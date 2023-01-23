Culture / Entertainment

5 Cool Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Pretty Woman The Musical, a Greek Wine Dinner, and Brisket Class

Plus, One Last Lunar New Year Celebration

BY // 01.23.23
Pretty Woman the Musical Dallas this weekend

"Pretty Woman The Musical" debuts in Dallas this week. (Courtesy of Playbill)

This weekend in Dallas, you’ll find a new musical based on a popular ’90s movie, an exclusive Greek wine dinner, a brisket class at a local brewery, and more.

Pretty Woman The Musical

Beginning this Tuesday, the Music Hall at Fair Park will host Pretty Woman The Musical through February 5. Part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series, the show is based on the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The musical was brought to the stage by producer Paula Wagner and features an original score by Grammy winners Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Find tickets here.

 

Knife Plano Dallas this weekend
Book a spot for Knife Plano’s exclusive Greek Wine Paired Dinner this Wednesday. (Courtesy)

Greek Wine Paired Dinner at Knife Plano

For $125 per person, book a spot for Knife Plano’s Greek Wine Paired Dinner this Wednesday at 6:30 pm. Each guest will enjoy a four-course meal inspired by Greece including hummus, grilled dorade with potatoes, octopus, and lamb with eggplant. Each dish will be paired with a Greek wine.

 

Lunar New Year Galleria Dallas
Enjoy a live lion dance performance at Galleria Dallas on January 28. (Courtesy)

Lunar New Year Celebration at Galleria Dallas

Head to Galleria Dallas on January 28 at 4 pm for a Lunar New Year performance by HD Lion Dance Foundation. The event will take place on Level 1, near Sephora.

Brisket U Dallas
Learn how to smoke brisket from start to finish with Backyard Pitmasters BrisketU class this weekend. (Courtesy)

Brisket U at Pegasus City Brewery

From noon to 3 pm this Sunday, Backyard Pitmasters is hosting a BrisketU class at Pegasus City Brewery’s Design District location. For $119 per person, you’ll learn how to work a pit and create smoked brisket. Participants will also learn about types of barbecue pits, choosing the right cut of meat, trimming, rubs and prep, wood selection, and so much more.

 

Randall Goosby
Violinist Randall Goosby joins the DSO for Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto this weekend. (Courtesy of DSO)

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

This weekend (Friday through Sunday), the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Karina Canellakis will conduct the performance which includes Dvořák’s orchestral poem, The Wood Dove, as well as Tchaikovsky’s Concerto in D Major, and Lutosławski’s Concerto. Randall Goosby joins the DSO on violin. Tickets are here.

