Rosewood president Radha Arora is bullish on the luxury hotel brand's future.

The Moana Pool at Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort which opened in July.

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek breaks ground on November 28 in Dallas.

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek's ground floor lounge is just one of the amenities anticipated.

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek lobby and hallway design.

Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills will become the first stand alone residential project in Los Angeles.

Rosewood Miyakojima's turquoise blue waters off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.

Rosewood Amsterdam overlooking Prince's Canal will open in 2024.

Culture / Travel

Rosewood Grows From Its Texas Roots Into an International Luxury Hotel Power — See What Magical Spots Are Coming Next

Everything You Need to Know About the New Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek Too

BY // 11.25.23
Rosewood president Radha Arora is bullish on the luxury hotel brand's future.
The Moana Pool at Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort which opened in July.
Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek breaks ground on November 28 in Dallas.
Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek's ground floor lounge is just one of the amenities anticipated.
Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek lobby and hallway design.
Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills will become the first stand alone residential project in Los Angeles.
Rosewood Miyakojima's turquoise blue waters off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.
Rosewood Amsterdam overlooking Prince's Canal will open in 2024.
Rosewood president Radha Arora is bullish on the luxury hotel brand's future.

The Moana Pool at Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort which opened in July.

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek breaks ground on November 28 in Dallas.

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek's ground floor lounge is just one of the amenities anticipated.

Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek lobby and hallway design.

Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills will become the first stand alone residential project in Los Angeles.

Rosewood Miyakojima's turquoise blue waters off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.

Rosewood Amsterdam overlooking Prince's Canal will open in 2024.

In-the-know Texans are well-acquainted with the legacy of Caroline Rose Hunt. Rose Hunt is the visionary behind her namesake Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, having built an empire of super luxe retreats. In 2011, Hunt sold it to the Cheng family of Hong Kong and their New World Hospitality group, with Sonia Cheng serving as the company’s chairman. That began a steady strategy of intentional growth into international markets.

Today Rosewood is a world leader in the arena and it’s poised to expand even further.

The same year that New World Hospitality took the reins of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Radha Arora was named Rosewood’s president. At the time, Rosewood boasted 19 lavish properties. Today, there are 32. And in the coming years, Rosewood’s global destinations will nearly double with 28 new hotel properties in development. Many are set to open between 2024 and 2027.

“We grow by giving customers what they need and want,” Arora tells PaperCity. “We’re not just planting flags to plant flags. There’s a demand for the brand. So we’ll continue taking Rosewood where Rosewood belongs.”

That steady growth has led to a global presence, well beyond the Americas. Now, you’ll find Rosewood resorts throughout Europe, Asia, the Caribbean (like Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau) and the rapidly emerging Middle East market.

In July, Rosewood planted its first flag in Hawaii with the opening of Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort ― a reimagination of the iconic Kona Village Resort, which first emerged in the 1960s and shuttered in 2011.

Rosewood is opening three new hotels in December alone ― all in New Zealand. Matakauri rests along the alpine shores of Lake Wakatipu near Queenstown. Cape Kidnappers is perched above Hawke’s Bay. Kauri Cliffs offers panoramic views across the Pacific Ocean. This trio marsk Rosewood’s first foray into what Arora calls the Oceania market.

Rosewood Thinks Global

Radha Arora began his 30-plus year career learning what he calls “the craft of hospitality.” He learned this by working in back-of-house positions in “laundry, housekeeping, sorting linens and as a valet.” He knows the hotel business from the inside out and from the bottom up. His goal is to make hus employees feel seen and appreciated as part of the team.

“I’m paranoid about details, always desiring to please people,” Arora says. “I got to where I am based on my relationships with staff and stakeholders. In our trade, if you don’t love people, you shouldn’t be in the business.

“Being around people, it makes me happy. I feel very fortunate that I get inspired by the team around me.”

The next big push for Rosewood will be turning more attention to developing its residential offerings. Rosewood Residences range from ownership — with all the perks that each resort affords, plus the added convenience and privacy to lock and leave as you wish — to convenient rentals that allow the entire family to vacation together. There are even serviced residences available for longterm stays for business or pleasure, available in the world class cities of Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Guangzhou, China so far.

“Initially the residential component wasn’t a part of our strategy,” Arora says. “It happened because our customers wanted a piece of Rosewood. Both the service elements and the design aspects. Currently 14 of our resorts have residential ownership possibilities. With 11 more in development.”

Among them is Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills which will bring 17 ultra-luxury residences in 2024 inside a boutique development. It will mark Rosewood Residences’ first completed standalone project and the first ever Rosewood property of any kind in Los Angeles. Rosewood is also coming full circle (to where it all began) with Dallas’ Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek ― a new 17-story tower with approximately 46 residences — scheduled to breaking ground on November 29. Amenities include a rooftop infinity pool and lounge, an entertainment garden, a fitness center, a library, private dining spaces, a concierge, valet, a dog park and even a pet spa. Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek is expected to be completed in early 2026.

“We’re very thoughtful in where we want to be and who we want to partner with,” Arora says. “Residential owners also enjoy concierge travel services at all Rosewood properties. Plus, the convenience of having your arrival greeted by perfectly made beds, a butler to stock your groceries in advance, and fresh flowers in the vases.”

Rosewood has plenty of new resort destinations in the works too.

Rosewood Amsterdam is set to open in the old Palace of Justice next year overlooking the Prinsengracht (or the Prince’s Canal). Then there’s the otherworldly Rosewood Miyakojima, Rosewood’s first resort in Japan. It is located on Miyako Island in the Okinawan archipelago. That means turquoise-blue waters, snorkeling at Yabiji, (the largest coral reef expanse in Japan) and diving through underwater caverns. All far from Tokyo’s hustle and bustle.

Of his competition in the ultra luxury resort market, Arora notes: “Of course you need benchmarks, but Rosewood doesn’t compare itself to other brands. For now, we’ll keep turning out these unique destinations.

“All with a distinct sense of place.”

