The Best Pop-Up Events and Parties at SXSW 2022 — Celeb Sightings and Fun Brand Activations

It’s been three years since South by Southwest has taken place in person in Austin, Texas. Thankfully, after spending the week exploring all that the 2022 conference and festivals have to offer, it seems the annual week-long marathon of buzzy happenings has not skipped a beat. Although noticeably a bit smaller than previous pre-pandemic years, the jammed-packed schedule of inspiring speakers, film premieres, lively concerts, and brand activations is officially back. And it’s not over yet.

PaperCity is on the ground exploring the magical mayhem, soaking in speakers like Brené Brown and Lizzo, and waiting in long lines to catch a glimpse of celebrities like Sandra Bullock and Jared Leto.

With the entrepreneurs, musicians, actors, artists, tech giants, innovative thinkers, and creative mavens descending upon Texas’ capital city, SXSW yet again proves to be a thought-provoking and uplifting gathering with something for everyone.

It’s nearly impossible to encapsulate the impressive roster of panel sessions, expos, pop-ups, and events dreamed up by burgeoning brands and forward-thinking notables, but here are a few of the hot happenings that are taking the bustling SXSW scene by storm from opening day.

These are our favorite pop-up events and parties at SXSW 2022.

After a busy day of workout classes, Bala hosted a Disco Cowgirl-themed soiree at Banger’s Basement.

Bala’s Boot Scootin’ Disco

Fitness accessories company Bala, a Shark Tank success story that shot to fame following a “quarantine times” need for seamlessly stylish workout gear, made yet another big splash. The brand’s signature Bala bands — a modernized take on ankle and wrist weights with a fashionable flair — catapulted the brand into fame during the home workout craze.

On Saturday, March 12, husband-and-wife founders Natalie Holoway and Max Kislevitz spoke on entrepreneurship and their unconventional rise to success on a panel with their Shark Tank mentor and investor, Mark Cuban. The talk was led by the beloved content creator and social media favorite Tinx.

To celebrate the launch of Bala’s new workout video platform Balacize, the brand hosted a disco cowgirl-themed space with a festive program of workout classes led by star trainers Aubre Winters and Miki Ash. Following the fitness fun, the brand and its many fans partied into the night with a Boot Scootin’ Disco.

The pop-up Atelier Beauté Chanel, located in Austin’s Music Lane, launches with SXSW and continues through April. (Photo by Sam Frost)

Atelier Beauté CHANEL

After major hype for the French fashion house’s arrival to SXSW, Chanel hosted a proper fete to celebrate the exciting new beauty pop-up. The Austin iteration of the illustrious flagship Atelier Beauté CHANEL in New York City drew stylish tastemakers and industry leaders to experience the unique beauty and fragrance workshop. Guests delighted in complimentary services, photo ops, and consultations with CHANEL Celebrity Makeup Artist Tasha Reiko Brown and CHANEL Brow Artist Jimena Garcia.

Beauty lovers and trendsetters will no doubt continue to flock to the beauty studio until it closes on April 24.

City Boots founder Lizzy Bentley showing off Bumble x Ray’s Bar merch. (Photo courtesy of Chandler Allen/BFA.com)

Bumble x Ray’s Bar

New York City’s celeb-loved dive bar Ray’s is giving the Lone Star State a taste of the Lower East Side during SXSW with some help from one of Austin’s most trend-setting brands, Bumble. The watering hole lookalike activation brought the iconic Ray’s look to life with a Southern twist for the opening weekend of the conference.

The young social set came in droves to experience the homestyle cookout with burgers by Bad Larry, Ray’s x Bumble T-shirts and hats, and a live performance by Rob Baird. And of course, no Texas dive bar is complete without a little dancing and a pool table.

Actress Elle Fanning poses outside of Austin hotspot Sammy’s Italian for the Gucci x Bumble gathering during SXSW. (Courtesy of BFA for Gucci)

Gucci’s CHIME FOR CHANGE

In perfect timing with the opening of Gucci’s new Austin store at The Domain, the stylish fashion house made a grand Texas entrance. To celebrate their arrival, Gucci partnered with Bumble to further CHIME FOR CHANGE, an exciting campaign with a mission to champion gender equality. Together, the two brands will spotlight women innovators across fashion, technology, film, and music.

The brand powerhouses appropriately toasted the cause during Women’s History Month and SXSW’s first official night. A quintessentially Austin cool cocktail party, held at neighborhood favorite, Sammie’s Italian gathered Austin locals, conference visitors, and friends of Gucci and Bumble. Guests enjoyed a selection of iconic Sammie’s dishes and mingled at the Austin fixture while enjoying live music by Sir Woman.

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness and ALOK spoke at SXSW before JVN’s pop-up salon. (Courtesy of SXSW)

JVN Pop-Up Salon

After dazzling conference-goers at an uplifting panel session with friend and fellow LGBTQ+ champion ALOK, beloved Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness celebrated the launch of his sustainable haircare brand JVN with a two-day pop-up salon at Janet St. Paul Studio.

Lucky fans who snagged an appointment, or waited in a lengthy line for a coveted salon spot, enjoyed complimentary dry styling, blowouts, product sampling, and exciting giveaways to experience Van Ness’ thoughtful take on beauty and hair care. The JVN himself was caught outside the pop-up serving up his adorable charm and taking photos with starstruck fans.

“Dollyverse” is Dolly Parton’s first foray into the digital universe and will include a live stream and NFT drop.

Welcome to Dollyverse

Country music legend Dolly Parton is kicking off her first-ever SXSW appearance with a trifecta launch of her novel (in partnership with author James Patterson), a new album, and a first foray into the digital universe with “Dollyverse.”

On Friday, March 18, the Country Hall of Famer will give a live performance featuring songs from her new album Run, Rose, Run along with her most famous hits. The entire event will be streamed live for free on “Dollyverse” in partnership with Blockchain Creative Labs. In-person attendees who attend the closing weekend concert will be able to claim a free NFT, while fans streaming the event will be able to receive tokens authenticating their participation.

The coinciding collection of NFTs “Dream Wings,” which will be available for sale following the livestream drop, is on display all week during SXSW.

SXSW never fails to keep us on the cutting-edge of our seats.