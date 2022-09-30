Maserati’s New Swoon-Worthy SUV Roars Into Houston For an Early Sneak Peek

The Maserati Grecale Roadshow landed at Helfman Maserati for close-ups of the Italian automaker's midsize SUV. (Photo by Camille Simmons)

What: Maserati Grecale Roadshow

Where: Helfman Maserati

PC Moment: The Houston Maserati dealership was one of a select number of stops across 14 states for the introduction of the Italian automaker’s newest addition — the Maserati Grecale. All three iterations of the midsize SUV were on display. The Grecale GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of 296-horsepower; the Grecale Modena with a four-cylinder mild hybrid 325-horsepower engine; and the Grecale Trofeo powered by a high-performance 523-horsepower V6 based on the automaker’s MC20 Nettuno engine.

With these three stars in the house, a party was in store. The Helfman group invited customers, family and friends in for festive viewing of the sleek new SUVs that don’t actually begin arriving in showrooms until November. It was a very good day for Helfman Maserati as Jason Helfman tells PaperCity that six of the Grecales were sold that evening — even without the cars being driven.

There were plenty of oohs and aahs over the smashing new models that guests inspected between schmoozing with one another and noshing on catering from Chef Vladimir Smirnov.

PC Seen: Renee and Alan Feldman, Ugo Tombolini, Lacey and Todd Wallerstein, Steven Wolf, Keith Miller, Ashlyn Sterling, Dennis Smirnov, Brando Ballerini, Mj Rizvi, Alex Bekardi, Sheri Feldman, Elaine Helfman, Kelly Badaoui and Eric Helfman.