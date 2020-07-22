Lacrosse is and up and coming sport with a growing fan-base. Now Fort Worth is getting its own team.
NLL
Dickies Arena – photo
NLL3
01
04

Lacrosse is and up and coming sport with a growing fan-base. Now Fort Worth is getting its own team.

02
04

The National Lacrosse League adds Cowtown to its franchise list.

03
04

The Fort Worth franchise will play at Dickies Arena.

04
04

The new NLL team will announce it's newest franchise's name and colors soon.

Lacrosse is and up and coming sport with a growing fan-base. Now Fort Worth is getting its own team.
NLL
Dickies Arena – photo
NLL3
Culture / Sporting Life

Fort Worth Lands a New Professional Sports Team — Get Ready for National Lacrosse League Fun

Franchise to Play at Dickies Arena, Giving it a Huge Edge

BY // 07.22.20
Lacrosse is and up and coming sport with a growing fan-base. Now Fort Worth is getting its own team.
The National Lacrosse League adds Cowtown to its franchise list.
The Fort Worth franchise will play at Dickies Arena.
The new NLL team will announce it's newest franchise's name and colors soon.
1
4

Lacrosse is and up and coming sport with a growing fan-base. Now Fort Worth is getting its own team.

2
4

The National Lacrosse League adds Cowtown to its franchise list.

3
4

The Fort Worth franchise will play at Dickies Arena.

4
4

The new NLL team will announce it's newest franchise's name and colors soon.

The sports world has been reeling for months. The NBA is only now restarting its long delayed season in the Orlando Disney bubble. The Texas Rangers will finally open up their $1.2 billion new ballpark on Friday — in front of zero fans (effectively negating the whole point of a new stadium).

Still, somehow through it all, Fort Worth is actually getting a new professional sports team in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The National Lacrosse League awarded Cowtown its 14th franchise. This is the first time the NLL has expanded into the State of Texas in its 34-year history.

It is also the first expansion announcement for any men’s professional North American sports league in 2020 — for good reason.

“The last official announcement for any men’s professional sports league was Major League Soccer’s expansion into Sacramento, which occurred on October 21, 2019,” National Lacrosse League officials note.

The NLL is the longest running and most successful professional lacrosse league in the world (not that there’s a lot of competition in that category). The yet to be named Fort Worth team will begin play at Fort Worth’s showcase Dickies Arena, starting in the 2021-22 season.

The National Lacrosse League adds Cowtown to its franchise list.

Bill Cameron will be the majority owner of the new Fort Worth team while Greg Bibb will serve as managing partner. Cameron is CEO and chairman of the board of Cameron Enterprises, partial owner and board member of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, and lead owner and chairman of the Dallas Wings of the WNBA, while Bibb is the CEO and partner of the Wings.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)

“We welcome Fort Worth as our 14th team and are excited to be working with a first-class organization led by Bill Cameron, Greg Bibb and the leadership at Dickies Arena, one of the premier state-of-the art facilities in the United States,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz says.

“Greg’s accomplishments with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, one of the greatest business success stories in professional sports in North America, and a Fort Worth fan base who craves what we provide ― fun-filled nonstop action ― will make this franchise a must see and must follow, not only for fans in the area around Fort Worth, but for the global sports business community, and all those with a passion for lacrosse.

“All the pieces we look for in a new partner are in place and we have already begun assisting with the ramp up to the opener 18 months from now.”

Having the 14,000 seat Dickies Arena — which instantly becomes one of the best arenas in the entire league — to play its home games in is a huge advantage f0r this new Fort Worth pro team.

“Dickies Arena is excited to add the NLL to its event list,” says Trail Drive Management Corp.’s Matt Homan, Dickies Arena president and general manager. “We believe there is a solid ownership team along with the strength of the NLL.”

The Fort Worth franchise will play at Dickies Arena.

Dickies Arena is already scheduled to host the American Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball conference championship tournaments, and 2022 NCAA Tournament games as well as a wide range of concerts and family shows (whenever those return). It is also the new home of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

“We wanted a growing sport that is on the rise and that fans can engage with, not just at the arena but at the grassroots level, and one that understands the value of the digital native fans and how brands can engage in these fluid times,” Bibb says. “The NLL checked all those boxes, and we can’t wait to bring this new franchise to the fans in greater Fort Worth.”

Dates for the 2020 NLL Draft and other key information regarding the start of the 35th NLL season will be revealed later this year. The Fort Worth team name, logo and colors also will be unveiled later this year.

Featured Properties

Swipe
4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4400 Camellia Ln
2710 Westgrove Ln
West Grove Court
FOR SALE

2710 Westgrove Ln
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
2710 Westgrove Ln
2131 Pelham Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2131 Pelham Dr
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2131 Pelham Dr
901 Redan St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

901 Redan St
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
901 Redan St
4107 Milton St
West University
FOR SALE

4107 Milton St
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4107 Milton St
3219 University Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Blvd
1647 Bissonnet St
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1647 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX

$1,279,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
1647 Bissonnet St
815 Leverkuhn St
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Leverkuhn St
Houston, TX

$439,999 Learn More about this property
Meghan Cornelius
This property is listed by: Meghan Cornelius (832) 910-2806 Email Realtor
815 Leverkuhn St
312 Carnarvon Dr
Memorial Close-In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Dr
Houston, TX

$6,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
312 Carnarvon Dr
1728 Nicholson St
Heights
FOR SALE

1728 Nicholson St
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Jacqui Kneese
This property is listed by: Jacqui Kneese (713) 826-0005 Email Realtor
1728 Nicholson St
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
38 Carolane Trl
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

38 Carolane Trl
Houston, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
38 Carolane Trl
6320 Vanderbilt St
West University
FOR SALE

6320 Vanderbilt St
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6320 Vanderbilt St
1410 Chantilly Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1410 Chantilly Ln
Houston, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1410 Chantilly Ln
11 Congressional Cir
Carlton Woods Creekside
FOR SALE

11 Congressional Cir
The Woodlands, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Jo Anne Johnson
This property is listed by: Jo Anne Johnson (713) 703-3316 Email Realtor
11 Congressional Cir
1826 Nantucket Dr
Westhaven Estates
FOR SALE

1826 Nantucket Dr
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1826 Nantucket Dr
1527 Milford St
Southampton Area
FOR SALE

1527 Milford St
Houston, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
1527 Milford St
3315 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

3315 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3315 Del Monte Dr
8626 Prichett Dr
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

8626 Prichett Dr
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
8626 Prichett Dr
2535 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2535 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$7,700,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2535 Inwood Dr
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Gaywood
FOR SALE

13123 Apple Tree Rd
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Perdomo
This property is listed by: Kim Perdomo (713) 443-8911 Email Realtor
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X