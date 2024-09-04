Autumn at the Arboretum Dallas Weekend
Pumpkin Nights
Yesterland Festival
Autumn at the Arboretum is a fun place to pick up your pumpkins in the fall. (Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum)

Check out Pumpkin Nights in Arlington for a pumpkin patch experience unlike any other. (Courtesy)

Head out to Canton, Texas through November 3 for the annual Yesterland Fall Festival. (Courtesy)

Culture

The Best Pumpkin Patches in North Texas — From Texas-Themed to Jack-O-Lantern Wonderlands

It's Almost Fall, Y'all

BY // 09.04.24
It’s finally the most magical time of the year: pumpkin season. Each fall, Dallas-Fort Worth offers tons of ways to enjoy the season. Whether you’re looking for something kid-friendly or more Halloween-oriented, these are the best pumpkin patches in North Texas.

Autumn at the Arboretum

8525 Garland Road

The Dallas Arboretum transforms into a fall wonderland during this time each year. This year’s Autumn at the Arboretum theme: Texas Town. Open from September 21 through November 3, the 19th annual event features 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash with plenty available to purchase and take home.

Dallas Farmers Market

1010 S. Pearl Expressway (The Shed)

From September 16 through October 31, The Shed at Dallas Farmers Market is offering Texas-grown pumpkins galore near downtown Dallas. The patch is open every day from 10 am to 5 pm (and opens an hour early on Saturday). On October 5, don’t miss Dallas’ Original Texas Pumpkin Day which will feature 20 varieties of pumpkins, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, face painters, and more.

Hall's Pumpkin Farm
Hall's Pumpkin Farm opens in Grapevine this October. (Courtesy)

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm

3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine

From October 4 through November 3, Grapevine’s annual Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze is open on Wednesday through Sunday. The farm features a corn maze, hayrides, a petting zoo, and many pumpkins for purchase throughout the property. General admission is $15 per adult and $10 for ages 11 and under.

Blase Family Farm

1232 E. Fork Drive, Rockwall

For $11 per person, you can visit this Rockwall pumpkin patch from September 28 through October 31. There is a petting zoo (with llamas!), a hayride, a hay maze, a wooded walking trail, and more. The local spot also sells pie pumpkins, which are perfect for baking. Reserve your spot to visit here.

Pumpkin Nights
Check out Pumpkin Nights in Arlington for a pumpkin patch experience unlike any other. (Courtesy)

Pumpkin Nights

4016 W. Division Street, Arlington

Located at Howell Farms, this pumpkin-themed festival is open from September 19 through October 31. Founded in 2016, the event features local artists who helped create a half-mile walking path that leads to a magical land of over 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. There are also live fire dancers, local food vendors, and more. Find tickets here.

Yesterland Festival
Head out to Canton, Texas through November 3 for the annual Yesterland Fall Festival. (Courtesy)

Yesterland Farm

15410 Interstate 20, Canton

Head out to Canton, Texas starting on September 14 for the annual Yesterland Fall Festival. Throughout the season, guests will find sunflowers and zinnias in the flower fields, pumpkins available to buy, a corn maze, fireworks on some weekends, pig races, and more. The festival closes on November 3.

