The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Machine Gun Kelly, Nick Kroll, and Taste of Dallas

From rock concerts and comedy to National Rosé Day celebrations, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Machine Gun Kelly

Taking over American Airlines Center this Saturday night, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) is stopping in Dallas for one night only on his “Mainstream Sellout Tour.” The pop-punk singer and rapper is known for hits like “Emo Girl,” “my ex’s best friend,” and “bloody valentine.” Blackbear and iann dior will open for MGK. Tickets are available here.

Comedian Nick Kroll performs at House of Blues this Friday night.

Nick Kroll

Comedian Nick Kroll is performing at Dallas’ House of Blues this Friday at 7 pm on his “Middle-Aged Boy Tour.” Known for co-creating and voicing characters in Big Mouth, Kroll returned to stand-up starting in 2019 for this tour that has been selling out in theaters across the world. This show was rescheduled from January 21, 2021. Tickets can still be found on resale sites like Seat Geek.

Taste of Dallas 2022

The 36th annual Taste of Dallas food festival returns this Friday through Sunday at Dallas Market Hall. The three-day event includes bites, drinks, and festivities. This year, the festival debuts new attractions including Taste Tours, Smoke and Sauce, Tacophoria, It’s So Fair, and Baconland. You can purchase tickets to different Taste Tour events such as Whisky, BBQ, & Bacon on Friday, Locally Crafted on Saturday, and Sunday Brunch. General admission tickets are $20.

SHOP Swipe























Next

Celebrate National Rosé Day (June 11) with these local events.

National Rosé Day (June 11) Celebrations

Dallasites101 is hosting its 5th Annual Rosé Wine All Day Walk this Saturday from noon to 5 pm in celebration of National Rosé Day. For $15 (plus fees), you’ll receive a souvenir glass, map, and wristband to give you access to specials at participating businesses along Greenville Avenue. Get your tickets here.

Head to Ellie’s at HALL Arts Hotel this Saturday for Sip, Sip Rosé. From 11 am to 1 pm, book your reservation to raise a glass on Ellie’s terrace as the restaurant launches its Rosé and Bubbles programming. For $40 per person, you’ll enjoy pours of Chateau D’esclans’ collection including Whispering Angel, Rock Angel, and more. There will also be specialty bites from Chef Dan Landsberg. Live music, a complimentary Birdie braid bar, and photo opps will accompany the afternoon.