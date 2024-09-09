No Joke — Houston’s Beloved River Oaks Theatre Is Reopening At Last With the Grand Opening Date and More Secrets Revealed

Culinary Khancepts vice president of development Jason Ostrow shows off some of the changes at the River Oaks Theater. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Director Richard Linklater drew some eager fans at the River Oaks Theatre earlier this summer for a special preview. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Phoebe Tudor used her clout and drive to help save the River Oaks Theatre. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The first sneak peek look at the new River Oaks Theater drew quite a crowd. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Director Richard Linklater sits in his chair at Houston's historic River Oaks Theater, which is being renovated and brought back to life. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston’s beloved River Oaks Theatre is preparing to reopen on October 3 after sitting dark on West Gray for more than three years. The reveal of a firm reopening date is no small step in the rebirth of the Bayou City’s last remaining historic movie palace, one with ornate art deco touches that make it treasured by much more than cinephiles.

PaperCity was the first outlet anywhere to report that River Oaks Theatre would be opening in a matter of months late last May. Now that time is almost here. Ticket prices for movie showings at the reborn theater are also now being revealed. A River Oaks theater movie ticket will cost $11 (available here).

Saving this historic movie theater that dates back to 1939 took more than a village. It took all the can-do willpower of America’s fourth largest city — and then some. Friends of River Oaks Theatre, the nonprofit that sprang to life in response to the real threat that this historic treasure could have been the latest piece of the city’s heart bulldozed over, worked with influential difference maker Phoebe Tudor and former Mayor Sylvester Turner to make something happen. Culinary Khancepts, the Houston-based company led by hometown CEO Omar Khan that’s the parent company of Star Cinema (this renovated and reimagined River Oaks movie theater will be a Star Cinema), stepping in made it all possible.

For once, an important piece of Houston history will not be bulldozed over.

“It gives me pride. It gives me goosebumps and chills,” Culinary Khancepts vice president of development Jason Ostrow told PaperCity earlier. “Typically when we’re building a business, it’s a business. You know what I mean? It’s great. We love it. It makes us money.

“But this is the first business where people really care.”

A display of this caring will switch to life when River Oaks Theatre’s distinctive marquee finally lights up again at 7 pm this Monday night. The marquee will remain lit up through the October 3 opening and beyond it.

The River Oaks Theatre is back. No one’s turning out these lights anytime soon.

River Oaks Theater isn’t just returning as a two theater movie theater. It will be a performing arts venue at times too, hosting shows, intimate concerts, question and answer sessions with film directors and more.

“Houston, unfortunately, has a bad reputation of tearing everything down,” Phoebe Tudor says. “Including every other historic movie theater in town. This is the only one left. That’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re saving it.”

Houston’s historic movie palace isn’t just coming back. It’s returning more relevant and lively than ever. That’s not just a win for H-Town movie lovers. It represents a major victory for anyone interested in seeing the best parts of Houston’s past preserved.

Inside the Reborn River Oaks Theatre

What can movie goers expect from this reborn River Oaks theater? The main theater downstairs has been outfitted with 200 new seats. Big comfy seats that actually recline — a sharp departure from this movie house’s old seats. An example seat, outfitted with a gold colored plaque on its backside with director Richard Linklater’s name on it, was shown off earlier this summer. Anyone can get their own name on a seat for a $2,000 donation.

Upstairs, a 50 seat theater awaits. Either theater can be used to show movies or host a performance of some sort. Star Cinema officials are banking that this versatility — and the connected Leo’s River Oaks restaurant that hasn’t opened yet — will allow this unconventional two screen theater to succeed in the age of the multiplex.

“The food for River Oaks theater will come out of Leo’s kitchen,” Ostrow notes.

The first movie shown at this saved and reimagined River Oaks Theatre will be Joker: Folie à Deux, the much-anticipated sequel to The Joker that has Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga doing a musical. That first showing in the main theater downstairs kicks of at 7 pm on Thursday, October 3. In the Summer, an indie movie that fits with River Oaks Theatre’s art house past, will show in the small upstairs theater at 8 pm and 10:45 pm on opening night.

Comedian Jared Goldstein will kick off the live events with an October 17th show with standup comic Erica Rhodes following on October 18th. Tickets range from $25 to $50 (which includes the front row) for the comedy shows. Plans call for this revitalized River Oaks Theatre to host music shows in the future too.

For more information and tickets to movies and events at the reborn River Oaks Theatre, go here.