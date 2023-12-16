The University of Houston Cougars beat the SMU Mustangs at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Tulsa Golden Golden Hurricane behind Marcus Sasser’s 25 points, Wednesday night at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston basketball team, led by head coach Kelvin Sampson, faced the Northern Colorado Golden Bears in their 2022-2023 season opening game at the Fertitta Center
01
04

Terrance Arceneaux is another young player who brings major talent to the table for UH. Now he's facing a long injury absence. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
04

University of Houston forward Terrance Arceneaux is a player on the rise. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
04

University of Houston freshman wing Terrance Arceneaux continues to get better. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
04

University of Houston wing Terrance Arceneaux always seems to do something with his time on the court. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The University of Houston Cougars beat the SMU Mustangs at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Tulsa Golden Golden Hurricane behind Marcus Sasser’s 25 points, Wednesday night at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston basketball team, led by head coach Kelvin Sampson, faced the Northern Colorado Golden Bears in their 2022-2023 season opening game at the Fertitta Center
Culture / Sporting Life

No. 4 Houston Loses a Key Player For the Season — Terrance Arceneaux Tears His Achilles Tendon in Win Over Texas A&M, Leaving Kelvin Sampson Devasted

This Talent Packed Player Seemed to be Taking the Next Step, Now a Long Rehab Beckons

BY // 12.16.23
Terrance Arceneaux is another young player who brings major talent to the table for UH. Now he's facing a long injury absence. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston forward Terrance Arceneaux is a player on the rise. Now he's facing a long injury absence. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston freshman wing Terrance Arceneaux continues to get better. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston wing Terrance Arceneaux always seems to do something with his time on the court. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
4

Terrance Arceneaux is another young player who brings major talent to the table for UH. Now he's facing a long injury absence. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
4

University of Houston forward Terrance Arceneaux is a player on the rise. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
4

University of Houston freshman wing Terrance Arceneaux continues to get better. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
4

University of Houston wing Terrance Arceneaux always seems to do something with his time on the court. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Kelvin Sampson’s University of Houston basketball team picked up its statement game win over Texas A&M in the Halal Guys Showcase, but it came with a significant price. Sophomore wing Terrance Arceneaux, a burgeoning talent who is an important bench player for the nation’s No. 4 team, tore the Achilles tendon in his right leg early in the game and will be out for the rest of the season.

One of the more devastating injuries in basketball, an Achilles tear will end Arceneaux’s season and require a long rehab.

After being helped off the floor with 8:26 left in the first half of the Cougars’ win over A&M, Terrance Arceneaux hobbled out for the second half with a big black boot over his right foot and lower leg. One of the prize players in a 2022 recruiting class that included Top 10 NBA pick Jarace Walker, the 6-foot-5 Arceneaux had come on of late, grabbing 19 rebounds in the last two games before the Texas A&M showdown.

“I just feel really bad for that young man,” University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson says. “He was starting to play good. . . He was doing so many good things for us as a sophomore. And the next thing you know he’s torn his Achilles and is out for the year. I think I was more. . .

“I felt worse about that than I felt good about the game.”

UH sophomore forward Terrance Arceneaux tore his Achilles tendon against Texas A&M and is out for the season. (Photo by Chris Baldwin)

The soft-spoken Arceneaux is extremely popular with his teammates, a hard worker who never complained even as many put unrealistic expectations on him as a freshman. And he seemed to be slowly making the next step before everyone’s eyes this season, getting better — and more confident in his role — game by game.

“Terrance is just an outstanding human being,” Sampson says. “I would say every kid on our team is a better person than they are a player.”

Losing Terrance Arceneaux, a Key Cog and Better Person

This is a human loss for the country’s fourth ranked team, the sense of feeling hurt for a buddy, as much (if not more) than a basketball one.

“There’s not another Terrance and we’re going to miss him,” UH sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp, the third member of that Walker year recruiting class, says. “But the train keeps moving. We’ve got to recoup and try and fill in where Terrance helped us.”

Arceneaux has shown he has big game moments in him. In one of his more memorable games as a freshman last season, Arceneaux keyed a win at Pac-12 power Oregon, hitting three 3-pointers in a 15-point night.

He only logged 5:36 of court time against the Aggies before limping off, leaning against people on each side of him. By halftime, most of the UH players knew the devastating news.

Their buddy is hurting and done for the season, leaving a void on one of the best teams in America. Arceneaux still came out to watch the second half from the bench and cheer his teammates on.

De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
5349 Lynbrook Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5349 Lynbrook Drive
Houston, TX

$4,250,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
5349 Lynbrook Drive
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
701 Bering Drive #1003
Woodway Pines
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1003
Houston, TX

$260,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1003
3244 Chevy Chase Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3244 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$11,500,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
3244 Chevy Chase Drive
9 E Rivercrest Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

9 E Rivercrest Drive
Houston, TX

$6,000,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Boss
This property is listed by: Susan Boss (713) 823-6992 Email Realtor
9 E Rivercrest Drive
4553 Bellaire Boulevard
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4553 Bellaire Boulevard
Bellaire, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
David Gugino
This property is listed by: David Gugino (713) 851-5577 Email Realtor
4553 Bellaire Boulevard
1307 Denman Road
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1307 Denman Road
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Liz Daniel
This property is listed by: Liz Daniel (713) 416-8001 Email Realtor
1307 Denman Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X