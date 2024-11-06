After Being Destroyed by a Fire, Granbury’s Historic Nutt House Hotel Reopens This Fall

Guests at Nutt House Hotel will enjoy the common area upstairs with its tea and coffee service.

The historic Nutt House Hotel rises from the ashes after a fire decimated the landmark in March of 2023.

The iconic Nutt House Hotel has been situated on Granbury’s town square across from the Hood County courthouse for over 130 years. It’s seen a lot of history going from wagons and horse-drawn carriages to the modern day, as Granbury has transformed around it ― earning a spot on the Texas Historic Register.

This Texas historic treasure was built by some of Hood County’s earliest settlers. Three of the four Nutt brothers who had emigrated to Texas from Missouri ― Jacob, Jesse, and David Lee Nutt ― built it in 1893, originally housing their mercantile, before it ever became the Nutt House Hotel. Now, it’s readying to reopen as a beautiful, new boutique hotel.

The limestone-clad structure went up in flames during renovations in March of 2023, just before its planned re-opening by then-owner Cindy Thrash Nobles. This devasted Granbury locals and historic preservationists in equal measure.

A New Life For Nutt House Hotel

In the wake of the fire, new investors emerged ― led by Richard Moore and Ike Thomas of the Nutt House Group, and including Trisha Thomas. They took over the Nutt House with its significant fire and water damage ― having lost its second floor and much of the roof. But, the resilient limestone shell stood firm, refusing to bow.

After a massive renovation effort, the Nutt House Hotel (at 119 East Bridge Street) is rising from the ashes, with a grand re-opening set for November 14.

“We saw this project as more than just a business venture,” says Ike Thomas in a release. “It was about preserving a piece of Granbury’s soul. The Nutt House Hotel isn’t just a building; it’s a living, breathing part of our community’s history.”

The release goes on, “The restoration, overseen by general contractor and investor Richard Moore, has been a labor of love and respect for history. Moore and his team have painstakingly restored original features wherever possible, including some of the original wood floors and the hotel’s iconic cypress columns. These pillars of strength, which miraculously survived the fire, carry their own fascinating history, having been transported from East Texas by ox cart over 132 years ago.”

The ground floor of the Nutt House is now home to Christina’s, a local restaurant by Gary Folger that “will add its own flavor to the hotel’s rich tapestry.” The inviting space has fitted a glass-fronted wine cellar under the main staircase. It promises an eclectic menu with lobster avocado salad and ahi poke salad, and entrees including a bone-in elk chop, parmesan-crusted salmon, and prime rib. It will be open five days a week for both brunch and dinner (closed Monday and Tuesday).

Dipping Into the Design Details

Fort Worth-based interior designer Ro Rynd of RM Rynd Interiors, was tapped to bring a new vision to Nutt House Hotel’s design, which blends historical elements with modern comforts in the hotel’s eight boutique rooms.

Each serene room is fitted with a comfy king-size bed and embellished with elevated Western elements ― from reclaimed wood to leather and suede accents. Guest rooms are wrapped in a comforting greige, with crisp white trim, and windows are dressed in striped curtains of sage green and white, affording an elegant yet casual feel.

There is a common seating area upstairs as well, with a fully stocked tea and coffee bar for use by hotel guests, with views of the courthouse.

“Our goal was to create spaces that honor the past while providing all the luxuries our guests expect,” designer Ro Rynd explains. “It was very important to celebrate the hotel’s compelling history and highlight the beauty of the architectural elements with an elevated aesthetic. Each room imbues the warm spirit of Texas with refined modern and luxurious design elements.”

Rynd’s design team has also curated a masterful Texas art collection for the hotel. The gallery at the Nutt House features local artists like James Spurlock, Mike Tabor, and even country music legend and Fort Worth resident Pat Green.

“We’re not just reopening a hotel,” says Trisha Thomas. “We’re inviting everyone to celebrate and be part of Granbury’s living history. The Nutt House Hotel has always been a gathering place for the community, and we’re thrilled to continue that tradition.”

At long last, the Nutt House Hotel finally returns with a fresh new attitude ― setting the stage for its next century of hospitality.