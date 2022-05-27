The Statler Hotel Sizzles All Summer Long With Hot Staycation Specials and Events

Dallasites, summer is officially here. If the record-breaking temperatures this week didn’t convince you, perhaps it’s the long lines everywhere and the return of Downtown pool parties. Either way, it’s going to be a long hot summer and thankfully The Statler has just the events lineup to keep you cool.

Rock Into The Night With 38 Special

The iconic Statler Ballroom will welcome rock band 38 Special for an exclusive concert on Friday, June 3. Doors open at 7 pm for the 8 pm concert where you can “Hold On Loosely” while you enjoy the Southern Rock sounds of the Gold and Platinum Album winners. Enjoyed by fans around the globe for over four decades, 38 Special has always delivered a powerful performance.

The Statler has a few different ways you can enjoy the evening, from a Tickets Only package that features options ranging from general admission to VIP experiences (think theater seating, bottle services, and tables for eight with lounge seating right near the stage) to the 38 Special Hotel Package that includes two general admission tickets and valet for one vehicle, as well as the 38 Special VIP Hotel Package that includes a VIP Table for four with bottle service and valet for one vehicle. Rock on.

Hot Summer Specials

These Dallas hotel specials at The Statler are just as hot as our Texas summers. Who’s ready to take advantage of a great rate for those living in our great state? And who doesn’t love a good summer experience, especially ones that involve a rooftop pool?

The Statler is offering a Texas Residency Rate, so grab sandals, sunscreen, and the family and head out for the best summer staycation. Or, make sure to tell your family and friends who are coming to visit this summer. Grab 15 percent off of the best available rate and overnight valet for one car, per each night of your stay. Luckily, this package is available any day of the week.

The hotel is also offering a Business Travel Rate because you don’t have to be a Texas resident to enjoy 15 percent off the best available rate. If you’re traveling for business, book four weeknights for this deal and enjoy The Statler’s stylish guestrooms that are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, Nespresso coffeemakers, stocked mini bars, HDTVs, frameless showers, and more. Many of the rooms even have free-standing soaking tubs, which are perfect for relaxing and eliminating the stress of the busy business day.

With the Scenic Summer special, enjoy a daytime experience at Waterproof, The Statler’s gorgeous 19th-floor rooftop bar and day club. When you reserve the Scenic Summer package, you’ll get two craft cocktails and two loungers, which are perfect for before check-in or after check-out (available Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm). The Statler will call you to set up the reservations for the loungers. Gratuity for Waterproof is included in this rate.

“Under the Stars” is an evening experience at Waterproof, which becomes the ultra-lounge at night. The experience includes reservations for two with incredible skyline views, plus two cocktails and one chef’s choice appetizer. The Under The Stars Experience, available Monday through Thursday from 5 pm to 11 pm, will also have entertainment on select nights. The Statler will call you to set up the reservations for the loungers. Gratuity for Waterproof is included in this rate.

You can find even more offers, including Hilton Honors discount offers, here. And… The Statler now offers an exclusive Secret Menu to Hilton Honors guests! Yes, please! It includes two items from each of the six dine & drink venues.

Bourbon & Banter Tasting Series

The Statler’s swanky underground speakeasy, Bourbon & Banter, is hosting a curated tasting series every couple of weeks. At the upcoming event on May 26 from 6 pm to 8 pm, the Tasting Series will feature Barrell Bourbon Craft Spirits paired with culinary dishes such as grilled Scottish salmon, West Texas wild boar and buffalo meatloaf, and more. Make sure to grab your tickets in advance and check back at The Pour Series at Bourbon & Banter for upcoming tastings.

Scout’s Honor

The Statler’s incredible 4,000-square-foot gaming hall Scout (which features bowling lanes, pool tables, retro-style video games, eight TVs, live entertainment, and more) now features The Starlite Girls every Friday at 7 pm with their vintage harmonies, costume changes, and more fun surprises. Don’t miss it.

Welcome Home

Lifestyle living in downtown Dallas doesn’t get much better than The Statler Residences. With thoughtful and elegant elements such as European-style cabinetry with warm under-cabinet lighting, authentic hardwood flooring, frameless glass showers with rainfall shower heads, and large picture windows, residents feel right at home. Enjoy low-key urban experiences in the sanctity of your own quiet luxury apartment, or go all out for the full experience and engage heavily in The Statler’s six dining and drink venues and resident appreciation events, while also enjoying Exclusive VIP Perks. For more details, to view virtual tours, or to request a tour, visit here.