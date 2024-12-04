Calabrese Budner Gives Advice On Protecting Your Children During a Custody Tug-Of-War

One of the most pressing concerns for parents — yet often the hardest to pinpoint and address — is parental alienation. This topic has become more prevalent in recent years, garnering the attention of mental health professionals, scholars, and courts alike. “Clients frequently worry about this issue but may hesitate to voice their concerns,” Budner says. “If parental alienation is present, it must be addressed appropriately.”

Parental alienation can occur when one parent attempts to undermine the child’s relationship with the other parent. This can manifest in various ways, including making negative remarks to the child about the other parent, talking to the child about the litigation, or even making false allegations regarding the other parent that undermine that parent’s relationship with the child. When courts are alerted to parental alienation, they take such claims seriously. When proven to a court, parental alienation can lead to restrictions on the offending parent’s access to the child. Unfortunately, as this topic has become increasingly common, this has led some parents to falsely allege alienation in a bid for custody.

Whether a client is concerned about the other parent engaging in alienation or whether a client has been accused of alienation, it’s essential for a lawyer to work to uncover the truth and ensure that the court understands the full extent of what is happening in the parties’ and children’s lives. When allegations of parental alienation are ignored, children and the alienated parent can suffer emotional harm that may take years to mend.