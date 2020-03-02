Uptown Houston’s Luxury Retreat Provides a True Escape in the Center of the City

The Omni Houston provides a tranquil spot in the heart of the big city.

Omni Houston Hotel has emerged as a showcase hotel in the Bayou City. The unique amenities and location positions the hotel as a hidden gem in the buzzing Uptown area of Houston, in close proximity to The Galleria mall and Post Oak.

The entire first floor of the Omni Houston is beautiful and bright with an open layout. The lobby features an eye-catching (and Instagram dream) moss wall behind three copper reception desks. The Lobby Library is the perfect place to lounge. With plush sofas, leather armchairs, a bookshelf wall and a fireplace, it’s an inviting atmosphere. There is even a high-end designer boutique to explore, right next to check in.

With its floor-to-ceiling windows, Birdies Cafe & Bar offers a taste of Southern cuisine with a modern twist. Open for breakfast lunch and dinner, Birdies lets you start your day at the grab-and-go coffee bar in the morning, and end the day with a healthy pour in the wine lounge.

Try day-break favorites like the Texas Hot Chicken Biscuit served with sweet jalapeño relish, the Smoked Salmon Toast on rye bread with a poached egg, or the hearty and healthy Sunshine Bowl ― filled with quinoa, kale and chicken apple sausage.

For lunch or dinner Birdies serves a PBLT with pork belly and bacon. Texas Redfish is served with farm vegetables in a butter sauce, while the Seared Tuna is accompanied by shaved fennel, French beans and olives, with a tarragon vinaigrette.

The Houston Omni is full of little retreats. One of the best is the La Reserve Whiskey Lounge, where you can enjoy premium and local whiskey blends. With an award-winning mixologist behind this bar, this intimate lounge pays homage to Houston’s history. Whether you’re in search of classy cocktails or premium pours, La Reserve has you covered.

But the Houston Omni’s after-dark fun does not end with whiskey.

One of Houston’s premier night clubs — the Black Swan — is right in the hotel and it opens every Friday and Saturday night. Enjoy bottle service and dance the night away with Houston’s hottest DJs. The Omni is the only upscale Houston hotel with this type of nightlife experience. It’s almost like having a little taste of the Las Vegas club scene right downstairs.

Relaxing by the Omni pool could become a habit.

Of course, no true luxury hotel is complete without relaxing amenities. Omni Houston comes through there too with two outdoor swimming pools. This is a true oasis in the center of the country’s fourth largest city. With its plush chaise lounge chairs, private cabanas and resort-like setting, the Omni’s pool scene makes it feel like you’re in a world of your own — far from Houston’s hustle and bustle.

Surrounded by manicured greenery and shaded by mature trees, the pools are tucked away.

Then there is the full-service Mokara Spa & Salon featuring eight treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, an on-site full-service salon and more. Yes at the Omni Houston, you have one of the city’s top spas at your beck and call.

Indulge in Mokara’s signature treatments or recharge and realign by adding the Himalayan Salt Stone massage enhancement, which balances and neutralizes negative and toxic frequencies. With its soft, whitewashed woods and lush green walls, this is an ideal pampering palace.

Welcome to your new haven for a distinctive Houston getaway. The reborn Omni Houston Hotel is a hidden gem right in the heart of it all.

For a closer look at the Houston Omni Hotel and to plan a stay, click here.