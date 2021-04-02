DeJon Jarreau UH
Dick Vitale NCAA
University of Houston DeJon Jarreau
Marcus Sasser, DeJon Jarreau and Quentin Grimes relax and enjoy their teammates play late in the blowout of Tulane.
Houston Kentucky NCAA Tournament
University of Houston Cougars DeJon Jarreau
University of Houston Cougars DeJon Jarreau
Alvin Karmara Saints UH
UH DeJon Jarreau
01
09

DeJon Jarreau celebrates another March win for the University of Houston. (@UHCougarMBK)

02
09

Dick Vitale loves University of Houston guard DeJon Jarreau. But he's not at all bearish on the Cougars chances of beating Baylor in the Final Four.

03
09

DeJon Jarreau is the driving force behind Houston's unselfish success. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
09

Marcus Sasser, DeJon Jarreau and Quentin Grimes play (and celebrate) seamlessly together. (Courtesy UH Athletics)

05
09

DeJon Jarreau raced over to contest the shot, but Tyler Herro's transition three led to Houston heartbreak in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

06
09

DeJon Jarreau's ability to push the pace and get to the rim is game changing for the University of Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith.)

07
09

DeJon Jarreau is just finding out what he can do — and that gives the University of Houston even more room to grow. (F. Carter Smith.)

08
09

Alvin Kamara is a UH semi regular due to his ties to DeJon Jarreau. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
09

UH point guard DeJon Jarreau brings energy to the Cougars' up-tempo attack. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

DeJon Jarreau UH
Dick Vitale NCAA
University of Houston DeJon Jarreau
Marcus Sasser, DeJon Jarreau and Quentin Grimes relax and enjoy their teammates play late in the blowout of Tulane.
Houston Kentucky NCAA Tournament
University of Houston Cougars DeJon Jarreau
University of Houston Cougars DeJon Jarreau
Alvin Karmara Saints UH
UH DeJon Jarreau
Culture / Sporting Life

Dick Vitale Goes Bonkers for DeJohn Jarreau, Still Dismisses Houston’s Chances of Beating Baylor

Jarreau's Run is Being Recognized for How Elite It Is, But the Cougars' Team Success is Being Largely Discounted

BY // 04.01.21
DeJon Jarreau celebrates another March win for the University of Houston. (@UHCougarMBK)
Dick Vitale loves University of Houston guard DeJon Jarreau. But he's not at all bearish on the Cougars chances of beating Baylor in the Final Four.
DeJon Jarreau is the driving force behind Houston's unselfish success. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Marcus Sasser, DeJon Jarreau and Quentin Grimes play (and celebrate) seamlessly together. (Courtesy UH Athletics)
DeJon Jarreau raced over to contest the shot, but Tyler Herro's transition three led to Houston heartbreak in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
DeJon Jarreau's ability to push the pace and get to the rim is game changing for the University of Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith.)
DeJon Jarreau is just finding out what he can do — and that gives the University of Houston even more room to grow. (F. Carter Smith.)
Alvin Kamara is a UH semi regular due to his ties to DeJon Jarreau. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
UH point guard DeJon Jarreau brings energy to the Cougars' up-tempo attack. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
9

DeJon Jarreau celebrates another March win for the University of Houston. (@UHCougarMBK)

2
9

Dick Vitale loves University of Houston guard DeJon Jarreau. But he's not at all bearish on the Cougars chances of beating Baylor in the Final Four.

3
9

DeJon Jarreau is the driving force behind Houston's unselfish success. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
9

Marcus Sasser, DeJon Jarreau and Quentin Grimes play (and celebrate) seamlessly together. (Courtesy UH Athletics)

5
9

DeJon Jarreau raced over to contest the shot, but Tyler Herro's transition three led to Houston heartbreak in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

6
9

DeJon Jarreau's ability to push the pace and get to the rim is game changing for the University of Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith.)

7
9

DeJon Jarreau is just finding out what he can do — and that gives the University of Houston even more room to grow. (F. Carter Smith.)

8
9

Alvin Kamara is a UH semi regular due to his ties to DeJon Jarreau. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
9

UH point guard DeJon Jarreau brings energy to the Cougars' up-tempo attack. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS — There Dick Vitale is on SportsCenter, getting beyond excited about University of Houston guard DeJon Jarreau’s remarkable transformation. “DeJon Jarreau’s been unbelievable!” Vitale says/screams as only Dick Vitale can.

Of course, then moments later, Vitale predicts that Baylor will still beat Jarreau and Kelvin Sampson’s 28-3 Houston team rather easily and set up the Gonzaga-Baylor national championship game that so many seem to think is preordained.

OK, so Houston still may not be getting much national respect — with outlets from the USA Today (“We still don’t know how good the Cougars really are”) to Bleacher Report (“Houston will finally face challenges after historically easy Final Four path”) all but dismissing them. But at least, Jarreau is getting praise for the type of NCAA Tournament run that elite guards can go on in March.

You can add Jarreau’s name right alongside Mike Bibby, Shabazz Napier and other guards who raised their game to another level in the NCAA Tournament.

Dick Vitale NCAA
Dick Vitale loves University of Houston guard DeJon Jarreau. But he’s not at all bearish on the Cougars chances of beating Baylor in the Final Four.

DeJon Jarreau had a very good regular season for the Cougars. In March, he’s gone next level. He put up the first triple double in American Athletic Conference tournament history (15 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) against Tulane, somehow scored 17 points while playing with a throbbing hip pointer in the epic comeback against Rutgers, made tournament darling Buddy Boeheim disappear into a 3 for 13 shooting hole in a romp over Syracuse. And, oh yeah, flirted with two more triple doubles in the Final Four clinching wins over Syracuse (9 points, 8 assists, 8 assists) and Oregon State (10 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds) last weekend.

Jarreau’s controlled many of these March games, showcasing just how far he’s come as a point guard in his last season under Kelvin Sampson.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED

“To see the growth in DeJon is incredible,” Houston athletic director Chris Pezman tells PaperCity. “When I first got here, we were working some stuff and to see him now. . .  The kids love him for the right reasons. You can see how much the other players respect him especially.

“It sounds corny, but in springtime, the azaleas trail is blooming. And DeJon, right now he’s blooming.”

Jarreau’s leadership has helped push Houston into the Final Four, a peak the program has not reach since it had one of the greatest basketball player of all time in Hakeem Olajuwon. Olajuwon was an all-time talent capable of averaging 20.5 points, 20 rebounds and 7.5 assists in the Final Four. This Houston team does not have a blinding all-time talent like that.

But it does have a senior guard who has lifted his game to another level — and made many things possible.

“That’s what college athletics is all about,” Pezman says. “You take a young person like DeJon and see how they grow over the years with a coach like Kelvin.”

Dick Vitale isn’t the only one who’s become enamored with DeJon Jarreau’s story. Major sports stars from Jarreau’s hometown of New Orleans — including Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints superstar Alvin Kamara —  have given DeJon love on Twitter. And in text messages.

This is a college senior who is living his best life, making March his.

“We have business to accomplish,” Jarreau says. “We have a mission to accomplish.”

Dick Vitale is a believer — of the player, if not the team.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X