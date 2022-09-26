The Best Things To Do in Dallas This October — From the State Fair of Texas to Post Malone

This October is absolutely overflowing with big events. Of course, there is the annual State Fair of Texas and Autumn at the Arboretum, but the spooky month is also bringing lots of popular concerts, comedy shows, Oktoberfests, film festivals, live podcast tapings, and more.

So you don’t miss a thing, we’ve compiled a list of The Best Things to do in Dallas this October.

Autumn at the Arboretum

Through October 31

Fall is officially here and the Dallas Arboretum is ready for the festivities. Through October 31, check out the 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum featuring 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash. This year’s theme is “A Fall Fairy Tale,” which includes Cinderella’s Carriage, themed pumpkin houses in the Pumpkin Village, and a maze.

2022 State Fair of Texas

September 30 – October 23

An essential Dallas fall activity, the State Fair of Texas officially opens on September 30. Through October 23, you can purchase tickets to eat all of the fried food, ride the Ferris Wheel, play games, attend cooking demonstrations, the annual car show, concerts (including Trace Adkins, Fitz & The Tantrums, Ashanti, etc.), and more.

Oktoberfest Dallas

October 1, 2022

On Saturday, October 1, Flag Pole Hill at White Rock Lake is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event. There will be live music, bites and brews, and a cornhole tournament. The music lineup includes Corey Morrow, with more acts to be announced soon.

Gorillaz

October 1, 2022

On their North America Tour 2022, Gorillaz will stop at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Saturday, October 1. The English virtual band (comprised of four fictional characters, and two real people) just released their latest song, “New Gold” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown — and it’s a catchy one. The iconic band is bound to play some of their oldies as well such as “Feel Good Inc.” and “Clint Eastwood.” Find tickets here.

Mary J. Blige

October 2, 2022

Coming to Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Sunday, October 2, Mary J. Blige is currently on her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour. The iconic hip-hop soul singer will also be bringing Queen Naija as her special guest. Known for songs like “Family Affair,” “Just Fine,” and more, her most recent album, Good Morning Gorgeous came out this year. Get your tickets here.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction

October 2, 2022

Also on Sunday, October 2, Alternative rock bands The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addictions will stop by American Airlines Center on their “Spirits On Fire” tour. Formed in 1988, TSP is known for hits like “1979,” “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” and “Zero.” The group just announced a new album called Atum, which will be released in “Acts” throughout the next year. Get your tickets here.

Craig Ferguson

October 6, 2022

Stand-up comedian Craig Ferguson performs at Majestic Theatre on Thursday, October 6. The Scottish-American Emmy Award-winning actor and writer is best known for hosting The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Ferguson will be stopping in downtown Dallas on his “The Fancy Rascal Tour” at 8 pm. Tickets are here.

DanceAfrica

October 7 and 8, 2022

This fall, don’t miss Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s performance of DanceAfrica only on October 7 and 8 at Moody Performance Hall. You can attend in-person or virtually to witness the 17th annual event featuring powerful movement and drumming. Guests artists include Giwayen Mata, the Booker T. High School for Performing and Visual Arts Dance Conservatory and the DeSoto A Cappella Choir and Varsity Women all performing acts inspired by African traditions.

Morgan Wallen

October 8, 2022

On Saturday, October 8, country singer Morgan Wallen is performing at Arlington’s Globe Life Field on his “The Dangerous Tour.” The 29-year-old is known for recent hits like “Wasted on You” and “Whiskey Glasses.” Hardy, Mike Ryan, and Jake Worthington will also perform. Purchase tickets here.

The Chicks with Patty Griffin

October 10, 2022

Don’t miss The Chicks perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Monday, October 10. Along with Patty Griffin, these ladies are iconic when it comes to country/folk music. Founded in Dallas in 1989, The Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks) is currently comprised of Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer. Tickets are available here.

Marcus Mumford

October 11, 2022

Lead singer of Mumford & Sons, Marcus Mumford is doing his first solo tour this fall. He’ll stop at Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, October 11 — one of 31 North American dates. The Dallas stop follows the recent release of his debut solo album called Self-Titled. Danielle Ponder will support.

Dallas International Film Festival

October 14 – 20

From October 14 through 20, don’t miss the biggest film festival in Dallas. The first 16 films of the 16th annual festival have already been announced and include Armageddon Time (starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong), Skate Dreams, Erykah Badu-executive produced film Hargrove and so many more.

Post Malone

October 21, 2022

On Friday, October 21, Grapevine-native Post Malone is taking over the American Airlines Center on his “Twelve Carat” tour. Don’t miss the rapper known for hits like “Circles,” “Congratulations,” and “Better Now.” He’s also bound to play music from his newest album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Tickets are available here.

Klyde Warren Park’s 10th Birthday Party

October 22, 2022

From 2 pm to 5 pm on Saturday, October 22, head to Klyde Warren Park for its 10th birthday celebration. There will be live music from Emerald City Band, lawn games, and of course, birthday cake. While you’re there, make sure to check out the brand new Nancy Best Fountain — it has dancing water, light, and music performances every night just after sunset.

Sinisterhood Podcast Live

October 27, 2022

Head to Texas Theatre on Thursday, October 27 at 8 pm for a live taping of “Sinisterhood” — a hilarious and spooky podcast by two Dallas-based comedians Christie Wallace and Heather McKinney. The duo is on their “Keeping It Creepy” tour, focusing on different true crime, cult, and creepy topics each week.

Lizzo

October 28, 2022

On her “The Special Tour,” Lizzo is headlining the American Airlines Center on Friday, October 28. Latto, known for the hit song “Big Energy” will join as well. Having just won an Emmy Award for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the pop singer first hit the radar with her song “Truth Hurts” in 2017. Her most recent album, Special, features her latest hit — “About Damn Time.” Tickets are here.