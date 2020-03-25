Culture / Entertainment

Very Cool Dallas People are Making Very Good Playlists

Find Your Self-Isolation Soundtrack

BY // 03.25.20

DJ Lucy Wrubel truly delivered during this uncertain time with hours of hopeful tunes.

Not to get all “believe in the power of music” on you, but if there was ever a time to be grateful for an acoustic piano ballad or a minor chord dance pop banger, now feels like the right moment. A great playlist can transform the vibes of a day spent at home. Sure, maybe you just stared at yourself in the mirror for 30 minutes, but if did it to The Weeknd’s very good new album, the experience wasn’t a sign of a breakdown — it was a whole mood.

With Dallas DJs, museums, and fitness studios sharing tunes for trying times, you can easily find the self-isolation soundtrack that speaks to you.

 

DJ Lucy Wrubel

The treasured Dallas DJ delivered during this uncertain time with hours of hopeful tunes. Head to Wrubel’s Spotify account for an afternoon-long playlist to take you from “mope to cope to hope” (in that order), an “Oceans of Fun” playlist filled with 15 different women’s favorite songs to get them through a hard time, and a mix made especially for brand new home schoolers in mind (there’s everything from “Claire de Lune” to Daft Punk tracks).

dj lucy wrubel playlist
DJ Lucy Wrubel’s “Oceans of Fun” playlist

 

The Dallas Contemporary

The fashion-minded Design District museum, which has had to postpone their upcoming Vivienne Westwood and Paolo Roversi exhibits, enlisted Dallas’ DJ Sober to create a “Hang Tight” playlist. Lift your spirits with more than two hours of soothing songs, including with Brenda Russell’s “A Little Bit of Love,” Bileo’s “You Can Win,” “It Ain’t Easy” by Hidden Spheres.

dallas contemporary playlist
The Dallas Contemporary enlisted DJ Sober to create a hopeful “Hang Tight” playlist.

Session Pilates

The popular Session Pilate (with locations in Lakewood, Uptown, and along West Lovers Lane) is releasing their pre-recorded workouts on the studio’s website. The videos are free, but donations are encouraged.

If you’ve ever been to Session Pilates, you know how cohesive their classes feel. Part of that is the talented instructors and solid local leadership, but music, which Session majorly incorporates into each movement, is absolutely a factor.

Now, the Pilates studio is sharing their workout playlists beneath every free Session@Home video posted to their site.

 

Class Studios

class studios
Class Studios will be updating their Vimeo page with one to two new pre-recorded workouts a day in addition to scheduled livestream classes. Check their website for streaming access options.

A good playlist can make or absolutely decimate a workout experience. The instructors at Class Studios have always understood this, and graciously blare everything from motivational indie folk and trap pop hits to bass-heavy hip hop over their solid sound system.

In addition to streaming sculpt, strength training, and even spin classes, the Dallas studio is also uploading playlists to SoundCloud to help you get in the workout-from-home mindset.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1505 Bella Vista Drive
Casa Linda Estates
FOR SALE

1505 Bella Vista Drive
Dallas, TX

$810,240 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
1505 Bella Vista Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X