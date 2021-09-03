A Guide to North Texas Oktoberfests — The Best Biers, Brats, and Polka

Although the largest Oktoberfest in the world — Munich Oktoberfest — has been canceled this year due to the pandemic, there are still several great events to celebrate that don’t require overseas travel. Scroll on for the best Oktoberfests to enjoy biers, brats, and polka in North Texas.

Addison Oktoberfest

From September 16 through September 19, Addison is hosting its annual Oktoberfest. Tables will be socially distanced and an open-air tent will keep things breezy. Along with live music and games, there will also be a new kid’s activity center, great German food, and (of course) beer. Brave Combo will return as this year’s entertainment, along with some new polka bands. Purchase tickets here.

Oktoberfest Fort Worth

Fort Worth’s annual Oktoberfest takes place from September 23 through September 25 at Panther Island Pavilion. The event features German food, music, dancing, games, and more. There’s also a Dachshund Dash on Saturday. Music will be provided by Alex Meixner Band, AVF Geht’s, The Chardon Polka Band, and more. You can get your tickets here. If you purchase online, you get a free 2021 stein.

Dachshund races are an Oktoberfest tradition. (Courtesy of Addison Oktoberfest)

Oktoberfest Downtown McKinney

Historic downtown Mckinney’s annual Oktoberfest will also take place from September 24 through September 26. Head to the square for free admission to the festivities which include local biers, a keg tapping, German food, an arts and crafts marketplace, and more.

Oktoberfest Dallas

On October 2 from 10 am to 10 pm, Flag Pole Hill at White Rock Lake is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event. There will be live music, bites and brews (sausages from Kuby’s), and a King of the Hill cornhole tournament. The music lineup includes local acts Vandoliers and Taylor Dunn, as well as Son Volt.

Frisco Oktoberfest

Head to Frisco on October 2 and 3 for the city’s second annual Oktoberfest. Located a Frisco Square, Saturday will kick off with a traditional keg tapping. The first attendees to arrive will receive a free beer until the keg is empty. Other activities include a Bier Stein hoisting competition, brat eating competition, and keg rolling races. There will also be live music all weekend. Find tickets here.