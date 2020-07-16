Messina Hof harvest fest
The Messina Hof Winery harvest events are scheduled on weekends July 24 through mid-August with a COVID-19 protocol in effect. (Messina Hof Winery photo)
Messina Hof Winery
The 2020 Messina Hof Winery harvest activities will look quite different from that of 2019 when social distancing and face masks were unimaginable. (Messina Hof Winery photo)
Families are welcome for the grape harvesting and stomping at Messina Hof Winery in Bryan. (Messina Hof photo)
01
05

The Messina Hof Winery harvest events are scheduled on weekends July 24 through mid-August with a COVID-19 protocol in effect. (Messina Hof Winery photo)

02
05

Safety and sanitization protocols will be in effect when Messina Hof Winery begins its harvest celebrations on July 24. (Messina Hof Winery photo)

03
05

The 2020 Messina Hof Winery harvest activities will look quite different from that of 2019 when social distancing and face masks were unimaginable. (Messina Hof Winery photo)

04
05

Families are welcome for the grape harvesting and stomping at Messina Hof Winery in Bryan. (Messina Hof photo)

05
05

Happy campers at Messina Hof Winery after the 2019 harvest grape stomp.

Messina Hof harvest fest
The Messina Hof Winery harvest events are scheduled on weekends July 24 through mid-August with a COVID-19 protocol in effect. (Messina Hof Winery photo)
Messina Hof Winery
The 2020 Messina Hof Winery harvest activities will look quite different from that of 2019 when social distancing and face masks were unimaginable. (Messina Hof Winery photo)
Families are welcome for the grape harvesting and stomping at Messina Hof Winery in Bryan. (Messina Hof photo)
Culture / Travel

Texas Winery Takes Stomping Grapes in a New Direction During Coronavirus — Harvest Fun at Messina Hof

The Celebration Goes On (With Pandemic Protocols)

BY // 07.15.20
The Messina Hof Winery harvest events are scheduled on weekends July 24 through mid-August with a COVID-19 protocol in effect. (Messina Hof Winery photo)
Safety and sanitization protocols will be in effect when Messina Hof Winery begins its harvest celebrations on July 24. (Messina Hof Winery photo)
The 2020 Messina Hof Winery harvest activities will look quite different from that of 2019 when social distancing and face masks were unimaginable. (Messina Hof Winery photo)
Families are welcome for the grape harvesting and stomping at Messina Hof Winery in Bryan. (Messina Hof photo)
Happy campers at Messina Hof Winery after the 2019 harvest grape stomp.
1
5

The Messina Hof Winery harvest events are scheduled on weekends July 24 through mid-August with a COVID-19 protocol in effect. (Messina Hof Winery photo)

2
5

Safety and sanitization protocols will be in effect when Messina Hof Winery begins its harvest celebrations on July 24. (Messina Hof Winery photo)

3
5

The 2020 Messina Hof Winery harvest activities will look quite different from that of 2019 when social distancing and face masks were unimaginable. (Messina Hof Winery photo)

4
5

Families are welcome for the grape harvesting and stomping at Messina Hof Winery in Bryan. (Messina Hof photo)

5
5

Happy campers at Messina Hof Winery after the 2019 harvest grape stomp.

The German polkas and Italian ballads of Lou Monte will be ringing out over the vineyards of Messina Hof Winery in Bryan, Texas, during the coming weekends as guests join in picking and stomping grapes. But the scene will not be that of years past when 100 to 200 visitors would join the Bonarrigo family each day of the harvest celebrations.

COVID-19 has curtailed the scope of the harvest activities in a year that promises to be the best and biggest harvest in the winery’s 43 years. As Messina Hof Chief Administrative officer Karen Bonarrigo says, “The vineyard has no idea that there is a worldwide pandemic. It is chugging along beautifully.”

The Messina Hof harvest celebrations began small but in recent years have covered a month of weekends and included both the Bryan and the Fredericksburg wineries. This summer, only the Bryan winery will host harvest visitors.

“This year with COVID,” Bonarrigo tells PaperCity, “we are taking care of our staff and customers as much as humanly possible.”

That means reducing the number of reservations taken for the various activities. Scratch the traditional big vats for communal stomping as smaller bins of grapes will be provided for individuals. In other words, no I Love Lucy moments.

It also means wearing masks, hand sanitizing stations, limited-contact wine sales and dining, and daily sanitizing of venue spaces.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
The 2020 Messina Hof Winery harvest activities will look quite different from that of 2019 when social distancing and face masks were unimaginable. (Messina Hof Winery photo)
Families are welcome for the grape harvesting and stomping at Messina Hof Winery in Bryan. (Messina Hof photo)

Happily, Bonarrigo notes, the vineyards are naturally spaced for social distancing. Teams will move in smaller groups through orientation, education and the other activities. Families will be grouped together, she says.

So the harvest celebration will continue with Lou Monte‘s tunes, a nod to Paul Bonarrigo’s Sicilian heritage, and the polkas an homage to Karen’s German lineage, drifting over the vineyards while guests in small groups fill their buckets with grapes.

Even with pandemic protocols in place, the harvest experience is hardly diminished and it offers a great escape from the travails of the city during this awkward time.

The events launch Friday, July 24, with the Moonlight Harvest beginning around 7 or 7:30 pm. Saturday, July 24, the Daytime Harvest will commence in the morning. Activities continue through the first three weekends in August and a full schedule of events can be found here.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series
The Parklane Houston Your Home Your View On the cutting edge of art, culture, and the city's finest urban outdoors. Take a look

Featured Properties

Swipe
440 Easton Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

440 Easton Road
DALLAS, TX

$336,700 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
440 Easton Road
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X