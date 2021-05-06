Napa Valley’s Ultimate Private Retreat — Vignoble House Offers Intimate, Special Escapes in a True Wonderland

Admit it, you’re more than ready to spend some quality time in Napa Valley.

The past year has been a unique one, and while travel is not as simple as it was pre-COVID-19, the reality of the vaccines and improving case numbers has us all looking forward to once again broadening our geographical horizons and visiting tasting rooms in one of the world’s best and most beautiful locales for wine and food.

Anticipating your thirst for westward travel, a wine country retreat is setting itself apart. It’s the Vignoble House, and it’s waiting for you.

Practice makes perfect: the bocce court at Vignoble House.

Vignoble House is on the Silverado Trail in St. Helena and it sits majestically on four acres of gated landscaped grounds, complete with olive trees, a lavender-lined driveway, a bocce court, a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi — yes, pack your bathing suit — decks with welcoming seating and bucolic views — and more.

Its location makes it an ideal headquarters for your Napa adventure, because Vignoble House is surrounded by all of the right restaurants and wineries, including The French Laundry, PRESS, Brasswood, Viader, Alpha Omega, Schramsberg, Palmaz, Peju and Oxbow Public Market to name but a few.

Pro tip: Plan your itinerary well in advance, because reservation spots fill quickly at many of these top spots.

The property is owned by a Texan who’s also a Napa insider — what could be a better combination? — so the hospitality you’ll experience while at Vignoble House promises nothing but pleasure, relaxation, and, when you venture out, curated excellence in the way of food and wine experiences.

The proprietor also has exclusive relationships with chefs who can create a dream evening at the house’s 10-person dining table, if you choose to dine in a more intimate setting, and is licensed to sell wine and spirits.

The Vignoble House pool is an ideal venue for family gatherings.

The Grove Room boasts a king bed, dressing room and private bath.

Inside, the three-story Vignoble House features five luxuriously appointed bedrooms — three with king beds, two with a queen bed — all with their own bathrooms stocked with Napa Soap Company provisions, elegant linens, spa robes and anything else you’ll need for a carefree sojourn. You’ll also appreciate the two living rooms, the inviting reading alcoves, media room and breakfast area.

Your hosts can select gourmet goodies from a host of local delicacies including Model Bakery. Their pastries are next level.

The Lavender Room, on the Vignoble House’s lower level, features a queen bed and ensuite bath.

The Patio Room, located on the main floor, has a fireplace and an ADA-accessible shower and access to the property’s main patio.

The Lookout Room is perched on the top floor of Vignoble House and features a king bed and balcony overlooking the pool and bocce court.

Vignoble House possesses all the comforts you expect in Napa Valley.

When you want to gather as a group, the Great Room, with its peaked and beamed ceiling, fireplace, and ample seating, makes for an ideal setting. Relax after dinner with drinks and conversation, enjoy board games, or simply nap on the sofa.

You’re in the heart of Napa Valley on a dream trip. The world truly is your oyster.

The Great Room at Vignoble House is welcoming and comfortable.

The Vignoble House’s kitchen will be popular with the cooks in your group, and they’ll love the six-burner Viking stove. There’s plenty of prep space, and the dishwasher makes cleanup easy. Once you have your menus planned, head to the nearby Sunshine Foods Market for an exhaustive selection of meats, poultry, cheeses, vegetables, wine and spirits, and other must-have items.

It’s a local favorite for a reason.

You’re going to consume some calories during your visit, and they’ll be delicious. And more than worth it. With that in mind, Vignoble House’s on-site workout room features yoga mats, an elliptical machine and a Pilates reformer. The workout space also offers an infrared sauna with restorative properties to aid in detoxificaton. In addition, you can book Pilates and yoga instructors for private sessions along with lessons and massage treatments.

Advance booking is required. Click here for all the details.

You’ll want to linger here, glass of wine in hand.

What

Vignoble House Napa Valley

Where

St. Helena in the heart of California wine country.

Tariff

Starting at $500 per night per room (plus 14 percent Napa County tax)

For much more on Vignoble House and to plan a stay, check out its full website.