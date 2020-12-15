Finding Your Own Holiday Wonderland — Snow Place Like Mockingbird Station Brings Giant Fun and Truly Festive Shopping

“Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow . . .” those words bring to our minds a favorite holiday song, one that’s been performed by the likes of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra to name a few artists who get us into the holiday spirit.

You know what else takes us to a real Winter Wonderland? The Mockingbird Station mixed-use development, one of Dallas’ real shopping and entertainment destination jewels. For these 2020 holidays, there is Snow Place Like Mockingbird Station. This is a true mecca for holiday fun. Just be sure to visit before Snow Place closes (January 5 is the last day).

To kickoff the merry-making, there’s the big red holiday chair, the perfect prop for a great Instagram post. Wear your most festive holiday attire and climb up into the one-of-a-kind massive art piece. The Station’s 6-foot-tall illuminated snowflake will also be on hand to serve as a striking backdrop for your holiday photos.

If you want to give — it is, after all, better than receiving, isn’t it? — Mockingbird Station has you covered with Holiday of Hope, the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s annual toy drive. The campaign helps provide toys to more than 1,800 local families (think of the center as a village of Santa’s little helpers)

Simply drop your gifts off at any participating Mockingbird Station restaurant or retailer by December 17, and they’ll do the rest. Your generosity will help brighten the life of a child this holiday season, and what better gift is there than that?

You are no doubt still looking for at least one or two “perfect” gifts for your loved ones, and Mockingbird Station is the ultimate holiday shopping locale. Whether you have your eye on that must-have pair of boots, a sparkly diamond bracelet, relaxing massage or a restaurant gift certificate, take a sleigh ride to The Station, because you’ll find everything on your list.

Stumped about what to give your Secret Santa? Let The Station’s holiday-themed window displays inspire you, because they’re sure to contain a brilliant gift idea that will make an impression. Of course, New York is known worldwide for its holiday windows. But in Dallas, it’s hard to beat Mockingbird Station’s displays. It’s good to have some magic close to home.

With more than 28 of the most exciting restaurants, shops and entertainment venues in Dallas, Mockingbird Station has all you need to make this 2020 season one of the best ever. This is, literally, Dallas’ socially distancing, one-stop holiday shopping, Instagramming, dining and people-watching destination.

Snow Place Like Mockingbird Station is a chance to experience some real holiday wonder in Dallas.

What: Snow Place Like Mockingbird Station

Where: Mockingbird Station, 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

When: Now Through January 5

For more information on Snow Place Like Mockingbird Station and full lineup of restaurants and stores, check out the mixed-use center’s full website.