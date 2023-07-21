Savor the Summer at The Post Oak Hotel With These Wellness, Wine, and Kid-Friendly Experiences

The Post Oak Hotel has a plethora of summer activities to keep everyone cool and entertained.

Summer is in full swing and these Texas temperatures don’t show any signs of cooling any time soon. Whether you’re looking to hit the links, enjoy cuisine from around the world or escape with a luxurious spa day, The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston has a wide array of summer activities to help its guests beat the heat.

Get Outside

High temperatures don’t scare Texans, and The Post Oak Hotel has lots of ways for its guests to enjoy the great outdoors this summer. Savor a lavish gourmet spread of light bites and then take a stroll through the Eastern Glades or the Arboretum at Memorial Park with the hotel’s Memories in Memorial experience.

For those guests seeking an exclusive experience on the green, the hotel’s Five-Star concierge team can set you up with VIP access to the PGA-sanctioned Memorial Park Golf Course, home of the Houston Open.

Nothing beats a movie under the stars, and every night from 8 pm to 11 pm the hotel will host its Summer Movie Nights where guests can enjoy a flick from a private poolside cabana.

Sip & Savor Summertime

The Post Oak Hotel has seven different restaurants and bars, each with its own flair. From the prime steaks at Mastro’s to the global flavors of Bloom & Bee to the delicate pastries of Bouchée, there’s something for every palette.

This summer, Stella’s Wine Bar will host live music every Wednesday, as well as Stella’s Wine Games every Tuesday at 7 pm where guests will learn how to blind taste like a professional sommelier. On Fridays from 5 pm to 6 pm in the Library, the hotel’s expert mixologists will host Tasting Fridays as guests taste their favorite summer spirits.

The fun doesn’t stop on the weekend. On Saturdays, attend a Sip and Learn from 5 pm to 6 pm with the hotel’s sommelier team, or jump into Stella’s Saturday Symposium where you will enjoy six wine and food pairings while learning how to expertly navigate even the most extensive wine lists. Every class is themed, featuring a special topic of convivial discussion. You can reserve your spot at thepostoakhotel.com.

Post Oak Kiddos

For the littlest of hotel VIP guests, The Post Oak Hotel offers an extensive roster of activities this summer to keep them active and entertained.

With the Camp Post Oak Experience, kiddos can explore their sense of adventure with an unforgettable set-up that will turn the traditional in-room experience into a wilderness wonderland.

Every Saturday, the hotel will host Storytime in the Library — a live book reading for guests ages four to eight years old. End the day with a sweet treat each Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to 6 pm at Gelato Happy Hour, where children age two to ten can enjoy a complimentary tasting of the unique flavors of Chef Oralia’s gelato.

Summer of Wellness

There’s nothing like a cool spa day in the middle of Texas’ scorching hot temperatures. Indulge in the exoticism of the hotel’s Ritual of Five Worlds, where a poultice massage, gentle stretching, acupressure, and reflexology will transport you to the practice of ancient lands. Or, put your best face forward with a purifying facial and receive a complimentary Skin Analysis before your treatment. And, after indulging in all the hotel’s luxurious amenities, extend your wellness experience with Biologique Recherche skincare products and continue your self-care routine at home.

If you’re looking to get active, indulge in an exclusive opportunity to witness the breathtaking Houston skyline with the hotel’s private Sunrise Yoga sessions or elevate your fitness routine with the expertise of a personal trainer, available via advance booking.

Shop Until You Drop

Looking for a summer wardrobe refresh? Shop at 29 North, the hotel’s shopping destination featuring curated selections of fine jewelry, designer eyewear, exclusive fragrances, and more from brands around the globe. You can also shop 29 North anytime at shoppostoak.com.

August Wellness Month

Discover a series of rejuvenating experiences designed to promote relaxation and self-care this August. For those seeking a comprehensive wellness retreat, our Renew & Revive Package awaits with 15% off our Best Available Rate, along with spa and food & beverage credits. Our Wellness Under the Stars programming with Helipad yoga and core sessions will nourish the body while our relaxing Sleep Program will quiet your mind. Enhance your well-being further with our Training & Treatment at The Spa, combining a 60-minute personal training session with a 90-minute Detox Bamboo Ritual. Lastly, feed your spirit with our selection of invigorating wellness lattes and juices and destress & unwind every weekend at Stella’s from 5-6 PM for a complimentary wine tasting. For more information, visit www.thepostoakhotel.com/wellness.