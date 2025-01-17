A Visit to One of The World’s Most Renowned Wellness Destinations — Inside Rancho La Puerta’s Healing Wonders

The Dining Hall is the heart of The Ranch, offering hearty and nourishing plant focused meals to support an active week.

The 4,000 acre property of Rancho La Puerta boasts several pools, three spas, yoga and fitness studios, gyms and much more.

At Rancho La Puerta, the legendary wellness retreat tucked away in Tecate, Mexico, days unfold when guests depart on a sunrise hike, return for a farm-fresh breakfast, and flow through a series of invigorating fitness classes and soul-soothing activities. Afternoons bring rest through a restorative class, poolside lounge, therapeutic spa treatment, or quiet moments amidst the greenery. The community gathers for a nourishing, plant-forward dinner in the evening, followed by a thought-provoking lecture or evening fireside chat before lulling off to bed in their quaint casitas.

This healing, daily rhythm was one I didn’t even know I needed when I arrived at the Rancho La Puerta gates, ready for a week of post-holiday detoxing and New Year resetting.

My seamless journey to Rancho La Puerta began at San Diego International Airport, where the resort staff was onsite to greet me and other arriving guests at baggage claim. After hopping onto an official RLP shuttle, their expert team shepherded us through all border-crossing logistics in Tecate (and even assisted us with somewhat confusing immigration forms).

After a quick 10-minute drive to The Ranch gates, I quickly settled into the quintessential Rancho La Puerta beat.

The natural recipe to quench the mind, body, and soul was born in the 1940s when forward-thinking ecology Professor Edmund Szekely and his wife Deborah welcomed students and wellness seekers to their property for retreats to embrace the time in nature and hear Szekely’s pioneering wisdom. The Szekelys not only shepherded the modern-day wellness movement but created what is now their 4,000-acre health haven that welcomes guests each week to detox, unwind, reset, and reconnect.

The cadence prescribed by the Szekeleys still resounds throughout Rancho La Puerta today, which is now one of the world’s most renowned wellness and spa destinations and tops just about every list for luxury travelers and health seekers. Eighty-five years later, the crunchy wellness commune-meets-swanky luxury spa-meets-adult summer camp has a cult following.

The Rancho La Puerta Program

Like me, most visitors follow the prescriptive Rancho La Puerta program for seven nights (three or four nights are also available), Saturday to Saturday, to allow themselves the fully curated and choreographed dance of fitness, relaxation, nutrition, and unwinding that encompasses the authentic, immersive lifestyle of “The Ranch” — dubbed one of the top spa destinations in the world.

Sunrise hikes started each of my days and followed with me trying to select from over 50 other activities happening every hour on the hour. As one who suffers from FOMO, I made sure to soak up as many traditional practices like yoga, breathwork, sound healing, and meditation, as well as more unique classes like bungee fitness, hip hop cardio, and circuit training to dot the schedule each day.

Of course, The Ranch prioritizes relaxation just as much as the movement. The property boasts three spa centers, each with its own facilities for hydrotherapy, sauna and steam rooms, and locker rooms. The extensive treatment menu offers classic massages, facials, salon services, and more, along with treatments unique to The Ranch.

I opted for the Ranch Remedy Wrap, a tradition dating back to the Szekely’s earliest retreat days. The detoxifying treatment starts with one wrapped in hot herbed-soaked linens before a soothing full-body massage that’s ideal after a week of intense workouts. I often heard guests buzzing about specialty treatments including the Watsu water flow therapy, a practice creating an environment of ultimate relaxation and gentle stretching in the Spa’s 96° ozone-infused therapy pool, and a session of Feldenkrais, a method of improving posture and balance and connecting the nervous system for better communication, is as refreshing as it is gentle.

The Ranch also offers curated packages of a variety of treatments that take the decision-making out and ensure a week of regular relaxation experiences.

Rancho La Puerta Culture

Admittedly, relaxing in my room was often low on the priority list due to all the activities and cozy lounge areas throughout the grounds, but sleeping in The Ranch’s charming, private casitas and villas made resting easy. The classic hacienda-style accommodations boast plush beds, reverse osmosis ultra-filtered drinking water taps, daily fresh fruit, patios, and fireplaces with constantly stocked wood.

Televisions are an amenity intentionally missing from the rooms, and one I realized I did not crave at all. In fact, a complete digital detox is recommended and encouraged during a Rancho La Puerta stay. For those that need a little internet connection to feel fully relaxed, many common areas around the property and the Villa accommodations have wifi connectivity.

The Ranch’s stately dining hall serves as the property’s culinary cornerstone. By day, thoughtfully curated buffets showcase an array of plant-based dishes and wholesome treats that satisfy every palate. Come evening, the space transitions to seated dinner service, where guests can opt for private tables or join on community tables. Though designed to fuel an active week, each meal balances nourishing and refined.

While no alcohol is served in the dining hall, guests are welcome to visit Bazaar del Sol, the hilltop cafe and shop that offers local wines from the famous and neighboring Mexican wine region Valle de Guadalupe and a selection of local beers. The charming patio is a popular after-dinner spot to sip wine or purchase a bottle to enjoy in-room.

Rancho La Puerta is proud to provide almost all of the produce from Tres Estrellas, their very own six-acre organic farm on the property. Cocina Que Canta is a charming cooking school and culinary center located at the farm’s edge that provides guests with hands-on cooking classes with visiting chefs who design menus around the seasonal bounty grown just steps away.

The Organic Breakfast Hike, one of the more popular activities at The Ranch, starts with a stunning sunrise hike to Tres Estrellas Farm and ends with a mouthwatering breakfast at Cocina Que Canta. The lessons of my Rancho La Puerta Experience truly clicked for me when we arrived at the cozy kitchen for a hot breakfast after the long trek. We were served coffee and a nutritious meal. A charming farmer named Salvador also gave us a tour through countless rows of organic vegetables at the farm.

The key ingredient to Rancho La Puerta is the approachable community within their campus and beyond.

Each week also brings a new lineup of Presenters – special friends and industry experts invited by The Ranch to teach classes or lead discussions in all areas. World-renowned fitness experts, pilates gurus, mental health coaches, self-help leaders, and relationship masterminds have graced the gates to mingle with guests and contrite to the Rancho La Puerta Magic. During my visit, our curated lineup of presenters was a welcome part of the group. It’s not that often that one gets to hike with a listening and relationship expert or dine with a nutritionally-focused chef.

Ranch staff are passionate and patient, while guests are loyal — many of them return on the same week each year, forming friendships with fellow health seekers along the way. It’s little wonder why Rancho La Puerta devotees return year after year. Some even boast 50 or more visits to the healing haven.

With the revitalizing tapestry of curated activities and the charming culture, each visit to Rancho La Puerta offers a completely unique experience to detox and reset.