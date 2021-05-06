Culture / Travel

Napa Valley’s Ultimate Private Retreat — Vignoble House Offers Intimate, Special Escapes in a True Wonderland

A Wine Country Dream

BY // 05.06.21
Vignoble House Napa Valley

The Vignoble House pool is an ideal venue for family gatherings.

Admit it, you’re more than ready to spend some quality time in Napa Valley.

The past year has been a unique one, and while travel is not as simple as it was pre-COVID-19, the reality of the vaccines and improving case numbers has us all looking forward to once again broadening our geographical horizons and visiting tasting rooms in one of the world’s best and most beautiful locales for wine and food.

Anticipating your thirst for westward travel, a wine country retreat is setting itself apart. It’s the Vignoble House, and it’s waiting for you.

Practice makes perfect: the bocce court at Vignoble House.

Vignoble House is on the Silverado Trail in St. Helena and it sits majestically on four acres of gated landscaped grounds, complete with olive trees, a lavender-lined driveway, a bocce court, a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi — yes, pack your bathing suit — decks with welcoming seating and bucolic views — and more.

Its location makes it an ideal headquarters for your Napa adventure, because Vignoble House is surrounded by all of the right restaurants and wineries, including The French Laundry, PRESS, Brasswood, Viader, Alpha Omega, Schramsberg, PalmazPeju and Oxbow Public Market to name but a few.

Pro tip: Plan your itinerary well in advance, because reservation spots fill quickly at many of these top spots.

The property is owned by a Texan who’s also a Napa insider — what could be a better combination? — so the hospitality you’ll experience while at Vignoble House promises nothing but pleasure, relaxation, and, when you venture out, curated excellence in the way of food and wine experiences.

The proprietor also has exclusive relationships with chefs who can create a dream evening at the house’s 10-person dining table, if you choose to dine in a more intimate setting, and is licensed to sell wine and spirits.

The Vignoble House pool is an ideal venue for family gatherings.
The Grove Room boasts a king bed, dressing room and private bath.

Inside, the three-story Vignoble House features five luxuriously appointed bedrooms — three with king beds, two with a queen bed — all with their own bathrooms stocked with Napa Soap Company provisions, elegant linens, spa robes and anything else you’ll need for a carefree sojourn. You’ll also appreciate the two living rooms, the inviting reading alcoves, media room and breakfast area.

Your hosts can select gourmet goodies from a host of local delicacies including Model Bakery. Their pastries are next level.

The Lavender Room, on the Vignoble House’s lower level, features a queen bed and ensuite bath.
The Patio Room, located on the main floor, has a fireplace and an ADA-accessible shower and access to the property’s main patio.
The Lookout Room is perched on the top floor of Vignoble House and features a king bed and balcony overlooking the pool and bocce court.
Vignoble House possesses all the comforts you expect in Napa Valley.

When you want to gather as a group, the Great Room, with its peaked and beamed ceiling, fireplace, and ample seating, makes for an ideal setting. Relax after dinner with drinks and conversation, enjoy board games, or simply nap on the sofa.

You’re in the heart of Napa Valley on a dream trip. The world truly is your oyster.

The Great Room at Vignoble House is welcoming and comfortable.

The Vignoble House’s kitchen will be popular with the cooks in your group, and they’ll love the six-burner Viking stove. There’s plenty of prep space, and the dishwasher makes cleanup easy. Once you have your menus planned, head to the nearby Sunshine Foods Market for an exhaustive selection of meats, poultry, cheeses, vegetables, wine and spirits, and other must-have items.

It’s a local favorite for a reason.

You’re going to consume some calories during your visit, and they’ll be delicious. And more than worth it. With that in mind, Vignoble House’s on-site workout room features yoga mats, an elliptical machine and a Pilates reformer. The workout space also offers an infrared sauna with restorative properties to aid in detoxificaton. In addition, you can book Pilates and yoga instructors for private sessions along with lessons and massage treatments.

Advance booking is required. Click here for all the details.

You’ll want to linger here, glass of wine in hand.

What

Vignoble House Napa Valley

Where

St. Helena in the heart of California wine country.

Tariff

Starting at $500 per night per room (plus 14 percent Napa County tax)

For much more on Vignoble House and to plan a stay, check out its full website.

The PaperCity Magazine

May Issue

Read Now

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X