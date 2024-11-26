Luxury Awaits at The Village of River Oaks — Houston’s Premier Senior Living Community

Impeccable designer finishes, paired with Aspenwood service detail and complemented by dining and resort-style amenities, make it the premier location for discerning Houstonians and their families.

In Houston, we’ve learned to expect the unexpected. When bad weather strikes, you want to have confidence that your loved ones are safe and secure. Since 1997, The Aspenwood Company, a Houston-based senior living hospitality company, has done just that. The company has provided Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services for Houstonians seeking the convenience, security, and lifestyle afforded to them at The Village of River Oaks so you never have to worry about your loved ones again.

In fact, during Hurricane Beryl, despite widespread and sustained outages around Houston, The Village of River Oaks’ full-building generators performed flawlessly. However, the organization gives credit primarily to its many team members who stayed overnight to ensure activities, meals, and care for its members continued uninterrupted during the storm. If that’s not concierge-level service, we don’t know what is.

Let’s take a peek inside the luxurious community.

Location, Location, Location

The Village of River Oaks’ location is ideally positioned so that residents can take advantage of familiar retail and restaurants, healthcare providers, private clubs, cultural activities, places of worship, and the many walking trails, parks, and green spaces that make Houston so vibrant. The Village is just footsteps away from the newly renovated River Oaks Theatre and elevated dining at Autry Park, as well as minutes away from downtown and the 160-acre Buffalo Bayou Park. The community enjoys premier addresses in the heritage neighborhoods of River Oaks. The unparalleled location provides residents with all of life’s conveniences and luxuries.

Wellness & Care

The community provides access to outdoor activities and connectivity to the area, which is vital for wellness. It also offers a wide variety of daily group exercise and fitness activities, from tai chi to aerobics to water aquatics. Activities are plentiful, including speaker events, book club, card games, mahjong, and lively happy hours — and residents can partake in as many or as few as they wish.

The Village of River Oaks has also partnered with a premier home health company to provide physical therapy, occupational therapy, and palliative care, all onsite in the building. Members (whether Independent Living, Assisted Living, or Memory Care) are welcome to use their services for as little or as much as they may require. The Village of River Oaks is also unique in providing Optimized Care: a focused, extra-needs Assisted Living, which enables members to recover onsite or receive care that might otherwise require a hospital-like setting.

Their Memory Care program, SOAR® by Aspenwood, was developed in consultation with industry experts and neuroscientists at Rice University to ensure its residents live purposefully while still retaining activities of comfort and stimulation in a safe and secure environment.

Regardless of your loved ones’ needs or interests, there’s something for everyone at The Village of River Oaks.

The Village Life

When you visit The Village of River Oaks, you see first-hand what makes it so appealing. From a location that allows you to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods to services and well-planned social activities, the benefits are endless. Residents dine in its restaurants and enjoy chef-inspired meals that include an abundance of daily choices, including fresh salads, fish, pasta, comfort food, seasonal specials, and healthy options.

And residents enjoy this new standard of luxury both outside and inside their residences. Impressive, spacious residential floor plans, generous natural light, and expansive terraces allow a new level of indoor-outdoor living. Beautiful spaces are designed for entertaining, fitness, and relaxation with a dedicated team to provide a secure lock-and-leave lifestyle for its members. These impeccable designer finishes, paired with Aspenwood service detail and complemented by dining and resort-style amenities, make it the premier location for discerning Houstonians and their families.

Lastly, perhaps one of the most attractive qualities of The Village at River Oaks is its natural gas generators that provide uninterrupted power. Their Enchanted Rock Natural Gas Generators provide full, uninterrupted electrical service to the building during power outages. All building electrical systems, including lights, air conditioning, elevators, communications, and the kitchen, are served by the generators, ensuring no disruptions for residents. The ultimate peace of mind for families.

It’s time to Live Life Well® at The Village of River Oaks.