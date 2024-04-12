Discover the Magical Town of Santa Rosalía in Baja California Sur

Mulegé is home to some of the country’s most beautiful beaches, turquoise waters, canyons, deserts, and more.

Baja California Sur is the Mexican state that is situated between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, encompassing the southern half of the Baja Peninsula.

If you’re planning your summer getaways, you must not overlook the magic of Santa Rosalía in the Mulegé municipality of Baja California Sur — the Mexican state that is situated between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, encompassing the southern half of the Baja Peninsula.

With a climate perfect for fishing, boating, kayaking, and diving, it’s an adventurer’s dream destination.

Mulegé

Mulegé is one of the 5 municipalities of Baja California Sur. Spanning from coast to coast and thus encompassing both the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, the region boasts a vast geographical expanse and diverse landscape. Located just two hours from the international airport of Loreto the region is the perfect oasis for travelers seeking peace and serenity. Visitors to Mulegé can explore its multiple unique destinations including the world-famous Bahia Concepción, known for its spectacular fishing, the capital of the municipality, regarded as “Heroic Mulegé” due to significant acts of bravery and resilience of its inhabitants during the Mexican-American war in 1847, and the stunning “Magical Town” of Santa Rosalía. A fascinating travel destination with a rich history and scenic views.

Mulegé is home to some of the country’s most beautiful beaches, turquoise waters, canyons, deserts, and more — with truly something for every vacationer.

Santa Rosalía

Nestled within Baja California Sur and Heroic Mulegé is Santa Rosalía, which has been deemed the state’s newest “Pueblo Magico” — or “magic town” — by the Mexican government, a designation that helps preserve the local culture and also promotes economic growth with the expansion of tourism.

From its rich history to its architectural beauty to its mouth-watering cuisine, the town’s magic is undeniable. Here, a Mexican coastal town collides with a European village for a picturesque oasis. The charming streets transport visitors to a simpler time and the town’s character is markedly unique thanks to the blending of cultures, cuisine, architecture, and tradition. There’s no replicating Santa Rosalía, which makes it so special for visitors.

The city’s European influence stems from its French mining roots, which can be felt radiating throughout the city’s clapboard houses, seen in the iconic Santa Barbara Church created by the same prodigy who designed the Eiffel Tower and taste in the French culinary delights. Be sure to visit El Boleo for a pastry, or two.

Whether you like to explore on the water or land when it comes to your vacation, Santa Rosalía has it all. Prefer to be one with the ocean? Snorkel, scuba, or fish all vacation long. Would you rather keep your two feet planted firmly on the ground? With the Sierra de Guadalupe mountain range nearby, there’s never a dull moment with plenty of hiking, biking, and wildlife searching to be done.

Finish your day with an authentic margarita and seafood. It’s the good life in this magical coastal town where time just seems to move a bit slower.

For more information on Mulegé and Santa Rosalía visit: https://visitbajasur.travel/mulege/en/.