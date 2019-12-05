Dallas’ Statler Hotel Emerges as the Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party Zone

The bowling alley at the Statler makes for an extra special New Year's Celebration

The Scout Bar in the Statler will have live music for entertainment while guests enjoy their many games and activities

Bourbon and Banter is offering a champagne toast for all of its New Year's Eve patrons

With something for everyone, The Statler is the place to be on New Year’s Eve.

Not only is 2019 drawing to a close, but we’re about to bid farewell to an entire decade. That means you’d better make this New Year’s Eve one to remember, and The Statler has plenty of options for counting down in style.

Start things off with an elegant dinner at Fine China, where you can indulge in a pre-fixe four-course meal for only $65 (plus tax and gratuity, of course). Expect beet and ginger-cured salmon, grilled togarashi bigeye tuna, succulent lobster, surf and turf, and a wasabi dark chocolate tart. From now until December 13, you can snag a huge discount on champagne, with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label going for $75, Veuve Clicquot Rosé at $75, and Dom Perignon priced at $185 a bottle.

Keep in mind that cancellations within 48 hours will incur a $25 per person cancellation fee. Make your reservations here.

After all, there is plenty more to do on the biggest party night of the year at The Statler. This hip Dallas hotel has just about every type of New Year’s Eve option you could imagine.

Partake in après-dinner cocktails at Bourbon & Banter, where you can revel in the speakeasy vibe and sip on craft concoctions created just for you. Joe Castillo will be providing live entertainment, and there’s a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Reserve your own section by emailing hello@bourbonandbanterdallas.com .

Ready to really start partying?

The Black & White NYE Celebration will be in full swing from 9 pm to 2 am in the Statler Ballroom, with drinks, late-night bites and live entertainment from DJ Michael Jerome and Graceland Ninjaz. General admission tickets start at $125 with two drink tickets and a champagne toast at midnight. VIP tickets and packages with tables and bottle service are also available. Buy your tickets here.

The Scout Bar in the Statler will have live music for entertainment while guests enjoy their many games and activites

If you’re feeling a little less formal, The Statler’s Scout is your party central. Enjoy bowling, ping pong and other games while imbibing drinks and noshing on casual snacks. In addition to a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, you can also groove to South Paw Preachers band and DJ Mark Pederson.