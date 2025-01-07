History Meets Modern Horsemanship at Fort Worth’s National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

Visitors with grounds admission to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo can explore the exhibit at no additional cost. (Courtesy Rachel DeLira)

One striking white and red escaramuza charra dress, adorned with intricate floral embroidery, showcases the meticulous craftsmanship and vibrant traditions of the sport. (Courtesy Chad Redmon)

The second room of the exhibit highlights the personal stories of escaramuza charra riders through Escaramuza: The Poetics of Home, a portrait series by Constance Jaeggi. (Courtesy Constance Jaeggi)

The National Cowgirl Museum exhibit showcases the vibrant dresses and rich traditions of escaramuza charra, celebrating the artistry, heritage, and cultural significance of Mexico's equestrian women. (Rachel DeLira)

Removed from the dusty arenas where escaramuza charra unfolds, the boldly colorful dresses of the riders can be appreciated as immutable works of art, celebrated for their striking beauty and intricate craftsmanship. These dresses, inspired by the adelitas of the Mexican Revolution, reflect the deep historical ties to the women who contributed to the efforts of that tumultuous period. Around 12 stunning examples of the female riders’ elaborate ensembles are on display at the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame through late spring in the new multi-gallery exhibition, Soldaderas to Amazonas: Escaramuzas Charras.

The sport at the heart of the exhibit, Escaramuza charra, is a blend of artistry and athleticism where synchronized patterns on horseback showcase both elegance and control. Competitors must adhere to strict regulations governing everything from their clothing to the precision of their formations, the choreography of their routine, and even the tack and equipment used for their horses.

The Artistry and Heritage of Escaramuza Dresses

One uniform — China Poblana dress — highlights the artistry and historical depth of escaramuza charra attire. Inspired by vintage photographs, the dress is crafted from rich velvet, adorned with intricate sequins, beadwork, and embroidery, showcasing traditional Mexican motifs. Its dramatic silhouette, vibrant colors, and ornate detailing encapsulate the elegance and cultural heritage of the escaramuza charra tradition.

The exquisite Lolygal dress features bold red and white tones. The dress is adorned with intricate floral embroidery that requires multiple layers of stitching to achieve its detailed, dimensional effect. The flowing tiered skirt, cinched waist, and matching red sash embody both elegance and tradition.

Portraits and Poetry: Exploring the Heart of Escaramuza Charra

The second room of the exhibit shifts focus from the elaborate attire to the personal stories and identities of escaramuza charra riders. This gallery features a stunning series of portraits titled Escaramuza: The Poetics of Home by award-winning photographer Constance Jaeggi, offering a deeply intimate look at the women behind the tradition. Each portrait captures the riders in moments of quiet strength and connection and reflects themes of family, identity, and heritage.

Accompanying the photography are evocative original works by 2023 Texas Poet Laureate Ire’ne Lara Silva and award-winning poet Angelina Sáenz, whose verses explore the emotional depth of the escaramuza community.

Visitors with grounds admission to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo can explore this exhibit at no additional cost. For an even closer look at the artistry and athleticism of escaramuza charra, national teams will compete on February 1 and 2 as part of the FWSSR.

SOLDADERAS TO AMAZONAS: Escaramuzas Charras will be on display at the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame through May 11, 2025.