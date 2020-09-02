Statler – EventReady enhanced protocols
Culture / Travel

Safe and Cool — The Statler Emerges as a True Work and Play Oasis in Downtown Dallas

COVID-19 Cleaning Standards That Set New Industry Standards, Personal Work Spaces Give This Reimagined Gem Extra Power

BY // 09.02.20
The Statler is more than just an eye-catching hotel in downtown Dallas. It’s a modern-day reimagining of a true Dallas landmark.

Originally opened as the Statler Hilton in 1956, the hotel became an iconic destination for the elite ― welcoming many dignitaries and celebrities to Dallas. The Statler (located at 1914 Commerce Street) reopened in 2017, remerging after 16 years of being closed. Now the luxe, completely revitalized and redeveloped 159-room boutique hotel and event space is part of Hilton’s Curio Collection.

Curio properties are Hilton’s global portfolio of more than 40 remarkable, upscale hotels and resorts ― handpicked for their unique character and personality. The swank Statler boasts private residences, top restaurants, hot nightlife, interesting stores, unique game areas, and ample meeting spaces for hosting multi-purpose events. This is a hotel with plenty of personality.

Statler – mid-century vibe with modern technology

The Statler is adapting seamlessly to the times once again. In the wake of the coronavirus, The Statler’s upgraded its precautionary measures and implemented rigorous cleaning standards, designed with the traveler in mind.

The property has teamed up with Lysol as part of the hospitality industry leading Hilton CleanStay program. Everyone who enters The Statler gets their temperature checked at the door. Safe social distancing practices are in place throughout the property, with social distancing decals providing regular reminders.

These initiatives help make guests feel safe and secure. Together, Lysol and Hilton Hotels are pioneering a new standard of hotel clean. Lobby seating is now socially distanced, and elevator buttons are routinely wiped down. All high touch surfaces such as remotes, switches, hard surfaces, thermostats, even bath toiletries are all meticulously wiped, before the guest room is sealed with a Lysol sticker prior to check-in. Only the hotel guest can break the seal on entry. (More information about the Hilton CleanStay program can be found here.)

Statler – taking extra precautions to ensure your safetly

 

The Statler’s Work Power

For most people, a luxury hotel inspires thoughts of luxe linens and a comfortable sleep. But in light of the new work-from-home standards, The Statler has launched a new ‘Work with Us’ initiative, allowing people, (even those not staying as overnight guests in the hotel) to use the hotel’s exceptional workspaces and technology.

That’s right ― the boutique Statler hotel can become your personal work retreat.

“We recognize that people are working differently now. However, they still need to create professional experiences for their companies and their clients,” Statler general manager Ryan Miyamoto says. “We have resources that make it possible for people to book space to accommodate meetings and events from one person to 250 to have socially distanced work environments.”

Retreat to the stylish treasure of mid-century modern architecture. The Statler features historically inspired touches throughout the property. Its unique meeting spaces can be custom-configured to accommodate any size group safely and easily, with options ranging in size from 425 square feet to more than 12,000 square feet.

Statler – offers outdoor environments

The Statler also offers unique amenities to professionals who book a meeting space for as little as two hours.

The hotel offers its business guests free Wi-Fi, along with ergonomically designed conference furnishings, and onsite full-service audio visual technology. The hotel has even created custom menus that can be delivered to your workspace, as well as access to the six food and beverage outlets on-property.

You can work all day and never leave the safe confines of The Statler.

“The Statler Hotel really can become your most comfortable and sophisticated workspace, providing support to our business community in the way they need it most right now,” Miyamoto says. “From the time they break the seal on the door to enter their sanitized workspace, until they depart our property, our team is onsite to ensure a safe and productive work atmosphere.”

Statler – EventReady can host events up to 250

The storied downtown Dallas hotel is now offering flexible solutions for parties and social gatherings too. The Statler can accommodate groups ranging from small parties up to 250 people. Called Hilton EventReady, these new initiatives allow for the safe planning of meetings, weddings or other social gatherings.

Most importantly, The Statler has instituted state-of-the-art sanitation policies and procedures to ensure every meeting space is perfectly prepared. To learn more about the special EventReady procedures that follow CDC guidelines (and then some), click here.

Statler – sanitizing stations are prominent

Sanitizing stations are prominently displayed making keeping safe an easy and effective part of every event. Once the room is properly cleaned, set and EventReady, the Hilton CleanStay Event Room Seal is applied to the door, assuring you your event is clean and secure. Hilton has even instituted contactless experiences ― with digital check-in and check-out, digital keys for guest rooms, and other no-contact communication measures.

Designed to create event experiences that are clean, flexible, safe and socially responsible, the Hilton EventReady with CleanStay procedures ensures there are carefully curated solutions for every step of the event planning process ― from redesigned event spaces and innovative technology resources to inspiring food and beverage, with thoughtful presentations.

Using Hilton’s rigorous CleanStay and EventReady procedures, The Statler is at the forefront in protecting everyone who comes through their doors. After all, peace of mind is a vital part of any type of retreat.

The Statler is the (safe) place to be.

For more information on one of the most unique hotels in Texas and its work and play power, check out the Statler’s full site.

