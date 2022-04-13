Rangers – Opening Day at Globe Life Field kicks off the 2022 season. Photo by Jack Yarid.
Opening Day at Globe Life Field kicked off the Texas Rangers' 50th season in Arlington. But MLB's newest ballpark is still making big improvements. (Photo by Jack Yarid)

Globe Life makes space for calm feedings and sanitary changings this season.

Hello Bello and Pluie make bringing along the littlest Ranger fans a walk in the park.

Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers' new $1.2 billion home, makes quite an impression.

The Nolan Ryan statue is just one of the fun parts of Globe Life Field.

The rocking chairs are just a few of the coveted seats at Globe Life Field.

Globe Life Field and its retractable roof give the Texas Rangers a modern ballpark marvel. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

Culture / Sporting Life

Texas Rangers’ $1.2 Billion Ballpark Adds New Fan Perks — Globe Life Field Rolls Out New Mom Retreats and Crazy Concessions

Major League Baseball's Newest Ballpark Keeps Upping Its Game

BY // 04.12.22
Opening Day at Globe Life Field kicked off the Texas Rangers' 50th season in Arlington. But MLB's newest ballpark is still making big improvements. (Photo by Jack Yarid)
Globe Life Field is full of interesting touches. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
As a giant American flag unfurled, spanning the entire outfield at Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies lined the bases placing their caps over their hearts as the Opening Day crowd rose to its feet for the National Anthem. Globe Life’s marvel of a roof was open to view blue skies overhead. This was the scene as the Rangers kicked off their 50th season in Arlington — the team’s third at the new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field (the second there with fans in the stands).

Rangers players will wear a special patch on their uniforms to commemorate the 50th anniversary throughout this season. But it’s not about what’s old as much as what’s new at what’s still Major League Baseball’s newest ballpark.

You may have heard about some of the new wild concession offerings, including the alligator corn dogs and the brisket filled egg rolls What’s even more important to many mommas and fans with young children in tow is the introduction of 12 new Mothers’ Rooms, meant to make game day a walk in the park for moms.

This season, Globe Life Field is partnering with Hello Bello, the family care brand co-founded by wife and husband actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The company manufactures and distributes more than 100 different family products, including diapers, wipes, toiletries and even cleaning supplies.

Globe Life Field brings new Mothers’ Rooms, spaces for calm feedings and sanitary changings this season.

“Parenting can feel like an endless pickle between third base and home, so these clean and relaxing spaces will give parents a chance to breathe while having access to complimentary Hello Bello essentials including diapers, wipes, hand sanitizer and hand soap,” a release notes.

Each of the eight fan accessible rooms are themed after Hello Bello’s vibrant and creatively named diaper designs including Alphabet Soup, Watery Melons, Wildcats and Sleepy Sloths. Four additional rooms have been designated to serve the players’ families and those who work in the team’s executive offices.

