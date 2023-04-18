Omni PGA Frisco is North Texas’ Hottest New Resort

Be sure to check out one of the resort’s 10 unique Ranch Houses with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms

Summer is right around the corner, which means now is the time to start booking your getaways. From international destinations to staycations, there’s no shortage of amazing properties for North Texans to choose from. Perhaps the most anticipated resort opening in Texas this summer season is the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. Don’t let the name fool you. Even if you’ve never played a hole of golf in your life, this resort is for you.

The Accommodations

Set on an expansive, yet intimate, one-mile campus, the resort features more than 500 guest rooms and suites. If you’re traveling with a larger group, be sure to check out one of the resort’s 10 unique Ranch Houses with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Venture out of your room and into its bespoke Monument Realty PGA District, an entertainment district outfitted with retail, entertainment and dining experiences. Just like the Texas sky, the new resort is focused on endlessness: endless experiences, fun, and memories.

The Golf

Of course, if you’re a golf aficionado, you’ve come to the right place and home of modern golf. The resort features two, 18-hole championship golf courses: Fields Ranch East (designed by Gil Hanse) and Fields Ranch West (designed by Beau Welling). It also has The Swing, a lighted 10-hole, par-3 short course, and The Dance Floor, a 2-acre putting course and entertainment. The fun doesn’t stop there. Be sure to swing by the PGA Coaching Center, home to the PGA of America Headquarters.

Again, if you don’t know the difference between a driver and an iron, do not fret.

Pools and Dining

The resort also features four swimming pools, including an adult-only rooftop infinity pool with the Bluestem Bar that offers private cabanas and panoramic views of the stunning fairways, as well as two leisure family pools including a splash pad.

An upscale steakhouse concept called Trick Rider will also be available for dinner. The Apron is a casual spot for breakfast, pastries, coffee, and more. And Toast & Tee will offer coffee and grab-and-go items on the lobby floor.

The Spa

Of course, the resort will also have a top-of-the-line spa to truly help you unwind focused on its “Art Collection” — the art of skin care, the art of salon care, and the art of self-care. Don’t forget to treat your whole mind, body, and spirit with wellness-driven foods, including light bites, healthy juices, elixirs and sweet treats, at the relaxing Green Cactus Cafe that flows directly into the full-service Mokara Spa. Spa bookings will be available in the coming weeks.

Endless experiences await at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. Bookings are now available for May 2 through December 31.