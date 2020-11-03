Memorial Park Jim Crane
Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner hosted a socially-distanced press conference to officially kick off the 2020 Vivint Houston Open
Jim Crane and his wife Whitney have worked at making the Houston Open special again. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Houston Open has an impressive list of former champions. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Houston Open signage is already up and Memorial Park's streets are largely closed to vehicle traffic. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

A few golfers took an early look at Memorial Park. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astros golf foundation president Giles Kibbe enjoyed preview day at the Houston Open. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Memorial Park's $34 million revamp included a near complete redo of the driving range and practice facilities. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jim Crane is already promising that the Houston Open will be bigger and better in the future. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

This is the first time the Houston Open will be played at Memorial Park since 1963. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Part of Memorial Park's $34 million revamp is a new education center. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

This is not the first high-profile golf course that Giles Kibbe has helped shepherd along. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Whitney Crane helped raise money for the Houston Open. Jim Crane called her "the closer." (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Auction merchandise is already on display at the Memorial Park golf course. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Astros owner Jim Crane and his wife Whitney are no strangers to golf. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Culture / Sporting Life

Memorial Park Wants to Build Central Park Type Mystique — and the Houston Open's High-Profile Return is a Start

Having Pro Golf Back in the City

BY // 11.02.20
Jim Crane and his wife Whitney have worked at making the Houston Open special again. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Open has an impressive list of former champions. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Houston Open signage is already up and Memorial Park's streets are largely closed to vehicle traffic. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
A few golfers took an early look at Memorial Park. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astros golf foundation president Giles Kibbe enjoyed preview day at the Houston Open. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Memorial Park's $34 million revamp included a near complete redo of the driving range and practice facilities. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jim Crane is already promising that the Houston Open will be bigger and better in the future. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
This is the first time the Houston Open will be played at Memorial Park since 1963. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Part of Memorial Park's $34 million revamp is a new education center. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
This is not the first high-profile golf course that Giles Kibbe has helped shepherd along. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Whitney Crane helped raise money for the Houston Open. Jim Crane called her "the closer." (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Auction merchandise is already on display at the Memorial Park golf course. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros owner Jim Crane and his wife Whitney are no strangers to golf. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Memorial Park's new education center is a first class facility. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Central Park is one of the most iconic spots on the planet. It’s the setting for numerous movie and TV scenes, the vision of countless vacation dreams. There is only one Central Park, but that’s the type of stratosphere the architects of Memorial Park’s rebirth are shooting at.

Almost everyone in the world knows what Central Park is. Few outside of Houston know what a green jewel Memorial Park is — or how vast it is. Most have never even heard of it. There is hope that a reimagined golf tournament on a revamped (to the tune of $34 million) municipal golf course in the heart of the nation’s fourth largest city will help change that.

The Houston Open is not going to make Memorial Park famous. But maybe, it can open up some eyes to what’s already going on.

“The Kinders have done a ton of work here already,” Jim Crane, the billionaire Houston Astros owner who saved pro golf in Houston, says of Memorial Park. “We just came in a little bit behind them. But the Kinders and The Conservatory are going to have you a park here that could be No. 1 in the world. It’s bigger than Central Park.

“And I think when they’re done and this thing really seeds itself, we’re going to have one of the best parks in the United States.”

Crane is referring to Rich and Nancy Kinder’s efforts — and the $70 million they’ve donated to Memorial Park. So yes, this week’s Houston Open is significant because it marks the PGA Tour’s return to playing within the Houston city limits for the first time in 57 years. It’s significant because as Astros Golf Foundation president Giles Kibbe notes: “It’s the best field the Houston Open has ever had.”

Featured Properties
X