical Officer, was essential to the organization’s growth and success. Dr. Keels bolstered the nonprofit’s family therapy, family work, and life skills programs, and also rewrote the curriculum to account for individuals who are maturing slower than in previous decades.

“The curriculum is really written that anyone could walk through it and understand it, working to be a healthier person in how they communicate or deal with confrontation,” says Dr. Keels. “But, here, substances make it urgent. We help you be the healthiest person you can be and understand that drugs and alcohol don’t get to be a part of that.”

Dr. Keels also commented that they spend a lot of time working with clients on how to have platonic relationships.

“People are spending a lot of time being transactional and not relational,” says Dr. Keels. “It’s a disease of isolation, so we help them learn how to move past that and on to their healthiest selves.”

If you or a loved one needs help, Lighthouse Recovery is available to speak anytime at ( 214) 396-0259.