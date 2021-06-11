The sweet possibility of a weekend getaway is finally a conceivable reality. Instagram is picking back up with some serious vacation content, and the summer mindset is upon us. To help you get started, we’re breaking down 48 hours in several gorgeous Texas destinations, where you can unpack, relax and stay put if you choose. Sometimes a quick trip is needed to reset, recharge and discover a clear headspace. We highlight all the must-dos if you only have two days to stay put in one spot.

The first destination includes a very short flight, or even a car ride to San Antonio. La Cantera Resort and Spa awaits as a picturesque haven with all the amenities to keep you fed, entertained and relaxed the whole weekend.

La Cantera Resort and Spa overlooks 550 acres of trees and toppling hills.

The Resort

This Texas escape is ideal for a quick reset. The aesthetics of the property are grand, elevated and the scenery is unmatched. From the earthy palettes nodding to the resort’s ranch inspiration, the guest rooms, lobby, spa and dining areas combine the calm of home, with the supreme elegance of a resort. La Cantera Resort and Spa will check the box for that yearly Texas Hill Country summer trip as it’s perched upon a hilltop, overlooking 550 acres of abounding trees and toppling hills. Not to mention the sprawling golf courses with shiny, pristinely trimmed greens. Upon driving up to the property, guests are enveloped in luxe resort vibes with glimmering lanterns lighting the winding path to the grand entrance.

The Hill Country suites provide much more than just a place to rest, as the allure of the escape lies within the amenities of on-site activities. A beachside, tropical escape would be nice every month, but isn’t always in the cards with time constraints. So we discovered this gem of an oasis and a restorative getaway can be accomplished in 48 hours. Easy.

Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness include cabanas overlooking the incredible scenery.

Things To Do

The star player of the amenity lineup at La Cantera Resort is the spa. Loma de Vida Spa and Wellness is a 25,000-square-foot retreat that boasts purposeful spaces promoting mindfulness and reflection. The relaxation sanctuary even provides private Sky Loft treatment cabanas overlooking the emerald paradise below the elevated escape. Of course, there are the expected treatments, such as facials and massages. But the award-winning spa also includes some out-of-the-box treatments such as a Himalayan Salt Stone Mineral Massage, which is ideal for detoxification and exfoliation.

If relaxation isn’t on the agenda for the whole 48 hours, a more active getaway can be arranged with archery lessons, paddle boarding, and a championship golf course. The resort is home to two golf courses actually, to challenge skills from tee to green. All 36 holes offer some of the most scenic vistas in the region.

And of course, the pool options are a must-see with a visit to the property. Guests enjoy the majesty of the hill-top magic from all five heated, infinity pools. The adults-only pool resembles an exotic, international getaway complete with cabanas and a poolside bar. This one is adults only for those traveling sans kiddos.

SweetFire Kitchen offers al fresco dining, overlooking Plaza San Saba.

Culinary Highlights

From a morning latte to a decadent midnight snack, there is no need to leave the property after check-in. The property boasts a broad palette of elevated culinary options. But perhaps the most impressive and sought after is a meal from Signature, the resort’s on-site restaurant by Andrew Weissman. From the French Veal to the Saltimbocca of Pork Tenderloin, this chef-driven concept provides a dining experience that is vacation-worthy.

For those seeking a twist on regional home-style cuisine, a more casual dining venue at the resort is SweetFire Kitchen, where dining comes with an alfresco view of the Hill Country, overlooking Plaza San Saba on the property. Totaling seven dining options for guests, there is no chance of going hungry while staying put on this relaxing getaway.