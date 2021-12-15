Celebrate The Season of Giving at The Statler With Dallas’ Rooftop Ski Club, Holiday Packages, and a New Year’s Eve Bash

The Statler is going all out for the holidays.

Let Refined Hospitality Concepts cater your holiday gathering this year with tons of family style options to choose from.

Come participate in the holiday giving gift drop off in the first floor in The Statler lobby.

One of Dallas’ most iconic downtown hotels and rooftop bars, The Statler, is creating holiday cheer for the whole family this year with one-of-a-kind winter experiences. From their holiday donation opportunities to Winterproof at Waterproof — a festive ski club atop the 19th floor —, there’s something everyone can enjoy. Known for its legendary mid-century design and retro-forward style, The Statler is one of the trendiest hotel experiences Dallas has to offer.

These are all of the holiday experiences and opportunities to give back The Statler has to offer this season.

The Statler’s Season of Giving

The Statler partnered with five charitable organizations in Dallas this holiday season by serving as a donation site for multiple organizations in need this season. Dallasites can drop off unwrapped toys, canned goods, new shoes, clothes, and more at the hotel. Collection boxes are located in the Garden Court Lobby.

Making it convenient to give to a plethora of nonprofits who work tirelessly to make our communities better, The Statler is collecting for North Texas Food Bank, BDays R All Smiles, Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls, and The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center.

The Statler also collected for Toys for Tots through the 13th and collected around 12 boxes of toys for North Texas families while their staff volunteered at Salvation Army and sorted Angel Tree gifts on the 10th.

The Statler’s Holiday Experiences

Experience breathtaking views of the Dallas skyline in the Jackson suite at The Statler hotel.

Hotel Deals and Packages

Save your sanity (and your budget) by having your out-of-town family stay at The Statler with the Home for The Holidays rate. Receive 25 percent off best available rate for hotel guest rooms by clicking here.

Your family doesn’t have to be the only ones getting to experience the fun this season. Check out The Statler’s Holidate offerings with best available rate, plus a private chef dinner for two with three courses and wine pairings. Perfectly nestled in holiday ambiance, the package includes a fireside sitting area and Christmas trees. Book your Statler Season Holidate here.

Guests can also experience Winter Whispers, a Winterproof at Waterproof experience on the 19th floor rooftop bar and lounge. This package includes the hotel’s best available rate plus four winter-themed cocktails that can be enjoyed at the inside lounge such as Chalet Cider, Snowball, Figgy Pudding, Mistletoe Margarita, Gingerbread Man, and the Salted Caramel Espresso Martini.

Let Refined Hospitality Concepts cater your holiday gathering this year with tons of family style options to choose from.

Holiday Catering

This holiday, spend more time with family and friends by letting The Statler cater for you. Refined Hospitality Concepts, the dining services management company of the six dining venues at the hotel, is offering freshly prepared and ready-to-bake family-style holiday dinners.

Orders will be taken through December 22 by 5 pm and picked up inside of Primo’s at the hotel. RHC is also offering additional value when purchasing their gift cards. For every $50 purchased in gifts cards, get an additional $10 at no cost and every $100 get an additional $25 at no cost. Make holiday cooking and gift giving less stressful and easier on the pocketbook.

Talk about chic residential living quarters at The Statler.

The Statler Residences’ Holiday Extravaganza

Who doesn’t like a stocking stuffer shopping experience set amidst holiday decor and complimented by drinks, appetizers, and keyboard piano entertainment? This Holiday Extravaganza launched last year as part of The Statler Residences’ appreciation events they host monthly as an additional perk exclusive to their residents.

This year, they evolved the event to also be open to the public — after an exclusive, one-hour residents-only time slot that includes raffles and prizes. The event took place on December 9th in The Statler’s Embassy Ballroom. If you missed this year, keep it on your radar for next. And in the meantime, view the virtual tour of their luxury residences that range from stylish studios to posh penthouses with amazing Dallas skyline views enjoyed through expansive windows. You can also schedule an in-person tour here.

Book your own igloo at Winterproof at Waterproof this season.

Winterproof at Waterproof

Winter is hot at The Statler. Who doesn’t love a life-sized snow globe atop a 19th floor rooftop bar and lounge with the best Dallas skyline views? Winterproof at Waterproof is a ski club setting featuring “Snow Cloud” and “Chalet” experiences that seat up to eight people. Enjoy speciality cocktails with friends including the Chalet Cider, Snowball, Mistletoe Margarita, and Salted Caramel Espresso Martini. Bottle service is also available. Experiences range from $200 to $600. Book your spot here.

The gorgeous Statler lobby in downtown Dallas.

New Year’s Eve Black & White Party

Party like it’s 1966 as you toast to 2022 at The Statler while experiencing a recreation of Truman Capote’s legendary “Party of the Century” this New Year’s Eve. A casino-themed night with live music by Party Machine (an Emerald City Band) will all take place in The Stater’s iconic 12,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom — where legendary artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and The Jackson 5 have all graced the stage. General admission, VIP tables and dinner experiences range from $110 to $3,200. Find more details and book your tickets here: The Stater’s New Year’s Eve 2022 Black & White Party.

For more information on The Statler’s holiday events, check out their website.