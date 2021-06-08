I first heard Soho House was opening a Texas club in 2017, well before Park House planted its flag atop Dallas’ Highland Park Village or the Music Lane development (Soho Austin’s future home) had committed tenants like LoveShackFancy, Le Labo, Sweetgreen, or Equinox. But after years of buzz, Soho House Austin is ready to serve as an elusive destination along South Congress Avenue, and their post-pandemic timing couldn’t be more perfect. Since the first London club opened in 1995, Soho House’s mission has been cultivating a home away from home for a city’s creative community, which — in Austin especially — is growing even more exponentially in 2021.

By now, most people are probably familiar with the Soho House brand, which often makes its way into popular culture. There’s the “Boy Interrupted” episode of Sex and the City (who could forget Samantha Jones’ failed charade as Annabelle Bronstein?), and the occasional name drop by celebrities, which began happening more regularly when Soho House expanded to West Hollywood in 2010. And then there are the notorious Soho House tenets: a selective membership process (the website explains the search for a “creative soul”), a strict no-photos policy to ensure privacy, and an emphasis on a chic, fashionable design, which translates differently in every Soho club.

A cacti-lined path leads the way to Soho House Austin’s rooftop pool. (Photo by Cristina Fisher)

So what can members and their guests expect at Soho House Austin? The sleek new SoCo spot is heavily influenced by Spanish architecture and Texas Modernism, with a mix of vintage furniture and handcrafted works commissioned from 72 Texas-bred artists. Elements of the three-story club include a screening room with velvet armchairs (plus a pre-screening bar), a terrace restaurant that wraps around the building, a handsome main bar, and perhaps the most prized component of any Soho House lucky enough to have one: a rooftop pool with memorable views of the city.

46 Soho House bedrooms have also been incorporated into the Music Lane building. Room sizes vary (larger spaces include a Texan-style terracotta floor, copper bathtub, and outdoor lounge area), but all feature a contemporary Spanish design layered with soft linens, natural sisal floors, and mid-century lighting. The ability to book rooms is only available to members and “Soho Friends.”

