The Best Pumpkin Patches in North Texas to Visit in 2023

Autumn at the Arboretum is a fun place to pick up your pumpkins in the fall. (Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum)

It’s finally the most magical time of the year: pumpkin season. Each fall, Dallas-Fort Worth offers tons of ways to enjoy the season. Whether you’re looking for something kid-friendly or more Halloween-oriented, these are the best pumpkin patches in North Texas.

Autumn at the Arboretum

8525 Garland Road

The Dallas Arboretum transforms into a fall wonderland during this time each year. This year’s Autumn at the Arboretum theme: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Open through November 5, the 18th annual event features 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash with plenty available to purchase and take home.

Dallas Farmers Market

1010 S. Pearl Expressway (The Shed)

Through October 31, The Shed at Dallas Farmers Market is offering Texas-grown pumpkins galore near downtown Dallas. The patch is open every day from 10 am to 5 pm (and opens an hour early on Saturday). On October 7, don’t miss Dallas’ Original Texas Pumpkin Day which will feature 20 varieties of pumpkins, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, face painters, and more.

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm

3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine

From September 29 through October 31, Grapevine’s annual Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze is open on Wednesday through Sunday (only open on Mondays and Tuesdays of October 9, 30, and 31). The farm features a corn maze, hayrides, a petting zoo, and many pumpkins for purchase throughout the property. General admission is $15 per adult and $10 for ages 11 and under.

Blase Family Farm

1232 E. Fork Drive, Rockwall

For $10 per person, you can visit this Rockwall pumpkin patch until October 30. There is a petting zoo (with llamas!), a hayride, a hay maze, a wooded walking trail, and more. The local spot also sells pie pumpkins for $4 each, which are perfect for baking.

Pumpkin Nights

4016 W. Division Street, Arlington

Located at Howell Farms, this pumpkin-themed festival is now open through October 30. Founded in 2016, the event features local artists who helped create a half-mile walking path that leads to a magical land of over 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. There are also live fire dancers, local food vendors, and more. Find tickets here.

Pumpkins on the Prairie

3521 Main Street, Frisco

Starting September 30, you can visit Grace Avenue United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch. Kid-friendly and free to enter, there are hayrides, face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, and of course, pumpkins for purchase.

Yesterland Farm

15410 Interstate 20, Canton

Head out to Canton, Texas through November 3 for the annual Yesterland Fall Festival. Throughout the season, guests will find sunflowers and zinnias in the flower fields, pumpkins available to buy, a corn maze, fireworks on some weekends, pig races, and more.