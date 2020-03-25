Very Cool Dallas People are Making Very Good Playlists

Not to get all “believe in the power of music” on you, but if there was ever a time to be grateful for an acoustic piano ballad or a minor chord dance pop banger, now feels like the right moment. A great playlist can transform the vibes of a day spent at home. Sure, maybe you just stared at yourself in the mirror for 30 minutes, but if did it to The Weeknd’s very good new album, the experience wasn’t a sign of a breakdown — it was a whole mood.

With Dallas DJs, museums, and fitness studios sharing tunes for trying times, you can easily find the self-isolation soundtrack that speaks to you.

DJ Lucy Wrubel

The treasured Dallas DJ delivered during this uncertain time with hours of hopeful tunes. Head to Wrubel’s Spotify account for an afternoon-long playlist to take you from “mope to cope to hope” (in that order), an “Oceans of Fun” playlist filled with 15 different women’s favorite songs to get them through a hard time, and a mix made especially for brand new home schoolers in mind (there’s everything from “Claire de Lune” to Daft Punk tracks).

DJ Lucy Wrubel’s “Oceans of Fun” playlist

The Dallas Contemporary

The fashion-minded Design District museum, which has had to postpone their upcoming Vivienne Westwood and Paolo Roversi exhibits, enlisted Dallas’ DJ Sober to create a “Hang Tight” playlist. Lift your spirits with more than two hours of soothing songs, including with Brenda Russell’s “A Little Bit of Love,” Bileo’s “You Can Win,” “It Ain’t Easy” by Hidden Spheres.

The Dallas Contemporary enlisted DJ Sober to create a hopeful “Hang Tight” playlist.

Session Pilates

The popular Session Pilate (with locations in Lakewood, Uptown, and along West Lovers Lane) is releasing their pre-recorded workouts on the studio’s website. The videos are free, but donations are encouraged.

If you’ve ever been to Session Pilates, you know how cohesive their classes feel. Part of that is the talented instructors and solid local leadership, but music, which Session majorly incorporates into each movement, is absolutely a factor.

Now, the Pilates studio is sharing their workout playlists beneath every free Session@Home video posted to their site.

Class Studios

Class Studios will be updating their Vimeo page with one to two new pre-recorded workouts a day in addition to scheduled livestream classes. Check their website for streaming access options.

A good playlist can make or absolutely decimate a workout experience. The instructors at Class Studios have always understood this, and graciously blare everything from motivational indie folk and trap pop hits to bass-heavy hip hop over their solid sound system.

In addition to streaming sculpt, strength training, and even spin classes, the Dallas studio is also uploading playlists to SoundCloud to help you get in the workout-from-home mindset.